Boise, ID

Local news digest for the past few days in Boise

Posted by 
Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Idaho / idahonews.com

Idaho in Stage Four: Vaccination rates a big concern

Idaho in Stage Four: Vaccination rates a big concern

(BOISE) CBS2 — It's been a little over a week since the Gem State moved into Stage Four. And at the Idaho Health and Welfare Department, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn explains the key metrics that are being closely monitored. "One is how many cases are we having in the... Read more

Boise / apnews.com

US wildland firefighting force urged to get vaccinated

US wildland firefighting force urged to get vaccinated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — With a potentially ferocious wildfire season threatening to ignite across the western U.S., a push is on to persuade wildland firefighters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday that lives could be lost if frontline state and federal firefighters get sidelined with the illness as tinder-dry conditions prompt state officials to brace for the worst. Read more

Idaho / apnews.com

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces run for Idaho governor

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces run for Idaho governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced Wednesday that she is running for governor, aligning her campaign with an emphasis on individual liberty, state sovereignty and traditional conservative values sure to play well in the deeply conservative state. “My proven experience shows that I will always defend these... Read more

To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
Boise, IDboisedev.com

More housing, more places: Early Boise zoning rewrite draft proposes increased density city-wide

An early look at Boise’s proposed revamped zoning code shows a revamp that would allow more housing in more neighborhoods. Earlier this month, the City of Boise released a draft of the first of three parts of its rewritten zoning code as part of a multi-year process to build the code from the ground up for the first time in decades. The process began under former Mayor Dave Bieter and continues under Mayor Lauren McLean with the assistance of national land-use consulting firm Clarion Associates.
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho Power scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is warning their customers of scammers who are claiming to represent their company. Idaho Power wants their customers to know they will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask for same-day payment via pre-paid cards including Green Dot MoneyPak cards. They additionally will never ask customers to make a payment via Bitcoin or a QR code.
Boise, IDkoze.com

Boise lifts mask requirement, stops restricting crowd sizes

The city of Boise has lifted its mask requirement, but city officials say they’ll still work with businesses that choose to require masks on private property during the coronavirus pandemic. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Friday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended...
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River flows increasing this week

BOISE, Idaho — Government officials say flows on the Boise River will increase Monday to help migrating salmon. The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will increase flows downstream of Lucky Peak Dam to assist salmon migration in the lower Snake and Columbia rivers. Currently, Boise...
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police Department seeks to expand as population grows

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This article was originally published by The Idaho Press. As Boise grows in population, the city’s police force is having to adapt to a larger city, new types of crime, and a national downward trend in police recruitment as it attempts to expand the force and place further emphasis on community policing.
Boise, IDidahoednews.org

K-12 coronavirus cases increase slightly

Caused in part by outbreaks at a Boise junior high school and a Panhandle high school, K-12 coronavirus case numbers increased slightly this week. Nearly all of the weekly hotspots are in the Treasure Valley:. Riverglen Junior High School, Boise: 10 cases. Lake City High School, Coeur d’Alene: Nine cases.
Boise, IDbuildidaho.com

Four Changes That Are Driving New Homes in Boise, Idaho

Real estate is a dynamic, wide-ranging industry—investing, development, new construction, multi-family, residential single family, apartments, and other niches. It is always evolving and there are two spectrums: buyers and sellers. We have all seen the change that has happened over the last 14 months. You have probably read several articles...
Idaho Falls, IDidahoednews.org

Idaho Falls makes masks optional

Students and staff in the Idaho Falls School District are no longer required to wear masks. Trustees voted Monday to nix the district’s COVID-19 operation plan, which included a mask mandate during the pandemic. The change goes into effect immediately, though students can still wear masks if they choose to,...
Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Amid widespread housing deficit, 11 new affordable homes are coming to West Boise

An affordable housing nonprofit plans a 12-home development in West Boise. Leap Housing Solutions, which operates in the Treasure Valley, conceived the Whitney Commons development on Shamrock Avenue. Its residents will purchase homes without buying the land underneath them in an arrangement similar to a community land trust that is designed to keep the property affordable in perpetuity.