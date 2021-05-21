Want to know what is TRENDING around Des Moines?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

In Iowa, mask mandates for schools, cities and counties are now banned DES MOINES, Iowa - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill early Thursday that bans mask mandates in Iowa schools and cities. It means superintendents, principals, and school board members won't be able to implement mask mandates for their students and employees. Iowa lawmakers end session noted for conservative new laws. Read more

Neighbors have beef with proposed Des Moines meat market The Des Moines City Council will further consider Fareway's proposed meat market in Beaverdale next week. It's caused a stir among neighbors, so we're highlighting possible solutions to a few of the objections raised.Why it matters: Redevelopment is important, but so are our neighborhoods. Potential problems could be minimized if the right fixes are found.Catch up fast: Fareway's proposal would redevelop the former US Bank site at the corner of Beaver and Urbandale avenues into a stand-alone meat market.The plan calls for removing one of the neighborhood's brick homes and rezoning to allow for parking.DSM's Plan and Zoning Commission rejected... Read more

Former Obama official Jackie Norris to announce bid for Des Moines school board Jackie Norris will announce on Monday that she’s running for the DSM School Board, according to a weekly newsletter published by Polk County Democrats. Background: Norris was President Obama’s 2008 Iowa senior advisor and First Lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff. Last month she became owner and president of the... Read more

