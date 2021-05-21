Want to know what is TRENDING around Fort Myers?

newsbreak-logo
Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city.

Florida / wtsp.com

Police: Man accused of raping kids found in Florida trying to leave the country by boat after manhunt

Police: Man accused of raping kids found in Florida trying to leave the country by boat after manhunt

EDMONDS, Wash. — After a months-long manhunt, a man accused of raping two children in the state of Washington was found and arrested off Florida's coast. The Edmonds Police Department said it started in January when a mother called and reported her ex-boyfriend raped her 11 and 13-year-old kids. After...

Lee County / winknews.com

Lee County Waste Pro driver called a hero after helping crash victims

Lee County Waste Pro driver called a hero after helping crash victims

He's no average garbage man. In fact, some are calling him a hero after he helped people involved in a crash in Lee County over the weekend. Rene Lieurance was driving his garbage truck when he saw the three-vehicle crash, with one vehicle on its side. He quickly jumped into action, breaking the windshield of the car so the people inside could safely exit.

Lee County / winknews.com

2 inmates, 2 deputies evaluated after fire on Lee County Jail rooftop

2 inmates, 2 deputies evaluated after fire on Lee County Jail rooftop

Firefighters and law enforcement responded to a fire Wednesday evening at the Lee County Jail complex on Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers. Smoke could be seen billowing from the jail's rooftop. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office tweet, "At 6:45 p.m., flames were seen from the rooftop of our...

Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Voice

COVID-19 vaccine: Fort Myers sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Myers: 1. 3547 Cleveland Ave (239) 243-8490; 2. 15550 San Carlos Blvd (239) 433-2631; 3. 4710 Palm Beach Blvd (239) 694-7444; 4. 16950 Pine Ridge Rd (239) 466-3000; 5. 11300 FL-82 (239) 461-0147; 6. 9861 Bernwood Pl Dr #145 (239) 288-6997; 7. 4857 Palm Beach Blvd #1 (239) 208-8847; 8. 11851 Palm Beach Blvd (239) 690-9570; 9. 2160 McGregor Blvd (239) 332-4881; 10. 16980 Alico Mission Way #403 (239) 489-0729; 11. 7950 Dani Dr #200 (239) 936-3969; 12. 13401 Summerlin Rd (239) 481-3321; 13. 13121 Paul J Doherty Pkwy (239) 340-7735; 14. 19100 S Tamiami Trail (239) 432-2528; 15. 4600 Summerlin Rd (239) 939-3419; 16. 11600 Gladiolus Dr (239) 437-3681; 17. 6900 Daniels Pkwy #19 (239) 768-2210; 18. 5997 South Pointe Blvd #106 (239) 415-1610; 19. 15880 Summerlin Rd (239) 433-1684; 20. 13650 Fiddlesticks Blvd (239) 768-1413; 21. 18911 S Tamiami Trail #13 (239) 590-8820; 22. 5170 S Cleveland Ave 239-939-2442; 23. 3593 Cleveland Ave 239-936-4741; 24. 4204 Palm Beach Blvd 239-694-2114; 25. 14821 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy 239-437-1880; 26. 9131 College Pkwy 239-267-2860; 27. 14600 Palm Beach Blvd 239-693-6944;
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.50

(FORT MYERS, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Fort Myers area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Fort Myers area went to Shell at 3915 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Love's Travel Stop at 17308 Park 78 Dr, the survey found:
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Voice

House hunting? Check these Fort Myers townhomes

(FORT MYERS, FL) If you're on the market for a home in Fort Myers, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Voice

Hiring now! Jobs in Fort Myers with an immediate start

These companies in Fort Myers are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 4. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 5. Remote Health Insurance Sales; 6. Sales Representative - Work from Home; 7. Virtual Sales Associate - Remote from Home or Office; 8. Inside Sales Consultant- OUTBOUND -LEAD GENERATION; 9. Customer Support Specialist @ ClickUp (Day Shift; Night Shift; Remote); 10. Customer Service Representative - Remote;
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Voice

