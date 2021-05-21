TRENDING local news happened around Providence

newsbreak-logo
Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city.

Providence / providencejournal.com

Legendary Scialos' bakery reopens on Federal Hill

Legendary Scialos' bakery reopens on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE — After 14 months, Scialo Bros. Bakery reopened on Federal Hill on Thursday to the delight of customers and Carol Gaeta, whose father founded the bakery in 1916. She is running the bakery with her staff and her recipes, but "it is under new management," she said. She declined to name the new owner. Read more

Providence / golocalprov.com

Man in Body Armor Found in Possession of Gun During Traffic Stop, According to Providence Police

Man in Body Armor Found in Possession of Gun During Traffic Stop, According to Providence Police

Providence Police say a man wearing body armor was found to be in possession of a gun during a traffic stop overnight -- two streets over from the mass shooting that took place on Carolina Avenue last week. About Incident. Shortly after midnight Thursday morning, police observed a black jeep... Read more

Rhode Island / nydailynews.com

Convicted sex offender faces new assault charges in Rhode Island

Convicted sex offender faces new assault charges in Rhode Island

A convicted sex offender who was released in 2020 after nearly 20 years in prison is facing new charges after allegedly targeting undocumented women in Rhode Island. Juan Martinez, 55, hired women for cleaning services and sexually assaulted them, Providence police said Tuesday. He targeted the women because he thought their immigration status would make them reluctant to speak to law enforcement. He also allegedly threatened to call the police on the women. Read more

Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Providence, RI Posted by
Providence Bulletin

Events on the Providence calendar

1. Health Choice RI FREEDOM Action Rally; 2. Providence, RI - Jeff Gellman's Dog Training Seminar; 3. 06/19 Vaccine Clinic with Asthenis Pharmacy; 4. The Silks, Zach Schmidt; 5. Leash Reactivity Seminar with Jeff and Joelle 1 day Seminar in Providence;
Providence, RI Posted by
Providence Bulletin

Get hired! Job openings in and around Providence

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Providence: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 3. Solar Consultant - Paid Training & Recent Grads Welcome; 4. Real Estate Outside Sales Professional; 5. Remote Senior Sourcer; 6. Driver - Patient Transportation ( Entry-Level ) Earn Up To 1k Per Week; 7. Warehouse Package Handler; 8. Burger King Team Member up to $15/hr! Leadership positions up to $20/hr!; 9. Delivery Associate - DRI1 Providence, RI (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 10. Administrative Assistant;
Providence, RI Posted by
Providence Bulletin

Vaccine database: Providence sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Providence: 1. 100 Francis St (401) 270-4440; 2. 935 Manton Ave (401) 453-5612; 3. 960 Broad St (401) 461-4383; 4. 850 Manton Ave 401-453-0288; 5. 1140 N Main St 401-278-4901; 6. 1 Pocasset Ave 401-464-6501; 7. 456 Branch Ave 401-331-3554; 8. 500 Broad St 401-868-9070; 9. 135 Pitman St 401-861-4846; 10. 295 Academy Ave 401-273-7675; 11. 354 Admiral St 401-331-2636; 12. 533 Elmwood Ave 401-781-7930; 13. 51 Silver Spring St 401-272-5047;
Providence, RI Posted by
Providence Bulletin

Work remotely in Providence — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Life Insurance Telesales Position (WORK-FROM-HOME + 100% COMMISSION); 2. WORK FROM HOME 100% Customer Service Rep; 3. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - Home Warranty Sales; 4. Call Center Representative; 5. Customer Service Specialist-Remote; 6. Call Center Representative (Work from Home);
Providence, RIMiddletown Press

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Providence, RI Posted by
Providence Bulletin

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Providence: 1. 100 Francis St (401) 270-4440; 2. 935 Manton Ave (401) 453-5612; 3. 960 Broad St (401) 461-4383; 4. 850 Manton Ave 401-453-0288; 5. 1140 N Main St 401-278-4901; 6. 1 Pocasset Ave 401-464-6501; 7. 456 Branch Ave 401-331-3554; 8. 500 Broad St 401-868-9070; 9. 135 Pitman St 401-861-4846; 10. 295 Academy Ave 401-273-7675; 11. 354 Admiral St 401-331-2636; 12. 533 Elmwood Ave 401-781-7930; 13. 51 Silver Spring St 401-272-5047;
Providence, RIMiddletown Press

Quahogging to return to lower Providence River

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators have opened up an area in the lower Providence River to quahogging for the first time in decades. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that improvements in water quality in the Bay will gradually allow for more shellfishing further up the Bay, the Providence Journal reported.
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Trevvett: Our transit system must have a greater investment

Philip Trevvett is board chair of Urban Greens Co-op Market in Providence. When I presented to Vice President Kamala Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and the entire Rhode Island congressional delegation about Urban Greens Co-op Market and the power of the cooperative model two weeks ago, I was told to expect a question from the vice president. When she asked me about the importance of public transportation to our community-owned grocery store in Providence, it took me by surprise.
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Newport, RI Posted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...