Local news digest for the past few days in Boise

Idaho in Stage Four: Vaccination rates a big concern (BOISE) CBS2 — It's been a little over a week since the Gem State moved into Stage Four. And at the Idaho Health and Welfare Department, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn explains the key metrics that are being closely monitored. "One is how many cases are we having in the... Read more

US wildland firefighting force urged to get vaccinated BOISE, Idaho (AP) — With a potentially ferocious wildfire season threatening to ignite across the western U.S., a push is on to persuade wildland firefighters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday that lives could be lost if frontline state and federal firefighters get sidelined with the illness as tinder-dry conditions prompt state officials to brace for the worst. Read more

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces run for Idaho governor BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced Wednesday that she is running for governor, aligning her campaign with an emphasis on individual liberty, state sovereignty and traditional conservative values sure to play well in the deeply conservative state. “My proven experience shows that I will always defend these... Read more

