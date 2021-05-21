Want to know what is TRENDING around Fayetteville?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Fayetteville Taco Bell Employee Wins $25,000 Scholarship Dekiah Parson is definitely living mas right now! Parson, an employee of the Fayetteville Taco Bell on Ramsey St., has won a $25,000 scholarship as part of the company’s Live Mas Scholarship competition. Parson was among 26 winners nationwide of the highest amount available in the program, which she is... Read more

North Carolina judge accused by BLM protesters of nearly hitting them with SUV — but police video inconclusive A judge in North Carolina has been summoned to appear before criminal court after allegedly nearly striking Black Lives Matter protesters with his state-issued vehicle earlier this month – but video released by Fayetteville police of the incident is inconclusive, as it's unclear how close his SUV came to the demonstrators. Read more

'I don't know what this girl was thinking': Woman witnessed Fayetteville soldier slaying A woman washing her windows on Ferndell Drive witnessed the shooting death of a Fort Bragg soldier, the 911 calls released Thursday reveal. “I seen her when she did it,” the frantic caller told a 911 dispatcher on May 6 as she pleaded for help at 1438 Ferndell Drive about 1:23 p.m. Read more

