Want to know what is TRENDING around Fayetteville?

Fayetteville / wkml.com

Fayetteville Taco Bell Employee Wins $25,000 Scholarship

Fayetteville Taco Bell Employee Wins $25,000 Scholarship

Dekiah Parson is definitely living mas right now! Parson, an employee of the Fayetteville Taco Bell on Ramsey St., has won a $25,000 scholarship as part of the company’s Live Mas Scholarship competition. Parson was among 26 winners nationwide of the highest amount available in the program, which she is... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
North Carolina / foxnews.com

North Carolina judge accused by BLM protesters of nearly hitting them with SUV — but police video inconclusive

North Carolina judge accused by BLM protesters of nearly hitting them with SUV — but police video inconclusive

A judge in North Carolina has been summoned to appear before criminal court after allegedly nearly striking Black Lives Matter protesters with his state-issued vehicle earlier this month – but video released by Fayetteville police of the incident is inconclusive, as it's unclear how close his SUV came to the demonstrators. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Fayetteville / fayobserver.com

'I don't know what this girl was thinking': Woman witnessed Fayetteville soldier slaying

'I don't know what this girl was thinking': Woman witnessed Fayetteville soldier slaying

A woman washing her windows on Ferndell Drive witnessed the shooting death of a Fort Bragg soldier, the 911 calls released Thursday reveal. “I seen her when she did it,” the frantic caller told a 911 dispatcher on May 6 as she pleaded for help at 1438 Ferndell Drive about 1:23 p.m. Read more

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

