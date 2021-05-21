Local news digest for the past few days in Ocala

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Take A Carriage Ride Through Horse Country For A Truly Unique Florida Experience There is a one-of-a-kind carriage ride in Florida that will take visitors on an hour-long adventure through the majestic back roads of Horse Country. Horse Country Carriage Co takes guests through some of Ocala’s most beautiful farms for a scenic tour like no other. You’ll be transported to a different world, one with majestic live oaks and dripping Spanish moss. Enjoy the fresh air, the beauty of nature, and all of the grazing and working horses along this back road carriage ride. Read more

Ocala jury acquits 21-year-old man of second degree murder GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury in Ocala has found a defendant not guilty of two second degree murder charges. 21-year-old Robert John Hamilton had been arrested for taking part in a botched home invasion robbery in July 2019. The homeowner shot to death two robbers, and Hamilton was charged... Read more

See what NOAA is predicting for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA announced its initial outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday. It said an “above normal” season is most likely, at a 60% chance. NOAA said it expects 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes for the 2021 season. Read more

