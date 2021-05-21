Follow the TRENDING local news in Naples for the past few days
Collier County officials accused of running child prostitution ring out of Naples Airport
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The mayor of Naples has accused some Collier County officials of operating a child prostitution ring out of the Naples Airport, according to a city employee. NBC-2 has obtained an ethics complaint that was filed by the employee. According to the 7-page complaint, the current Naples Mayor... Read more
Mysterious recurring donations at Naples Military Museum leave emotional impact
NAPLES, Fla.– The cash first started appearing in March. Every week since, a crisp hundred dollar bill has appeared inside the donation box at the Naples Museum of Military History. Normally, the museum receives between $30-$40 in donations per week. “I thought it was counterfeit,” Dave Hinds, the museum’s president,... Read more
In Memory of Phillip Edwin Heffelfinger
Skip passed away on May 11, 2021, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, FL. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Marylou Heffelfinger, mother and father-in-law Dorothy and Charles Roth, Sister-in-law Sharon (Krogseng). Survived by his loving wife of 56 years Joyce C. Heffelfinger and sister Missi Bradshaw – Pratt. Read more
