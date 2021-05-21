Want to know what is TRENDING around Fort Myers?
Police: Man accused of raping kids found in Florida trying to leave the country by boat after manhunt
EDMONDS, Wash. — After a months-long manhunt, a man accused of raping two children in the state of Washington was found and arrested off Florida's coast. The Edmonds Police Department said it started in January when a mother called and reported her ex-boyfriend raped her 11 and 13-year-old kids. After... Read more
Lee County Waste Pro driver called a hero after helping crash victims
He’s no average garbage man. In fact, some are calling him a hero after he helped people involved in a crash in Lee County over the weekend. Rene Lieurance was driving his garbage truck when he saw the three-vehicle crash, with one vehicle on its side. He quickly jumped into action, breaking the windshield of the car so the people inside could safely exit. Read more
2 inmates, 2 deputies evaluated after fire on Lee County Jail rooftop
Firefighters and law enforcement responded to a fire Wednesday evening at the Lee County Jail complex on Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers. Smoke could be seen billowing from the jail’s rooftop. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office tweet, “At 6:45 p.m., flames were seen from the rooftop of our... Read more
