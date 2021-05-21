Follow the TRENDING local news in Montgomery for the past few days

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Gov. Ivey signs bill allowing K-12 schools to teach yoga after 27-year ban MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama ban on yoga in public schools is no more. Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed legislation to allow public schools to teach yoga. The legislation sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, a former college athlete who did yoga as part of his training, says schools can opt to teach yoga if they choose. Read more

MPD officers engage residents following recent violence MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department put its Park, Walk and Talk program into action again on Wednesday. It comes down to trust and relationships and this is why Montgomery police officers were in the Spring Valley neighborhood Wednesday. About a dozen officers walked the Spring Valley Road... Read more

Police: Vehicle thief hits pedestrian, crashes in downtown Montgomery MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a disturbance in downtown Montgomery Thursday afternoon was the result of a string of vehicular crimes by the same suspect. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 300 block of Tallapoosa Street around 1;30 p.m. She said the victim reported that the suspect assaulted the victim and took the vehicle. Read more

