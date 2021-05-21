Want to know what is TRENDING around Savannah?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Savannah’s gun violence reaches 4-year high, sparks community efforts to end ‘culture of violence’ SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah has seen an increase in gun violence - one the city hasn’t experienced since 2016. While the level of violence is not even close to the violent crime wave seen in some of the largest cities in the U.S., like Atlanta, the gun violence in Savannah has sparked communitywide efforts to end a “culture of violence.” Read more

Judge halts Georgia dredging plan over threat to sea turtles SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge ordered an immediate halt on Thursday to plans to dredge a shipping channel on the Georgia coast, citing a threat to sea turtles nesting on nearby beaches. The injunction by U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker delivered an initial setback to the Army... Read more

Parker’s Smoked Meats now cooking in former B’s Cracklin’ BBQ space in Savannah Savannah-native cook and caterer Darrell Parker noticed that the hours at B’s Cracklin’ on White Bluff Road were changing, so he walked in one day to ask the then managers about a possible partnership of sorts. Six months later, owner Bryan Furman’s wife, Nikki, called Parker and asked him if... Read more

