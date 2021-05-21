newsbreak-logo
Syracuse, NY

Local news digest for the past few days in Syracuse

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Syracuse / syracuse.com

Accused Skyline killer tortured 93-year-old Connie Tuori in 'especially cruel and wanton manner,' prosecutors say

Accused Skyline killer tortured 93-year-old Connie Tuori in ‘especially cruel and wanton manner,’ prosecutors say

Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old woman is accused of stuffing items down the throat of 93-year-old Connie Tuori and stabbing her to death inside the victim's Skyline apartment, according to an indictment filed Thursday. The indictment described the murder as "especially cruel and wanton.". Tuori died of suffocation after multiple... Read more

Charlotte / axios.com

Saying goodbye to your childhood home is emotional. Here's how to make it a little easier

Saying goodbye to your childhood home is emotional. Here’s how to make it a little easier

After 27 years, my parents sold my childhood home in Syracuse, New York this month. We moved there when I was six, and I'm now almost 33. A lot has happened in that house over the years, including milestone birthdays, high school and college graduations, learning to drive, the passing of my grandparents, and bringing […] The post Saying goodbye to your childhood home is emotional. Here's how to make it a little easier appeared first on Axios Charlotte. Read more

Syracuse / syracuse.com

Greens lose $50K in public rents due to Skyline squalor

Greens lose $50K in public rents due to Skyline squalor

Syracuse, N.Y. — The owners of the 365-apartment Skyline complex lost about $50,000 in taxpayer-funded rent over the last seven weeks due to the city deeming the building "unfit" to live in. That money will soon begin flowing again to owners of Green National. Inspectors last week found that building... Read more

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse News Beat

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.42 in the greater Syracuse area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Syracuse area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Blue Star at 1400 S Salina St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Mobil at 2400 James St.
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse: 1. 2515 Erie Blvd E 315-449-1016; 2. 519 Butternut St 315-471-1204; 3. 1820 Teall Ave 315-437-1531; 4. 5942 S Salina St 315-469-3254; 5. 1405 E Genesee St 315-472-1042; 6. 401 W Seneca Turnpike 315-492-4034; 7. 602 Nottingham Rd 315-446-4820; 8. 1819 W Genesee St 315-488-2799; 9. 4751 Onondaga Blvd 315-476-2141; 10. 522 W Onondaga St 315-475-1366; 11. 2329 James St 315-437-0893;
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse News Beat

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Syracuse require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 3. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 4. Administrative Assistant 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Top Pay - No-Touch
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse News Beat

COVID-19 vaccine: Syracuse sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse: 1. 2515 Erie Blvd E 315-449-1016; 2. 519 Butternut St 315-471-1204; 3. 1820 Teall Ave 315-437-1531; 4. 5942 S Salina St 315-469-3254; 5. 1405 E Genesee St 315-472-1042; 6. 401 W Seneca Turnpike 315-492-4034; 7. 602 Nottingham Rd 315-446-4820; 8. 1819 W Genesee St 315-488-2799; 9. 4751 Onondaga Blvd 315-476-2141; 10. 522 W Onondaga St 315-475-1366; 11. 2329 James St 315-437-0893;
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse News Beat

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Syracuse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Syracuse: 1. Sales Agent, Work at Home, $75-$250K, No Cold Calls, 90 Day/$12K Bonus; 2. Director of Operations (Direct Hire); 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,700 per week; 5. Customer Service Representative; 6. Paralegal - General Practice; 7. Sponsored Programs Associate - College of Environmental Science and Forestry; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,620 per week; 10. BETTER Than Entry Level Sales- #1 Co NOW hiring!;
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse News Beat

Get hired! Job openings in and around Syracuse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Syracuse: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Consultative Virtual Sales Representative - Warm Leads and Leadership; 3. Sales Agent, Work at Home, $75-$250K, No Cold Calls, 90 Day/$12K Bonus; 4. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 5. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,988 per week; 6. Senior Human Resources Business Partner; 7. Customer Service Representative; 8. Surveillance Investigator; 9. Outside Sales Representative; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver;
Syracuse, NY

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Syracuse, NY

Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse offering $275 sign-on bonus to attract new employees

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse is offering a $275 sign-on bonus to attract new employees. On their hiring website, the restaurant chain is looking for new barbacks, bussers, catering coordinators, catering staff, dishwashers, hosts, line cooks, maintenance, and prep cooks. Each position offers a sign-on bonus and at...
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse: 1. 2515 Erie Blvd E 315-449-1016; 2. 519 Butternut St 315-471-1204; 3. 1820 Teall Ave 315-437-1531; 4. 5942 S Salina St 315-469-3254; 5. 1405 E Genesee St 315-472-1042; 6. 401 W Seneca Turnpike 315-492-4034; 7. 602 Nottingham Rd 315-446-4820; 8. 1819 W Genesee St 315-488-2799; 9. 4751 Onondaga Blvd 315-476-2141; 10. 522 W Onondaga St 315-475-1366; 11. 2329 James St 315-437-0893;
Syracuse, NY

Expect to pay 6 cents more this week at the pump in Syracuse

Central New York — Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country, according to AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.05. This is up eight cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $1.88/gallon. In New York State, the average is $3.06/gallon....
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse City Hall reopens to the public Monday with some changes

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse City Hall will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The opening will come with improvements for the community, according to the City. Located at 233 E. Washington Street, City Hall will reopen with a...
Syracuse, NY

Section of West Water Street to close for repairs in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, .N.Y. — The City of Syracuse is closing a portion of W. Water St. Monday, according to the city. According to the city, the Department of Public Works will close the 200 block of the street downtown on Monday for a sewer repair. The city said the closure is...
Syracuse, NY

Italian-Americans file court petition to save Syracuse's Columbus statue

An Italian-American group filed a petition in court Sunday to thwart the City of Syracuse's planned removal of its Christopher Columbus statue, claiming the move is illegal under local law. The petition — filed in Onondaga state Supreme Court by 29 petitioners including the Syracuse-based Columbus Monument Corporation, former Onondaga...