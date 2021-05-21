Follow the TRENDING local news in Naples for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Naples, FL

Naples Bulletin
Naples Bulletin
 4 days ago
Collier County / nbc-2.com

Collier County officials accused of running child prostitution ring out of Naples Airport

Collier County officials accused of running child prostitution ring out of Naples Airport

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The mayor of Naples has accused some Collier County officials of operating a child prostitution ring out of the Naples Airport, according to a city employee. NBC-2 has obtained an ethics complaint that was filed by the employee. According to the 7-page complaint, the current Naples Mayor... Read more

Naples / nbc-2.com

Mysterious recurring donations at Naples Military Museum leave emotional impact

Mysterious recurring donations at Naples Military Museum leave emotional impact

NAPLES, Fla.– The cash first started appearing in March. Every week since, a crisp hundred dollar bill has appeared inside the donation box at the Naples Museum of Military History. Normally, the museum receives between $30-$40 in donations per week. “I thought it was counterfeit,” Dave Hinds, the museum’s president,... Read more

Naples / coastalbreezenews.com

In Memory of Phillip Edwin Heffelfinger

In Memory of Phillip Edwin Heffelfinger

Skip passed away on May 11, 2021, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, FL. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Marylou Heffelfinger, mother and father-in-law Dorothy and Charles Roth, Sister-in-law Sharon (Krogseng). Survived by his loving wife of 56 years Joyce C. Heffelfinger and sister Missi Bradshaw – Pratt. Read more

Naples Bulletin

Naples Bulletin

Naples, FL
With Naples Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

