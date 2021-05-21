newsbreak-logo
Ocala, FL

Local news digest for the past few days in Ocala

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS
Florida / onlyinyourstate.com

Take A Carriage Ride Through Horse Country For A Truly Unique Florida Experience

Take A Carriage Ride Through Horse Country For A Truly Unique Florida Experience

There is a one-of-a-kind carriage ride in Florida that will take visitors on an hour-long adventure through the majestic back roads of Horse Country. Horse Country Carriage Co takes guests through some of Ocala’s most beautiful farms for a scenic tour like no other. You’ll be transported to a different world, one with majestic live oaks and dripping Spanish moss. Enjoy the fresh air, the beauty of nature, and all of the grazing and working horses along this back road carriage ride. Read more

TOP VIEWED
Ocala / wcjb.com

Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder

Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury in Ocala has found a defendant not guilty of two second degree murder charges. 21-year-old Robert John Hamilton had been arrested for taking part in a botched home invasion robbery in July 2019. The homeowner shot to death two robbers, and Hamilton was charged... Read more

TOP LIKED
Orlando / wftv.com

See what NOAA is predicting for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

See what NOAA is predicting for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA announced its initial outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday. It said an “above normal” season is most likely, at a 60% chance. NOAA said it expects 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes for the 2021 season. Read more

Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Ocala events coming up

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. YEAR 2 LEGACY CELEBRATION!; 3. AC BLUES BROTHERS come to Ocala FL - Direct from Atlantic City Boardwalk; 4. Green Industries Best Management Practices (GI-BMP) Training; 5. Backstage Tour at Circle Square Cultural Center;
Wildwood, FLVillages Daily Sun

Business expanding in Wildwood, Sumter County

A global leader in manufacturing construction materials is strengthening its ties to Wildwood with a new expansion. MAPEI, an Italian-based company, recently broke ground on a new 260,000-square-foot production and distribution facility at Shamrock Industrial Park off County Road 462. The commitment from MAPEI is yet another example of how...
Surprise, AZyourvalley.net

Grim: Why supporting local businesses matters

As a fast-growing and young city, Surprise has seen the predictable national chains and franchises dot our city with their buildings and their familiar signs. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day,...
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Homeless issues grow in Sun City

Homeless issues in Sun City continue to grow and that growth is not expected to slow down any time soon. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Ocala events calendar

1. FDOT Meeting for SR40 & NE 14th St. Safety Improvements; 2. Discovery Date Night; 3. Young SINATRA - Direct from New York - Tony DiMeglio (from Rat Pack Undead); 4. Play DJ Bingo FREE In Ocala - Charlie Horse; 5. Beginner Silver Springs Adventure;
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Second marijuana growing facility planned for Ocala

A medical marijuana greenhouse facility is planned for a 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Southwest Ocala. Green Ops Group, which holds a Florida cannabis license, plans to spend $3 million to renovate the facility at 720 SW 17th Place, according to building permits filed with the City of Ocala. The property is...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Live events on the horizon in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) Ocala has a full slate of live events coming up. With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Memorial Day holiday will impact trash collection in The Villages

The Memorial Day holiday will impact trash pickup in The Villages. Community Development Districts 1 – 11 — If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

AAA Auto Repair opens in Sun City

A major construction project in Sun City is complete and the business is open, but work continues on another. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to...
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

Springhill development may soon bring homes, offices west of I-75

A new live-work community is one step closer to being developed west of Interstate 75 after county commissioners OK’d preliminary plans Tuesday. A proposed development within the Springhill Activity Center, south of Northwest 39th Avenue between Northwest 98th Street and I-75, would include residential units, office and business park space, as well as light industrial development. The site is located just south of Haufler Estates and east of Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Ocala as of Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ocala: 1. 2401 SW 27th Ave (352) 237-6206; 2. 1720 W Hwy 326 (352) 351-5888; 3. 6042 SW State Rd 200 (352) 873-0984; 4. 8290 SW State Rd 200 (352) 509-7890; 5. 8075 SW State Rd 200 #111 (352) 291-0372; 6. 3035 SE Maricamp Rd (352) 351-2374; 7. 2765 NW 49th Ave #301 (352) 401-3606; 8. 2575 SW 42nd St #100 (352) 237-3648; 9. 2647 NE 35th St (352) 867-1270; 10. 303 SE 17th St (352) 368-2921; 11. 3450 E Silver Springs Blvd (352) 671-3770; 12. 7578 SE Maricamp Rd #100 (352) 687-2464; 13. 5400 SW College Rd #200 (352) 873-1038; 14. 3921 SW College Rd 352-873-0500; 15. 1260 NW 35th St 352-867-0373; 16. 260 Marion Oaks Blvd 352-307-1304; 17. 89 Midway Rd 352-261-1273; 18. 7921 SW State Rd 200 352-854-9600; 19. 474 SW 17th St 352-368-1886; 20. 4899 NW Blitchton Rd 352-622-8753; 21. 4747 SW College Rd 352-873-9806; 22. 3529 E Silver Springs Blvd 352-622-5298; 23. 807 E Silver Springs Blvd 352-629-8721; 24. 6015 SW State Rd 200 352-291-9435; 25. 3500 SE Maricamp Rd 352-694-4193; 26. 2600 SW 19th Avenue Rd 352-237-7155; 27. 4980 E Silver Springs Blvd 352-236-1188; 28. 34 Bahia Ave 352-537-3095; 29. 7855 SW State Rd 200 352-512-6628; 30. 9570 SW State Rd 200 352-291-7512; 31. 184 Marion Oaks Blvd 352-347-3115; 32. 7131 N US Hwy 441 352-351-2477;
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Security at Peoria Unified board meetings has increased

Security at Peoria Unified School District governing board meetings has increased in response to recent heated call to the publics, in which topics have ranged from the district’s mask policy to critical race theory. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Council to reconsider pronoun proposal

After more than 100 people showed up on April 20 to oppose an Ocala city charter amendment to eliminate gender-specific pronouns from the 1970s-era document, the City Council ditched the proposal altogether. But now, the proposal is back, with one important change. Instead of asking voters through a referendum to...
Lake County, FLlakeandsumterstyle.com

Lake County to host meeting on relocating Fire Station 71

Lake County will host a community meeting regarding the relocation of Fire Station 71, which is currently located 11305 Park Ave., Leesburg. The community meeting will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the New Life Church of God, 33741 S. Haines Creek Road, Leesburg, according to a news release from county officials.
Alachua County, FLGainesville.com

Alachua County restaurant inspections for May 17-22

These are recent restaurant inspection reports for Alachua County — from May. 17 to 22 — filed by state safety and sanitation inspectors. The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.