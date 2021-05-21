TRENDING local news happened around Amarillo

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

‘Our parents showed us it was possible’: Siblings to become first doctors in their family just hours apart AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Graduation season is here, and for one family, it means gaining two doctors. Both siblings say the hours studying, long labs, and early hospital shifts did get overwhelming at times. But for them, any obstacle seemed small when they thought about everything their parents have sacrificed... Read more

Drivers needed to transport nuclear weapons across US A recent U.S. government job posting is a reminder that trucks carry some pretty interesting cargo across the country. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is seeking drivers based in Amarillo, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to transport nuclear weapons and other materials across the country. The job posting for... Read more

Ex-JBS worker wins workers' comp case after contracting COVID-19 at plant A former employee of the JBS USA Inc. meatpacking plant north of Amarillo has won a rare victory in a Texas workers' compensation case originating from the COVID-19 outbreaks in the meatpacking industry in 2020. Jose Tovar contracted COVID-19 in April 2020, fell ill and was unable to work for... Read more

