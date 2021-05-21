Want to know what is TRENDING around Boston?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Boston police seize 11 motorized vehicles as safety, noise complaints abound The seizures happened in Mattapan and Dorchester on Sunday. Boston police seized 11 motorized vehicles, from mopeds and dirt bikes to ATVs and a rental box truck, over the weekend in Dorchester and Mattapan as the city seeks to address resident complaints surrounding the safety and noise concerns the vehicles present. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Labor secretary denies he knew about domestic violence allegations against Boston police commissioner he appointed while mayor (CNN) — Labor Secretary Martin Walsh has denied he was aware of domestic violence allegations against the Boston Police commissioner when he appointed him to that position. Walsh tapped Dennis White for the job shortly after being nominated for labor secretary early this year. White was put on administrative leave... Read more

TOP LIKED

Old records shed new light on smallpox outbreaks in 1700s BOSTON (AP) — A highly contagious disease originating far from America’s shores triggers deadly outbreaks that spread rapidly, infecting the masses. Shots are available, but a divided public agonizes over getting jabbed. Sound familiar?. Newly digitized records — including a minister’s diary scanned and posted online by Boston’s Congregational Library... Read more