Save $1.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Myers area offering savings of $1.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3915 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Voice

Start tomorrow? Fort Myers companies hiring immediately

These companies in Fort Myers are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Health Insurance Sales; 2. Sales Rep/Recruiter- Work from Home- $100 1st year; 3. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 4. Virtual Sales Associate - Remote from Home or Office; 5. Account Manager | Entry Level | Training | Remote OK; 6. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Customer Support Specialist @ ClickUp (Day Shift; Night Shift; Remote); 9. Inside Sales Representative; 10. Remote Inside Sales Consultant;
Florida State mynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Lee County, FL gulfshorebusiness.com

Gulfshore Business Daily: May 17

HERTZ SELECTS $6 BILLION BID TO FUND CHAPTER 11 EXIT. Following the completion of the auction previously approved by the bankruptcy court in its Chapter 11 case, Estero-based Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has selected and approved a revised proposal from certain funds and accounts managed by affiliates of each of Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Certares Opportunities LLC and Apollo Capital Management LP to provide the equity capital required to fund Hertz's revised plan of reorganization and exit from Chapter 11. The proposed agreements with the KHCA Group were approved at a hearing Friday. Under the revised proposal, Hertz's Chapter 11 plan will be funded through direct common stock investments from the KHCA Group and certain co-investors aggregating $2.781 billion, the issuance of $1.5 billion of new preferred stock to Apollo, and a fully backstopped rights offering to the company's existing shareholders to purchase $1.635 billion of additional common stock. The revised plan would provide for the payment in cash in full of all administrative, priority, secured and unsecured claims in the Chapter 11 cases and would deliver significant value to the company's shareholders, including $239 million of cash, common stock representing 3% of the shares of the reorganized company, and 30-year warrants for 18% of the common stock of the reorganized company.
Florida State
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy's parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Lee County, FL WINKNEWS.com

Traffic sign in south Lee County confusing some drivers

Left or right? It's a decision drivers make a dozen times a day, but some say a sign in south Lee County has the potential to send you in the wrong direction. Drivers alerted us to a sign on US-41 at the turn onto Michael G. Rippe Parkway, saying it's a source of confusion. The sign tells drivers Alico Road is at the next signal and has a right arrow, which could send drivers unfamiliar with the area onto Rippe and in a different direction. Alico is actually at the next signal. If that seems confusing, that's because it can be to drivers who don't know the area so well.
Florida State
Washington Business Journal

The School District of Lee County, Florida Seeking Interim Superintendent of Schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. (May 14, 2021) – The School District of Lee County is seeking an interim superintendent of schools to lead the District while it conducts a broader search to fill a permanent position. The interim superintendent will lead the administrative, instructional and support staff of Lee County schools in the continued implementation of its strategic plan, designing, developing and maintaining the best possible education, programs and services for District students. Located in Southwest Florida, The School District of Lee County is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the U.S. with a growing enrollment of more than 95,000 students, 120 schools and 12,000 employees. "Selecting the right candidate for this important position is key to the success of our District, our employees and our students, and we will be taking great consideration as we go through each resume," said Debbie Jordan, chair of the board of directors for The School District of Lee County. "An interim superintendent with a passion for education will allow our District to continue carrying forward its strategic vision while we undergo a national search for a permanent superintendent." The selected candidate will fulfill a six-month contract beginning June 2021 with monthly extensions as needed until the permanent superintendent is selected. The interim superintendent will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position. Candidates must have a master's degree or higher with documented history of progressive responsibility as an executive in the public or private sector. Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter via email to BoardOffice@LeeSchools.net. Applications must be submitted by 9 a.m. on May 21. The School Board of Lee County will review applicants and present recommendations by June 9, and the selected interim superintendent will begin June 15. To learn more about the position and The School District of Lee County, visit www.LeeSchools.net/Careers. About The School District of Lee County Lee County Public Schools is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the United States. The District educates more than 95,000 students in grades K-12 and is a model for others in the state and around the nation. With approximately 12,000 full- and part-time employees, the District is one of the county's largest employers.