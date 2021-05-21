newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

TRENDING local news happened around Oxnard

Posted by 
Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mKS2_0a7JwsxG00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oxnard / keyt.com

Oxnard police arrest two after short pursuit through neighborhood

Oxnard police arrest two after short pursuit through neighborhood

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested two men Thursday morning after a short pursuit through a neighborhood. Around 10:17 a.m., officers tried to stop a white Nissan for a traffic violation on Wooley Road near I Street. They said the driver refused to pull over and instead led officers on a pursuit through the Hill Street neighborhood. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Oxnard / citizensjournal.us

Pursuit ends in recovery of assault weapon – Oxnard

Pursuit ends in recovery of assault weapon – Oxnard

OXNARD, CA – On Thursday, May 20, 2021, officers tried to stop a white Nissan car for a traffic violation on Wooley Rd. near “I” St., but the driver refused to stop and led officers in a short vehicle pursuit through the Hill Street neighborhood. The pursuit ended when the car became stuck in heavy traffic near 5 Points. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Oxnard / keyt.com

Man killed in Oxnard stabbing

Man killed in Oxnard stabbing

OXNARD, Calif. - Police found a man dead following a stabbing in Oxnard Tuesday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Cypress Road after receiving a call regarding a stabbing victim. There, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He... Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
217
Followers
145
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Government
Oxnard, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Community#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

Local news digest for the past few days in Oxnard

1. Oxnard man released from hospital, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death | 2. Rodolfo Franco Of Oxnard Arrested In 2003, 2020 Sexual Assaults Of 3 Women | 3. St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard receives $88,000 grant for labor, delivery equipment
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oxnard: 1. 1205 S Oxnard Blvd (805) 483-6510; 2. 551 S Ventura Rd (805) 984-2003; 3. 2850 N Oxnard Blvd (805) 288-3643; 4. 720 N Ventura Rd 805-983-1097; 5. 2401 N Rose Ave 805-983-2442; 6. 450 S Ventura Rd 805-240-7994; 7. 2101 N Rose Ave 805-981-1485; 8. 1291 S Victoria Ave 805-984-3268; 9. 1801 N Rose Ave 805-604-7531; 10. 2303 E Vineyard Ave 805-983-8644; 11. 2851 S Rose Ave 805-483-5635; 12. 481 S Ventura Rd 805-985-3504; 13. 2001 N Rose Ave 805-981-4884; 14. 2701 Saviers Rd 805-200-5224; 15. 421 W Esplanade Dr 805-604-2082;
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Oxnard

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oxnard: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Sales Representative; 3. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 4. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $2646 per week in CA; 5. Bilingual Custodial Manager; 6. Sales Engineer / Business Development Representative; 7. Accounts Payable & Receivable Specialist; 8. Equipment Maintenance Mechanic - $1,500 Sign On; 9. HOA Manager; 10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week;
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Oxnard

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oxnard: 1. Exclusive Preset Virtual Life Insurance and Annuity Appointments; 2. Sales Representative; 3. Lead Recruiter, Alpha (an EDU Startup) - $200,000/year USD; 4. Software Development Engineer; 5. Equipment Maintenance Mechanic - $1,500 Sign On; 6. Six-Figure Opportunity for Skillful Sales Professionals; 7. Administrative Assistant Front Office; 8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 9. Sales Consultant Bilingual (English/Spanish); 10. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home;
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

No experience necessary — Oxnard companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Entry Level Sales Manager 3. CDL Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Great Home Time 4. Delivery Truck Driver, Entry Level 5. Delivery Driver, JOBID: ZR_1736_JOB, 6. Class A Truck Driver 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week 9. Sales Support Associate / Telemarketer / Sales Assistant / Opener 10. Outside Sales Representative - Entry Level
Oxnard, CAPosted by
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard gas at $3.05 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OXNARD, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxnard area offering savings of $1.84 per gallon. Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1860 N Ventura Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Business of Camarillo City Council continues 12 May 2021. Council meeting venue changes to Camarillo Library on 19 May 2021

The business of the city is important, very important. Open council meetings are important, and in fact required by law. Every Camarillo Councilmember understands the duty of this public format. It’s an obligation required by the Brown Act. Attendance at the second Camarillo City Council in-person meeting on Wednesday night, 12 May 2021 was light. The meeting to be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/l4EhZsnY3Us.
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.