TRENDING local news happened around Providence

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Legendary Scialos' bakery reopens on Federal Hill PROVIDENCE — After 14 months, Scialo Bros. Bakery reopened on Federal Hill on Thursday to the delight of customers and Carol Gaeta, whose father founded the bakery in 1916. She is running the bakery with her staff and her recipes, but "it is under new management," she said. She declined to name the new owner. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Man in Body Armor Found in Possession of Gun During Traffic Stop, According to Providence Police Providence Police say a man wearing body armor was found to be in possession of a gun during a traffic stop overnight -- two streets over from the mass shooting that took place on Carolina Avenue last week. About Incident. Shortly after midnight Thursday morning, police observed a black jeep... Read more

TOP LIKED

Convicted sex offender faces new assault charges in Rhode Island A convicted sex offender who was released in 2020 after nearly 20 years in prison is facing new charges after allegedly targeting undocumented women in Rhode Island. Juan Martinez, 55, hired women for cleaning services and sexually assaulted them, Providence police said Tuesday. He targeted the women because he thought their immigration status would make them reluctant to speak to law enforcement. He also allegedly threatened to call the police on the women. Read more

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.