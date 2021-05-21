TRENDING local news happened around Amarillo

newsbreak-logo
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Amarillo / newschannel10.com

'Our parents showed us it was possible': Siblings to become first doctors in their family just hours apart

‘Our parents showed us it was possible’: Siblings to become first doctors in their family just hours apart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Graduation season is here, and for one family, it means gaining two doctors. Both siblings say the hours studying, long labs, and early hospital shifts did get overwhelming at times. But for them, any obstacle seemed small when they thought about everything their parents have sacrificed... Read more

Amarillo / freightwaves.com

Drivers needed to transport nuclear weapons across US

Drivers needed to transport nuclear weapons across US

A recent U.S. government job posting is a reminder that trucks carry some pretty interesting cargo across the country. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is seeking drivers based in Amarillo, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to transport nuclear weapons and other materials across the country. The job posting for... Read more

Amarillo / amarillo.com

Ex-JBS worker wins workers' comp case after contracting COVID-19 at plant

Ex-JBS worker wins workers' comp case after contracting COVID-19 at plant

A former employee of the JBS USA Inc. meatpacking plant north of Amarillo has won a rare victory in a Texas workers' compensation case originating from the COVID-19 outbreaks in the meatpacking industry in 2020. Jose Tovar contracted COVID-19 in April 2020, fell ill and was unable to work for... Read more

Amarillo News Alert

No experience necessary — Amarillo companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales - Work from home - Optimistic attitude required 2. Entry-Level Benefits Solutions Sales - Serving a Niche Market 3. Customer Service Representative - Interview This Week - Consultant 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Class A CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome 6. Termite Technician Trainee 7. Entry Level Account Rep 8. Entry Level Sales - Insurance - Remote 9. Account Manager - Entry Level 10. Account Specialist
Amarillo News Alert

Start immediately with these jobs in Amarillo

These companies in Amarillo are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales - Work from home - Optimistic attitude required; 2. Remote Outbound Sales Executive; 3. Entry Level Sales - Insurance - Remote; 4. Account Specialist; 5. REMOTE SALES ***NO COLD CALLING*** code: mhe100; 6. SALES AGENT - WORK FROM HOME; 7. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/REMOTE (LICENSE REQUIRED); 8. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 9. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 10. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Texas;
Amarillo News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in Amarillo?

(AMARILLO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Amarillo, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Petro at 7908 Ih-40 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for various lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon for metal beam guard fence and cable barrier work. Watch for left lane closures in...
Amarillo officials prepare for potential increase in summer travel

In the summer of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was relatively new at that point, increasing the precautions of individuals to travel and explore outside their own community. However, as more and more individuals are vaccinated, and as cases decrease, the summer of 2021 is expected to be full of individuals traveling and exploring, as they did prior to the pandemic.
Active COVID-19 cases drop by 9 over weekend in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Active COVID-19 cases dropped over the weekend in Amarillo - but the area's hospitalization rate saw a small rise. The May 17 edition of the COVID-19 report card showed another 27 cases of the disease reported since Friday afternoon. When combined with 36 new recoveries, the...
HIRE EXPERT ROOFING CONTRACTORS IN AMARILLO, TX

Replace your office's crumbling roof with metal. Enhance your home's exterior with new windows. Keep water away from your foundation with new gutters. All Star Sheet Metal & Roofing LLC is the company to call for residential or commercial exterior improvements. Don't neglect the appearance of your home or office....
Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....