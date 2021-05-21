Local news digest for the past few days in Sarasota

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

‘Suspicious Incident’ Sarasota Police Seeking Info And Warning Citizens Of ‘Distraction Attempt’ SARASOTA, FL. – Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating a suspicious incident that happened on May 17, 2021, in the 300 block of West Royal Flamingo Drive, Sarasota. Detectives believe the incident was a commonly known distraction attempt. On May 17, 2021, at about 4:30 p.m., a homeowner... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Red tide detected in Pinellas County PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Red tide has been detected in several counties across Tampa Bay, including Pinellas County, according to Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The agency's mid-week update shows low levels of the red tide organism were detected in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Samples from Hillsborough County... Read more

TOP LIKED

OPINION: In the case of Carlie Brucia's killer, life could be worse than death Maybe it was the ghosts sitting on the edge of his bed. Or the whiskey he drank to make them vanish. Or the screams at night when they didn’t. All Ron McAndrew knew was that he ordered the deaths of these men with a secret signal to the executioner, and it would take years of therapy before their faces stopped haunting him and he could sleep without the pills. Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.