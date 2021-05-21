newsbreak-logo
Laredo, TX

Local news digest for the past few days in Laredo

 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Laredo / kgns.tv

Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct

Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and a woman wanted for sexual conduct with an ancestor after being caught in Mexico. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Jason Cline and 21-year-old Destiny Cline. Both are from Fort Worth, Texas and were found in Monterey, Nuevo Leon. The two had... Read more

Laredo / newsweek.com

Border Patrol in 95% Hispanic-Latino Texas Town Partners with College to Train Agents

Border Patrol in 95% Hispanic-Latino Texas Town Partners with College to Train Agents

Laredo Community College in Texas has inked a deal with U.S. Customs and Border (CBP) to form a partnership in which CBP will provide instruction at the school to students interested in law enforcement careers. CBP's Laredo Sector Chief Agent Matthew Hudak told Newsweek that expansion of the sector has... Read more

Laredo / kgns.tv

Black hole sun, won’t you come

Black hole sun, won’t you come

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a couple of days of heavy rain, we are finally going to see some sunlight!. On Thursday we’ll start out nice and fresh in the low 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees. Those chances of rain will return on Friday, we’re expecting... Read more

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Laredo, TX
Laredo Today

Want to know what is TRENDING around Laredo?

1. Off-duty police officer and his wife arrested for making false statements to police | 2. Laredoan to appear on Food Network cooking competition 'Chopped' | 3. Motion to suppress evidence denied in case against gynecologist charged with child porn possession
Laredo, TX
Laredo Today

Vaccine database: Laredo sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Laredo: 1. 1019 E Calton Rd (956) 723-4800; 2. 3527 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy (956) 717-1515; 3. 709 Guadalupe St (956) 723-2911; 4. 2310 E Saunders St 956-724-1141; 5. 1301 Guadalupe St 956-724-1126; 6. 4801 San Dario Ave 956-725-0171; 7. 7811 McPherson Rd 956-712-8053; 8. 210 W Del Mar Blvd 956-712-3251; 9. 2314 S Zapata Hwy 956-795-0700; 10. 1911 Bob Bullock Loop 956-764-5050; 11. 1219 Matamoros St 956-726-4512; 12. 1419 Bustamante St (956) 791-1991; 13. 7610 McPherson Rd 956-727-2405; 14. 1119 Guadalupe St 956-727-0178; 15. 2219 E Saunders St 956-729-7494; 16. 2320 Bob Bullock Loop 956-791-3303;
Laredo, TX kgns.tv

Laredo Health Authority comments on CDC’s new guidelines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear mask in a public setting; as a result, the Laredo Health Authority is stressing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Victor Trevino says just this past week, an 11 month old...
Laredo, TX kgns.tv

Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A retail giant is updating its policy when it comes to the use of facemasks in its store. On Monday, Target issued a press release on its website saying, “The Health and Safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time.”
Laredo, TX Laredo Morning Times

Laredo issues boil water notice in south Laredo after water line break

The City of Laredo Utilities Department has issued a boil water notice in south Laredo due to maintenance underway on a broken water main. The efforts to repair the broken main have resulted in a low distribution pressure, which requires the city to issue the notice as per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Laredo, TX kgns.tv

Water issues in south Laredo forces dismissal of one elementary school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Classes at a local elementary school are canceled for the day after experiencing issues with their water. Roosevelt Elementary School dismissed its students early Monday morning due to a water pressure outage from the city. Students that were scheduled to take the STAAR test will be rescheduled...
Laredo, TX Laredo Morning Times

Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo announces full reopening

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Laredo announced Thursday that all three of the centers will be fully reopened in June. In early April, Board President Andrew Carranco and members of the board gathered for a limited-capacity reopening, where they rolled out a red carpet for returning children after an eight-month closure due to the pandemic.
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Port Laredo looks to boost produce imports

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Port Laredo looks to boost produce imports; Texas drug trafficking organizer gets life in prison; e-commerce startup Merama raises $60 million; and Amazon facility set for Texas Gulf Coast. Port Laredo...
Webb County, TX Laredo Morning Times

Significant storm damage reported in Zapata, minimal in Webb County

Last week’s storm spared most of Laredo, but the same cannot be said for Zapata County which experienced significant property damage to houses and businesses. In Zapata, the damage was not the only problem as many residents also reported being without electricity for more than 12 hours. AEP reported that approximately 1,400 clients in the Zapata area experienced outages during and after the storm.
Laredo, TX
Laredo Today

Live events on the horizon in Laredo

1. MEET AND GREET WITH TONY GARZA; 2. Laredo Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 3. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Laredo; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. PIT KINGS LAREDO 2021;
Laredo, TX Laredo Morning Times

Cruz Field monument unveiled celebrating family's history

An unveiling event for a new monument at Cruz Field was held Friday morning, celebrating a family with a long-standing history in Laredo’s Las Cruces neighborhood including the original donation of the land the park is built on. The event helped gather city officials, the Cruz family and others from...
Laredo, TX Laredo Morning Times

Laredo confirms two COVID-19 deaths after 20-day span without a death

After a 20-day span without a death due to COVID-19 occurring in the Laredo area, city and county officials have confirmed two deaths due to the virus in their Friday update. The deaths occurred within this week. On May 10, a man in his mid 50s died and on May 12, a man in his early 70s died due to the virus. With the deaths, 837 deaths due to the virus have now been recorded in the Laredo area since the start of the pandemic.
Laredo, TX Laredo Morning Times

Rise Up project provides gifts for Laredo's graduating seniors

Organizers of the social media group Community LRD Support partnered with other local organizations and businesses to provide a farewell gift to graduating seniors through the project Rise Up. “Rise Up is a project where we are going to donate goody bags to the seniors that are graduating in the...
Laredo, TX kgns.tv

Art exhibits happening in downtown Laredo this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With the weekend approaching, if you haven’t made any plans yet, you can enjoy a beautiful day in downtown Laredo. Anyone who loves art and culture can join the Laredo Center for the Arts Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an “Art Happening” at 500 San Agustin Ave.
Laredo, TX kgns.tv

City pays tribute to Cruz Family

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is honoring a local family at a city baseball field. District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr held an unveiling ceremony for the Cruz Field Monument located at 202 West Saunders. Cruz Field was founded by members of the Cruz Family with the purpose of enhancing...