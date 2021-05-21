Want to know what is TRENDING around Shreveport?

newsbreak-logo
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 4 days ago
Shreveport / 710keel.com

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has reported that an employee of a local home improvement store has been arrested and booked for theft following an investigation by the store as well as CPSO. The 32 year-old woman Jazmonee Green has been accused of taking cash directly from the register, as well... Read more

Shreveport / ksla.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the names of two men found shot dead at a Shreveport apartment complex. Desmond Jackson was standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of North Market Street when he was shot numerous times just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office reports. Read more

Shreveport / ktbs.com

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney was taken into custody Wednesday on warrants charging him with indecent behavior with a juvenile and stalking. Frank Brown Jr., 71, was arrested in the Caddo Parish Courthouse while he was there on business. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond... Read more

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Shreveport, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Shreveport area went to Murphy USA at 1121 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 3818 Industrial Dr, the survey found:
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Hiring now! Jobs in Shreveport with an immediate start

These companies in Shreveport are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Customer Service Sales Representative; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 6. Sales Agent - Work from Home Virtual or Office; 7. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 8. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 9. Call Center Specialist; 10. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Shreveport

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Shreveport: 1. 2551 Greenwood Rd #110 318-631-2005; 2. 5828 Line Ave 318-869-0669; 3. 3000 N Market St 318-424-3251; 4. 388 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-687-7558; 5. 9250 Mansfield Rd 318-686-6311; 6. 3620 Pines Rd 318-631-9804; 7. 510 Kings Hwy 318-424-0896; 8. 1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-681-5435; 9. 1540 N Market St (318) 424-1429; 10. 2755 Hollywood Ave (318) 631-7483; 11. 3300 Youree Dr (318) 869-3453; 12. 7004 Youree Dr (318) 797-3665; 13. 6935 Pines Rd (318) 688-7912; 14. 5819 E Kings Hwy 318-861-7898; 15. 1625 David Raines Rd 318-425-2252; 16. 9155 Mansfield Rd (318) 688-2582; 17. 9484 Ellerbe Rd #100 (318) 517-6973; 18. 6652 Youree Dr (318) 795-9966; 19. 1501 Kings Hwy 318-813-1907; 20. 1849 Line Ave 318-221-0691; 21. 1541 Kings Hwy 318-626-0863; 22. 105 Southfield Rd 318-861-2431; 23. 7400 Youree Dr 318-798-2043; 24. 2640 Waggoner Ave 318-631-2065; 25. 745 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-3985; 26. 761 Pierremont Rd 318-861-3666; 27. 9209 Mansfield Rd 318-671-0271; 28. 3555 Greenwood Rd 318-525-0144; 29. 3124 Line Ave 318-222-4807; 30. 6101 W 70th St 318-688-1448; 31. 3100 N Market St 318-681-1083; 32. 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-797-5970; 33. 6235 Westport Ave 318-688-7700; 34. 9550 Mansfield Rd 318-688-0538; 35. 412 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop 318-840-0480; 36. 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy 318-861-9202; 37. 4701 Northport Blvd 318-929-3502; 38. 2600 Greenwood Rd 318-212-4039;
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Shreveport-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Territory Sales Representative; 2. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING; 3. Mobile Class A CDL Driver Shreveport LA; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 6. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 7. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 9. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance; 10. Insurance Agent - Sales - Business Owner - $150k+ first year!;
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.91 per gallon

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Shreveport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.91 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hwy 71 Fuel Station at 4520 Barksdale Blvd. Regular there was listed at $1.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at CITGO at 101 Southfield Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana State Posted by K945
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana StateWestport News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Shreveport issues boil advisory for some of its water customers

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KSLA) — The city of Shreveport has issued a boil advisory for some of its water customers. [ RELATED: Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex ]. A pump at the booster station that serves the water system’s west pressure zone failed, the city reported Sunday, May 16. That led to a widespread loss of water pressure in that zone in ZIP Code 71129.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Shreveport kicks off $36 million drinking water renovation

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - After a winter freeze that crippled drinking water systems across the region, the city of Shreveport is launching a $36.5 million project to improve its drinking water infrastructure. The Shreveport Times reports the city is renovating its service pump station that was built in the 1930s....