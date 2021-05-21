Want to know what is TRENDING around Des Moines?

newsbreak-logo
Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 4 days ago
Iowa

In Iowa, mask mandates for schools, cities and counties are now banned

In Iowa, mask mandates for schools, cities and counties are now banned

DES MOINES, Iowa - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill early Thursday that bans mask mandates in Iowa schools and cities. It means superintendents, principals, and school board members won't be able to implement mask mandates for their students and employees. Iowa lawmakers end session noted for conservative new laws. Read more

Des Moines

Neighbors have beef with proposed Des Moines meat market

Neighbors have beef with proposed Des Moines meat market

The Des Moines City Council will further consider Fareway's proposed meat market in Beaverdale next week. It's caused a stir among neighbors, so we're highlighting possible solutions to a few of the objections raised.Why it matters: Redevelopment is important, but so are our neighborhoods. Potential problems could be minimized if the right fixes are found.Catch up fast: Fareway's proposal would redevelop the former US Bank site at the corner of Beaver and Urbandale avenues into a stand-alone meat market.The plan calls for removing one of the neighborhood's brick homes and rezoning to allow for parking.DSM's Plan and Zoning Commission rejected... Read more

Des Moines

Former Obama official Jackie Norris to announce bid for Des Moines school board

Former Obama official Jackie Norris to announce bid for Des Moines school board

Jackie Norris will announce on Monday that she’s running for the DSM School Board, according to a weekly newsletter published by Polk County Democrats. Background: Norris was President Obama’s 2008 Iowa senior advisor and First Lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff. Last month she became owner and president of the... Read more

Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
Des Moines Times

Thirsty truck? Here's Des Moines's cheapest diesel

(DES MOINES, IA) You could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on diesel in Des Moines, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Des Moines area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 4560 Ne 14Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Hy-Vee at 5801 Hickman Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.17.
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines Times

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Salesforce Administrator II; 2. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 3. Virtual Customer Service Representative "Work from Home"; 4. Remote Call Center Sales Agent - Must Reside in the State of Iowa; 5. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Remote Call Center Representative;
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Des Moines, IA

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines Times

These Des Moines companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Des Moines are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 2. Call Center Representative (Healthcare) (Remote - Des Moines, IA); 3. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 4. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 5. Remote Call Center Representative; 6. Remote Appointment Setter; 7. Sales Associate - Work from Home or Office - No Cold Calls; 8. Consumer Care Specialist;
Iowa State
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa State

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Des Moines, IA

Six New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Local Area

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 3 p.m. Monday taking the pandemic total to 399,549 cases and 6,006 virus-related deaths. Locally, the largest increase is in Clay and Dickinson Counties with two new cases...
Iowa State

Fiery Train Derailment Prompts Evacuation of Small Iowa Town

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday after a train derailed in northwest Iowa, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The fiery derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment.
Iowa State
KOEL 950 AM

Take Out Your Aggression in Iowa’s New ‘Smash Room’

If you've ever wanted to smash a toaster with a sledge hammer, there's a new business near Des Moines that you need to check out!. According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, Smash Room Iowa is officially open now at Kids Warrior Gym in Urbandale. If you're not familiar with the concept, Smash Room Iowa's website says:
Iowa State

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.