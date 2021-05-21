Local news digest for the past few days in Syracuse

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Accused Skyline killer tortured 93-year-old Connie Tuori in ‘especially cruel and wanton manner,’ prosecutors say Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old woman is accused of stuffing items down the throat of 93-year-old Connie Tuori and stabbing her to death inside the victim’s Skyline apartment, according to an indictment filed Thursday. The indictment described the murder as “especially cruel and wanton.”. Tuori died of suffocation after multiple... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Saying goodbye to your childhood home is emotional. Here’s how to make it a little easier After 27 years, my parents sold my childhood home in Syracuse, New York this month. We moved there when I was six, and I’m now almost 33. A lot has happened in that house over the years, including milestone birthdays, high school and college graduations, learning to drive, the passing of my grandparents, and bringing […] The post Saying goodbye to your childhood home is emotional. Here’s how to make it a little easier appeared first on Axios Charlotte. Read more

TOP LIKED

Greens lose $50K in public rents due to Skyline squalor Syracuse, N.Y. — The owners of the 365-apartment Skyline complex lost about $50,000 in taxpayer-funded rent over the last seven weeks due to the city deeming the building “unfit” to live in. That money will soon begin flowing again to owners of Green National. Inspectors last week found that building... Read more

