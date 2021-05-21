newsbreak-logo
Sarasota, FL

Local news digest for the past few days in Sarasota

Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Sarasota / tampafp.com

‘Suspicious Incident’ Sarasota Police Seeking Info And Warning Citizens Of ‘Distraction Attempt’

SARASOTA, FL. – Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating a suspicious incident that happened on May 17, 2021, in the 300 block of West Royal Flamingo Drive, Sarasota. Detectives believe the incident was a commonly known distraction attempt. On May 17, 2021, at about 4:30 p.m., a homeowner... Read more

Pinellas County / wtsp.com

Red tide detected in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Red tide has been detected in several counties across Tampa Bay, including Pinellas County, according to Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The agency's mid-week update shows low levels of the red tide organism were detected in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Samples from Hillsborough County... Read more

Sarasota / heraldtribune.com

OPINION: In the case of Carlie Brucia's killer, life could be worse than death

Maybe it was the ghosts sitting on the edge of his bed. Or the whiskey he drank to make them vanish. Or the screams at night when they didn’t. All Ron McAndrew knew was that he ordered the deaths of these men with a secret signal to the executioner, and it would take years of therapy before their faces stopped haunting him and he could sleep without the pills. Read more

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sarasota: 1. 2811 Clark Rd (941) 921-5781; 2. 1044 N Tamiami Trail (941) 366-2181; 3. 8300 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-2029; 4. 4840 S Tamiami Trail (941) 927-9651; 5. 2031 Bay St (941) 366-9451; 6. 3690 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 925-9032; 7. 5391 Fruitville Rd (941) 377-7903; 8. 3428 Clark Rd (941) 554-0253; 9. 501 N Beneva Rd #161 (941) 554-1660; 10. 5100 Clark Rd (941) 926-8532; 11. 5804 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-5020; 12. 8409 S Tamiami Trail (941) 925-7238; 13. 3825 S Osprey Ave (941) 364-5768; 14. 6543 S Tamiami Trail (941) 923-7735; 15. 2875 University Pkwy (941) 358-5250; 16. 300 N Cattlemen Rd 941-341-9274; 17. 3550 Fruitville Rd 941-955-4282; 18. 3506 Clark Rd #300 941-923-2885; 19. 3155 University Pkwy 941-351-9290; 20. 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-926-6132; 21. 1224 S Tamiami Trail 941-953-9804; 22. 3601 Bee Ridge Rd 941-921-4681; 23. 1947 Fruitville Rd 941-955-2064; 24. 3901 S Tamiami Trail 941-926-2522; 25. 5800 Bee Ridge Rd 941-377-1589; 26. 5281 Clark Rd 941-929-9443; 27. 3535 N Tamiami Trail 941-360-3474; 28. 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-351-6969; 29. 3560 Bee Ridge Rd 941-702-6237; 30. 4381 Cattlemen Rd 941-379-3550; 31. 3500 N Tamiami Trail 941-444-8410; 32. 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir 941-554-2353; 33. 5400 Fruitville Rd 941-342-8686;
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Sarasota's cheapest

(SARASOTA, FL) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Sarasota, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Sarasota area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Marathon at 3605 N Lockwood Ridge Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 6000 N Tamiami Trl.
Sarasota Updates

Live events coming up in Sarasota

1. Grand Opening! Luminary Medical Group; 2. Siesta Keys Kids Ultimate Sandcastle Creations; 3. Early Bird - Easy Walk Siesta Beach /Mojo Risin Coffee; 4. Cher, Elton, Celine Dion, Bocelli, Streisand Edwards Twins Dinner & Show; 5. Lazy Daisies @ Captain Curts Sniki Tiki;
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

OPINION: Leadership a question after Sarasota mayor's egotistical eruption

Of all the mayors in this country, Hagen Brody is one of them. That’s how big of a deal he is. So, yeah, you’re darn right he should have stormed into the city manager’s office in March and unleashed a red-faced fury that felt like a violent "hostage situation," as one witness put it, because someone dared post an 18-second spot on Facebook that did not credit him as being responsible for organizing a mass vaccine clinic.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

City: No investigation into Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says there is no investigation into Mayor Hagen Brody following numerous human resources complaints over alleged aggressive behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Five statements submitted to Human Resources described a verbal...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Selby Gardens Receives $1 Million Gift for Phase 1 of Master Plan

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has received a $1 million dollar gift from the Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation, to be used towards capital needs for Phase I of the gardens' downtown Sarasota campus’ Master Plan. To date, Selby Gardens has raised more than 85 percent of the funds needed to implement Phase I—more than $36 million of the $42.5 million needed to begin. The gardens will break ground at a ceremony on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...