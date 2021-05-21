Want to know what is TRENDING around Salem?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

‘Stunning,’ ‘unbelievable’: Strong state revenue forecast makes $1.4 billion ‘kicker’ rebate possible SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Despite the pandemic and still-high unemployment, Oregon’s expected tax revenue for the coming biennium is more than $1 billion higher than earlier estimated, due largely to federal relief aid -- and that could bring a $1.4 billion “kicker” tax refund for taxpayers, state economists told lawmakers Wednesday. Read more

Emergency ordinance allowing camping in Salem's parks set to expire SALEM, Ore. — The City of Salem is trying to figure out where hundreds of homeless people will go after they're cleared from two city parks in less than two weeks. An emergency ordinance that allowed camping during the pandemic is set to expire on June 1. During a city... Read more

Oregon will offer series of cash prizes for COVID-19 vaccine recipients SALEM, Ore. — Oregon officials will offer a series of prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for people who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Kate Brown is expected to announce on Friday. The "Take Your Shot Oregon" campaign aims to encourage Oregonians age... Read more

