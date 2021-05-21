Follow the TRENDING local news in Lakeland for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Lakeland, FL

Posted by 
Lakeland Digest
 4 days ago
Florida / 967theeagle.net

Florida Man Hid Cocaine In His Butt During DUI Arrest

A 48-year-old man from Lakeland, FL, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as well as possession of cocaine on Monday morning. Marti Martinez, 48, was found sleeping behind the wheel of a pickup on the side of the interstate, according to deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

Lakeland / tampafp.com

‘Clearly, It Wasn’t Fun’ Two Lakeland Teens Arrested Shooting Kids At A Ball Park With A Pellet Gun

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two teens, 17 and 18, on Wednesday, after the two drove around a park shooting at children with a pellet gun. Jordan Hawes, 18, and Terrell Covington, 17, both from Lakeland, were charged with three counts of Aggravated Battery with... Read more

Lakeland / lakelandgazette.info

Update from Lakeland Linder International Airport

Work on the new CAT III ILS construction has taken off!. As you can see TWY P west of TWY P2 has been demolished to make way for the Glide Slope and RVR move. This is required to meet the new more stringent CAT III critical area tolerances. Other changes... Read more

Lakeland Digest

Lakeland, FL
ABOUT

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lakeland, FL Posted by
Lakeland vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lakeland: 1. 3405 Cleveland Heights Blvd (863) 646-5041; 2. 101 N Wabash Ave (863) 686-3131; 3. 5010 Florida Ave S (863) 644-2411; 4. 2536 US-92 (863) 665-3171; 5. 2630 US-92 863-665-5553; 6. 5185 US Hwy 98 S #1731 (863) 644-7969; 7. 2515 Florida Ave S (863) 686-4241; 8. 6767 US Hwy 98 N (863) 859-5838; 9. 1617 US-98 (863) 400-4497; 10. 5375 N Socrum Loop Rd (863) 859-6353; 11. 7340 Kathleen Rd (863) 797-1001; 12. 3636 Harden Blvd (863) 647-3781; 13. 4730 Florida Ave S (863) 646-5471; 14. 2125 Co Rd 540A (863) 619-8332; 15. 2300 Griffin Rd (863) 858-5779; 16. 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd 863-644-4730; 17. 311 E Memorial Blvd 863-688-1386; 18. 2425 US-92 863-666-6670; 19. 4445 US Hwy 98 N 863-815-2343; 20. 6730 US Hwy 98 N 863-858-3829; 21. 410 Old Polk City Rd 863-815-3373; 22. 3120 Kathleen Rd 863-853-1087; 23. 5800 US Hwy 98 N 863-859-3626;
Lakeland, FL Posted by
Lakeland events coming soon

1. Ring of Fire; 2. New Grad ? Future Career !; 3. Superhero Snacks with Black Widow!; 4. Fresco's Bourbon Brunch Club featuring Whistle Pig Rye Whiskey; 5. Big Data and Hadoop Developer Training In Lakeland, FL;
Lakeland, FL Posted by
Lakeland calendar: Coming events

1. Island Princess Tea Party; 2. "Cuando La Psicologia No Es Suficiente" - Book Signing Event; 3. Father Daughter Princess Ball; 4. Just Dance Adult 10 Year Anniversary "Retro Showcase"; 5. CFWE Presents : ShoveItUpYour@$$;
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Lakeland, FL Posted by
LkldNow

Main Street Sidewalk Widening Will Increase Outdoor Dining

Additional outdoor dining is planned for downtown Lakeland by late summer after a “streetscape” project extends the sidewalk and builds in safety buffers on the block of Main Street across from Munn Park. In mid-July, construction will begin on a streetscape for Main Street between Kentucky and Tennessee avenues. The...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Lakeland developer wants to put nearly 200 homes on 56 acres of land. Will the city allow it?

LAKELAND — A Lakeland-based engineering firm has submitted a proposal to turn a piece of pasture into 199 single-family homes off Lake Parker. At Lakeland's Planning and Zoning board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, ECON South is expected to seek approval for a single-family development on 56.1 acres along East Memorial Drive and East Lake Parker Drive. The vacant land would become known as Cypress Point at Lake Parker.
Lakeland, FL Posted by
Lakeland Digest

Lakeland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Polk County, FLBay News 9

New Polk County homes are higher amid pandemic

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Are you in the market to build a new home? If so, it’s going to cost you more than it would have last year. An average new single-family home is more than $35,000 higher, says a realtor. Buyers say it is a bidding war when trying...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Lakeland, FLusf.edu

Publix, Walmart Among Retailers Dropping Masks Mandates

Publix and Walmart are among several retailers that are no longer requiring those who have been fully vaccinated from coronavirus to wear masks in their stores. Lakeland-based Publix ciited guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that says anyone who has received the coronavirus vaccine can safely resume normal activities, indoors or outdoors, without masks or social distancing.