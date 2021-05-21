newsbreak-logo
Pensacola, FL

Local news digest for the past few days in Pensacola

Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Florida / fox35orlando.com

Florida mom says she found this nasty item attached to her Taco Bell food

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother in Florida claims that she found something she didn't order wrapped up with her taco from a Taco Bell. WKRG spoke with Taura Helsel who said she went to a Taco Bell in Pensacola on Monday afternoon for lunch. She ordered a chalupa meal, which includes a soft taco. Read more

Pensacola / washingtonpost.com

Video shows 11-year-old girl fighting off a knife-wielding kidnapper: 'This could have ended terribly’

The 11-year-old girl was sitting on her knees, waiting for a school bus Tuesday morning in Pensacola, Fla., when a man stopped his white SUV, hopped out, and ran toward her with a knife. In a panic, she grabbed her backpack and started to run away. The man caught up... Read more

Pensacola / cbsnews.com

11-year-old fights off knife-wielding abduction suspect

An 11-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus in Pensacola, Florida, when a man armed with a knife charged at her and attempted to abduct the girl. But she fought back. The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspect has been arrested. Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

ABOUT

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Pensacola: 1. 1101 Scenic Hwy (850) 438-0776; 2. 2100 W Cervantes St (850) 438-1156; 3. 3880 N 9th Ave (850) 433-6794; 4. 13390 Perdido Key Dr (850) 492-5095; 5. 5055 N 9th Ave (850) 484-9978; 6. 9251 University Pkwy (850) 473-5005; 7. 5998 Mobile Hwy (850) 941-8157; 8. 2180 W 9 Mile Rd (850) 473-5025; 9. 1100 E Cervantes St (850) 438-5984; 10. 1250 Airport Blvd 850-484-7508; 11. 2237 W 9 Mile Rd 850-473-0286; 12. 85 Beverly Pkwy 850-432-2841; 13. 4497 Mobile Hwy 850-453-4848; 14. 20 W 9 Mile Rd 850-479-2354; 15. 6314 N 9th Ave 850-479-2544; 16. 870 E Cervantes St 850-434-5561; 17. 700 N Pace Blvd 850-432-3307; 18. 1841 E Olive Rd 850-478-5241; 19. 5995 Mobile Hwy 850-454-0254; 20. 8970 Pensacola Blvd 850-484-3771; 21. 2650 Creighton Rd 850-479-2101; 22. 4600 Mobile Hwy #122 850-455-4320; 23. 2951 S Blue Angel Pkwy 850-458-5550; 24. 501 N Navy Blvd 850-453-6311; 25. 6670 Mobile Hwy 850-483-6126; 26. 1525 E 9 Mile Rd 850-462-6529; 27. 312 E 9 Mile Rd 850-478-1126; 28. 50 S Blue Angel Pkwy 850-457-3293; 29. 4751 Bayou Blvd 850-479-9267;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola calendar: Coming events

1. Gulf Coast Summer Fest Jazz Edition 2021 Tickets On Sale Friday, December 4; 2. World of Beer Happy Hour; 3. Pensacola Tribute Fest; 4. Story Sprouts @Ever'man Co-op; 5. Weekly Meditation | Thursday’s | 6PM | | EverMan Community Center | Pensacola, FL;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Pensacola

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pensacola: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Health Insurance Agents Wanted- Full Support/ Free Leads/ Paid Direct; 3. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 5. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 6. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2808 per week in FL; 7. Work from Home Sales Reps-Training Provided-Unlimited Growth Potential; 8. Looking For Amazing Culture As A Licensed Insurance Agent?; 9. Vocation Instructor - Environmental Services (Hospitality & Tourism); 10. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative;
NW Florida Daily News

OUR VIEW: Be responsible, don't "panic buy"

Recent history has shown us that there are two things the residents of Northwest Florida are absolutely, never ever, willing to let themselves run out of: toilet paper and gas. The irony is the fear associated with either of those possibilities change peoples’ behavior to the point that they themselves...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Start tomorrow? Pensacola companies hiring immediately

These companies in Pensacola are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Rep/Recruiter- Work from Home- $100 1st year; 2. Work From Home Sales Position; 3. $100k Part Time 25hrs a Week / $250k + Full Time Agency Manager; 4. Insurance Agent - Sales - Work from Home - NO COLD CALLING!; 5. Work from Home - Sales Rep - Great Company Culture; 6. Remote Member Services Representative- Night Shifts; 7. Member Services Representative- Remote- LATE Shifts- In/Around Pensacola, Fl; 8. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 9. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 10. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;
wuwf.org

Hurricane Prep 'A True Team Effort'

It’s time to begin thinking about Hurricane Preparedness in Florida, and officials in Escambia County are urging residents to join them in getting ready for the 2021 season, which kicks off June 1. Much of the legwork involves lessons learned from Hurricane Sally, which hit near Pensacola in mid-September. Sally,...
Pensacola, FLwashingtoncounty.news

Northwest Florida SunGuide Center keeps roads safe in more ways than one

CHIPLEY — The Northwest Florida SunGuide Center monitors about 300 miles of roadway from Pensacola to just outside of Tallahassee 24 hours a day. “We basically provide real time traffic monitoring of all the freeway throughout the district. So from Pensacola, at the state line, all the way to the Madison County line on the other side of Tallahassee,” said Arterial Operations Manager, David Roark.
Pensacola, FLWALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola ferry service suspended

Pensacola Bay Cruises announced Friday morning that, due to unforeseen circumstances, ferry service is suspended until further notice. "Pensacola Bay Cruises apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused, and they have already begun the process of refunding tickets that were purchased," the company stated in its announcement. “We are...
WEAR

Pensacola hosts more events in May, are we back to normal?

As more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted Pensacola is starting to see more events and gatherings. This month there was the return on baseball, Pensacon and Mari Gras are scheduled for later in May. Have we returned back to Normal?. The people Channel 3 spoke with said...
Pensacola, FLSanta Rosa Press Gazette

Blackwater Pyrates to provide boater safety, blessings on May 29

In keeping with the three core missions of the Blackwater Pyrates, this year’s annual boater safety and Blessing of the Fleet events will be held on Saturday, May 29. Event crew leader Will Wilson said that every year, in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, the Blackwater Pyrates partner with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1-7 of Pensacola to offer free boat inspections.
Pensacola, FLWEAR

Noble Senior Living in Pensacola issued several violations following inspection

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Noble Senior Living in Pensacola is facing several violations following the county fire marshal's visit to the assisted living facility on Monday. Channel 3 first reported last week on the investigation into Noble Senior Living. It followed a resident being arrested for attacking and killing another resident. More concerned citizens came forward following our initial story about poor living conditions at the facility.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Homes for sale in Pensacola: New listings

(PENSACOLA, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Pensacola, FLwuwf.org

Coast Guard Paperwork Docks Pensacola Ferries

Six months after being damaged by Hurricane Sally and just days before they were to be placed back into service, Pensacola’s ferries will remain docked for now. Scheduled to resume this weekend, the service has been put on hold once again. Joe Asebedo, the general manager of Pensacola Bay Cruises, says they’re awaiting the last piece of the puzzle – Coast Guard approval.