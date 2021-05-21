Want to know what is TRENDING around Shreveport?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Employee of Shreveport Home Improvement Store Arrested for Theft Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has reported that an employee of a local home improvement store has been arrested and booked for theft following an investigation by the store as well as CPSO. The 32 year-old woman Jazmonee Green has been accused of taking cash directly from the register, as well... Read more

Caddo coroner IDs 2 men found shot dead at Shreveport apartment complex SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the names of two men found shot dead at a Shreveport apartment complex. Desmond Jackson was standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of North Market Street when he was shot numerous times just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports. Read more

Shreveport attorney charged with indecent behavior, stalking SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants charging him with indecent behavior with a juvenile and stalking. Frank Brown Jr., 71, was arrested in the Caddo Parish Courthouse while he was there on business. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond... Read more

