newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Follow the TRENDING local news in Montgomery for the past few days

Posted by 
Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mKS2_0a7JwqBo00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Montgomery / wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey signs bill allowing K-12 schools to teach yoga after 27-year ban

Gov. Ivey signs bill allowing K-12 schools to teach yoga after 27-year ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama ban on yoga in public schools is no more. Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed legislation to allow public schools to teach yoga. The legislation sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, a former college athlete who did yoga as part of his training, says schools can opt to teach yoga if they choose. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Montgomery / wsfa.com

MPD officers engage residents following recent violence

MPD officers engage residents following recent violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department put its Park, Walk and Talk program into action again on Wednesday. It comes down to trust and relationships and this is why Montgomery police officers were in the Spring Valley neighborhood Wednesday. About a dozen officers walked the Spring Valley Road... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Montgomery / wsfa.com

Police: Vehicle thief hits pedestrian, crashes in downtown Montgomery

Police: Vehicle thief hits pedestrian, crashes in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a disturbance in downtown Montgomery Thursday afternoon was the result of a string of vehicular crimes by the same suspect. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 300 block of Tallapoosa Street around 1;30 p.m. She said the victim reported that the suspect assaulted the victim and took the vehicle. Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
131
Followers
163
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Montgomery: 1. 3000 Rosa L Parks Ave (334) 263-0225; 2. 4790 Mobile Hwy (334) 281-4119; 3. 1525 Forest Ave (334) 263-9272; 4. 55 Ray Thorington Rd (334) 215-4381; 5. 7076 Atlanta Hwy (334) 290-4507; 6. 4045 Atlanta Hwy (334) 260-7788; 7. 7700 Vaughn Rd (334) 290-4922; 8. 3026 Zelda Rd (334) 244-4487; 9. 1080 Eastern Blvd 334-272-0277; 10. 10 W Fairview Ave 334-265-3336; 11. 3892 Atlanta Hwy 334-270-0757; 12. 2281 E South Blvd 334-286-6678; 13. 6680 Atlanta Hwy 334-409-0611; 14. 2920 Carter Hill Rd 334-262-1169; 15. 3801 Eastern Blvd 334-284-4181; 16. 6495 Atlanta Hwy 334-272-0263; 17. 10710 Chantilly Pkwy 334-272-7377; 18. 1600 Federal Dr 334-777-5865; 19. 8035 Vaughn Rd 334-777-5881; 20. 851 Ann St 334-223-7177; 21. 4724 Mobile Hwy 334-286-8182; 22. 7946 Vaughn Rd 334-272-1510;
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Montgomery Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Montgomery

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Montgomery: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,083 per week; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 6. Contract Administrative Assistant; 7. Sales Rep/Recruiter- Work from Home- $100 1st year; 8. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 9. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 10. Sales Representative - Remote;
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Montgomery Daily

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Montgomery

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Montgomery: 1. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Managing Field Underwriter; 4. Customer Service Sales Representative; 5. In Home Design Consultant Sales Representative; 6. Pharmacy Discount Card Sales; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,191 per week; 8. Assistant Manager; 9. Administrative Assistant; 10. AL/GA Entry Level Marketing;
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Montgomery Daily

These jobs are hiring in Montgomery — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Montgomery-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Perfect Sales Job! Make $1500+ per week!; 2. Sales Representative - Full Time INCOME -Part Time HOURS - HOME OFFICE; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 5. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Merchandiser - 93075BR; 7. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance; 8. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 9. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 10. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Alabama Statewcbi.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation as Republican opposition fades. It’s been a hot topic in the state for decades. Ivey reported signing the bill Monday. The program will allow those with qualifying conditions to purchase medical marijuana prescriptions. The approval comes almost a...
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Montgomery, ALPosted by
Montgomery Daily

Start immediately with these jobs in Montgomery

These companies in Montgomery are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Health Insurance Agents- Full Support/ Free Leads!; 2. High Paying Sales Position - Will Train - Work From Home; 3. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 4. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote;
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Montgomery, ALPosted by
WZDX

Gov. Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala — Editor's Note: The attached video was published prior to the bill being signed. Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed into law a bill allowing for medical marijuana statewide, a bill that garnered support from many state lawmakers, Republicans included, who said during debates on the bill that medical marijuana could have aided loved ones who’ve suffered from medical conditions.
Montgomery, ALMontgomery Advertiser

Roomy homes, large yards in McGehee Estates

McGehee Estates is known for the spacious homes and peaceful atmosphere the neighborhood offers in the heart of Midtown. The long-standing Capital City neighborhood is bounded by Carter Hill, McGehee and Woodley roads, as well as the Rosemont development. Montgomery Country Club, public and private schools, a YMCA, vibrant churches,...
Alabama Statealabamanews.net

Alabama Schools: Fewer COVID-19 Cases Reported in Local School Systems

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of May 14. The latest report shows a continued drop in cases. Locally, there were 10 or fewer cases in each of the school systems. Outside of the Montgomery metro area, nearby, there were 11 cases in Chilton County Schools.
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

Alabama legislators back for final day of 2021 session

Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery today for the final day of the 2021 legislative session. One of the most pressing issues is final approval of the $2.4 billion General Fund budget. Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender affirming treatment for transgender minors. And, lawmakers...
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Historic Montgomery marker honors Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The efforts of Reverend Robert and Jeannie Graetz to end segregation in Montgomery during the civil rights movement continues to impact people today. On Sunday, the city of Montgomery placed a historic marker in front of the Graetz former home located at 1558 Dunbar Street. Meta...
Montgomery, ALalabamanews.net

Lawmakers Return to Montgomery Monday for Final Day of 2021 Session

Alabama lawmakers are returning for the final day of the legislative session with a number of large and controversial issues before them. One of the most pressing issues Monday is final approval of the general fund budget. Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender-affirming treatments for...