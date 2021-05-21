Want to know what is TRENDING around Santa Rosa?

newsbreak-logo
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Santa Rosa / pressdemocrat.com

Police: Woman bursts into Santa Rosa classroom, punches teacher, students

Police: Woman bursts into Santa Rosa classroom, punches teacher, students

A woman burst into a Santa Rosa charter school classroom Wednesday, punched a teacher and two teenage students and vandalized desks and computers, police said. Students, ages 15 and 16, were evacuated from the classroom and the woman was locked inside the room, according to police. When officers arrived at... Read more

Santa Rosa / nypost.com

Woman attacked teacher and students in school — then started stripping, cops say

Woman attacked teacher and students in school — then started stripping, cops say

A California woman has been arrested after she allegedly burst into a school classroom and attacked a teacher and two students — before stripping off her clothes, police said. Eva Lady, 48, of Santa Rosa, allegedly stormed into the classroom Wednesday at the Pivot Charter School, The Press Democrat reported. Read more

Santa Rosa / newsweek.com

Grandma Caught Drunk Driving With Toddler in Her Lap: Police

Grandma Caught Drunk Driving With Toddler in Her Lap: Police

Police in Santa Rosa, California, say they arrested a woman who was driving intoxicated while she had her grandchild on her lap. Officers had responded to calls by concerned members of the public about the way an SUV was being driven on Hoen Avenue, around 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Read more

