Local news digest for the past few days in Laredo

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and a woman wanted for sexual conduct with an ancestor after being caught in Mexico. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Jason Cline and 21-year-old Destiny Cline. Both are from Fort Worth, Texas and were found in Monterey, Nuevo Leon. The two had... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Border Patrol in 95% Hispanic-Latino Texas Town Partners with College to Train Agents Laredo Community College in Texas has inked a deal with U.S. Customs and Border (CBP) to form a partnership in which CBP will provide instruction at the school to students interested in law enforcement careers. CBP's Laredo Sector Chief Agent Matthew Hudak told Newsweek that expansion of the sector has... Read more

TOP LIKED

Black hole sun, won’t you come LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a couple of days of heavy rain, we are finally going to see some sunlight!. On Thursday we’ll start out nice and fresh in the low 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees. Those chances of rain will return on Friday, we’re expecting... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.