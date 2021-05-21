Local news digest for the past few days in Laredo
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and a woman wanted for sexual conduct with an ancestor after being caught in Mexico. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Jason Cline and 21-year-old Destiny Cline. Both are from Fort Worth, Texas and were found in Monterey, Nuevo Leon. The two had... Read more
Border Patrol in 95% Hispanic-Latino Texas Town Partners with College to Train Agents
Laredo Community College in Texas has inked a deal with U.S. Customs and Border (CBP) to form a partnership in which CBP will provide instruction at the school to students interested in law enforcement careers. CBP's Laredo Sector Chief Agent Matthew Hudak told Newsweek that expansion of the sector has... Read more
Black hole sun, won’t you come
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a couple of days of heavy rain, we are finally going to see some sunlight!. On Thursday we’ll start out nice and fresh in the low 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees. Those chances of rain will return on Friday, we’re expecting... Read more
