Anchorage News Watch

TRENDING local news happened around Anchorage

Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 4 days ago
Alaska / cbsnews.com

Alaska man survives mauling by large brown bear he says put its mouth over his head

Alaska man survives mauling by large brown bear he says put its mouth over his head

Anchorage, Alaska — Allen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his GPS unit when he looked up and saw a large brown bear walking about 30 feet away. "I saw him and he saw... Read more

Alaska / apnews.com

Alaska / cbsnews.com

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

kmxt.org

Rental car shortage forcing some to reconsider Alaska trips

May 17, 2021 by Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media. Alaska is expecting to see a lot of travelers this summer — especially compared to last year. As COVID-19 restrictions still bar large cruise ships from Alaska waters, most visitors are expected to come by plane — which means many are looking for rental cars. The demand is creating a shortage, sending prices skyrocketing and forcing some travelers to cancel trips altogether.
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
alaskapublic.org

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday, while just over half had received at least one dose, according to state data. The rates were above the national average, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Peninsula Clarion reported...
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Promotes Alaska as Part of Tourism Marketing Campaign

May 17, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Promoting Alaska and Alaska’s tourism, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today kicked off a $5 million dollar Alaska Tourism Marketing Campaign with targeted advertisements on national television programs, radio, and digital platforms throughout the spring and summer to encourage Americans to visit Alaska as a COVID-safe destination.
alaskasnewssource.com

Masks still required at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -People still wear masks at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, even though the city lifted its mask mandate Friday. Those are still needed at all of the nation’s commercial airports. Not everyone agrees. “CDC’s claiming we don’t need it anymore. I trust the CDC with that,” said...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Alaska governor declares disaster for area after flooding

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the city of Buckland and Native Village of Buckland in northwest Alaska following flooding from an ice jam last week, his office announced Monday. Dunleavy, in a statement, said the flooding caused "significant damage to homes, roads and utility...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska 4K Drone Scenery with Calming Music || Explore Alaska

Alaska 4K Relaxation Film - Experience the wild beauty of Alaska by drone. Discover Alaska from above as we fly over Alaskan locations like Anchorage, the Knik River, snowy mountain peaks, Acadia National Park, and much more!. #Alaska4kRelaxationFilm. #AlaskaMountains. #ExploreAlaska. DESCRIPTION OF ALASKAN DRONE VIDEO FOOTAGE:. Aerial Alaska Knik Glacier.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
kinyradio.com

Arbor day in Alaska

Since 1872 Arbor Day has been the day in the year to plant trees, educate children and adults about the importance of trees, and recognize the important role trees play. In Alaska, Arbor Day is celebrated on the third Monday of May. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently signed a proclamation inviting...