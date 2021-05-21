newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Local news digest for the past few days in Lubbock

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jjkx3_0a7JwRJl00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Texas / houstonchronicle.com

Texas man captures massive tornado forming on video during storms that swept the state

Texas man captures massive tornado forming on video during storms that swept the state

A Lubbock man took this video of a tornado forming outside of his home Monday evening while parts of Texas were slammed with storms, flooding and dangerous winds. "I was just intrigued by the storm and figured I could capture some pictures and videos to share with family from back home," Enrique Andres Flores said. "I wasn’t really worried. I knew that if it were to get worse that I needed to take shelter, but it would have been a quick sprint into the house and into the closet if needed." Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lubbock / nypost.com

Left-wing groups sue to stop ‘sanctuary for the unborn’ ordinance

Left-wing groups sue to stop ‘sanctuary for the unborn’ ordinance

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are suing to stop a Texas city from implementing a “sanctuary for the unborn” ordinance that seeks to outlaw abortions. Voters in Lubbock, Texas, passed the ordinance earlier this month, bucking council members in the West Texas city, who warned it would cause a legal battle and it isn’t enforceable, the Texas Tribune reported. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Texas / washingtontimes.com

Planned Parenthood sues to block 'sanctuary city for unborn' in Texas

Planned Parenthood sues to block 'sanctuary city for unborn' in Texas

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the pro-life sanctuary-city ordinance passed by voters in Lubbock, Texas — the latest twist in the community battle over a recently opened abortion clinic. The lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas seeks to... Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
144
Followers
148
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

House hunting? Check these Lubbock townhomes

(LUBBOCK, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Lubbock, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

COVID-19 vaccine: Lubbock sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lubbock: 1. 112 N University Ave 806-763-5908; 2. 2316 34th St (806) 795-4353; 3. 3402 Slide Rd (806) 797-8840; 4. 3402 50th St (806) 797-4444; 5. 5208 98th St (806) 794-1024; 6. 6420 19th St (806) 797-3877; 7. 3801 19th St (806) 796-2339; 8. 1401 University Ave (806) 744-1618; 9. 6064 Marsha Sharp Fwy (806) 788-3601; 10. 6020 34th St 806-784-1460; 11. 4405 114th St 806-698-6828; 12. 4425 19th St 806-788-2015; 13. 3405 50th St 806-791-0972; 14. 4205 98th St 806-798-6115; 15. 2630 Parkway Dr 806-765-7014; 16. 12815 Indiana Ave 806-776-8915; 17. 1701 50th St 806-747-3503; 18. 2703 82nd St 806-745-3907; 19. 6313 4th St 806-784-1515; 20. 8010 Frankford Ave 806-783-0241; 21. 401 Slide Rd 806-796-1895; 22. 6420 82nd St 806-783-9041; 23. 602 Avenue Q 806-747-3834; 24. 5206 4th St 806-792-1377; 25. 1619 50th St 806-762-0522; 26. 3404 Indiana Ave 806-792-7531; 27. 4847 Slide Rd 806-792-8267; 28. 2417 82nd St 806-748-5209; 29. 5115 98th St 806-698-1354; 30. 4215 S Loop 289 806-793-2091; 31. 702 W Loop 289 806-793-9686; 32. 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy 806-747-3454; 33. 9809 University Ave 806-401-0423;
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(LUBBOCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lubbock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock events coming up

1. True Texas Project Citizen Advocate Training; 2. John Conlee – Classic Country Legend – Live at the Cactus!; 3. Lubbock Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 4. Music Industry Seminar with David Gaschen; 5. Reverend Horton Heat (SOLO) with Dale Watson (SOLO);
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police association cites 'lower wages and higher risk' in call for raises

The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Monday released a statement calling for city leaders to raise police pay, arguing that LPD wages are relatively low while demands on officers have been increasing. According to the Lubbock Police Department's website, the current starting pay for a Probationary Police Officer is $51,455.04...
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Culinary Co-op To Celebrate Grand Opening

A culinary co-op is opening soon in Lubbock, providing a shared space for chefs, cooks and folks wanting to learn the art of cooking. Its an elegant solution to share resources, equipment and space when most of us don't have immediate access to a commercial kitchen. Culinary Co-op will celebrate...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Lubbock County, TXtamu.edu

AgriLife Extension to offer Financial Fitness workshop series in Lubbock

Improving financial security and tackling confusing financial issues will be the focus of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Financial Fitness workshop series, hosted by the agency’s office in Lubbock. The Financial Fitness workshop is a four-week series offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday evening beginning June 17 in the...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Tornado Watch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the South Plains until 11 pm. Lubbock, Plainview and all communities are in the watch this evening. Storms developing in the panhandle will move east to southeast into the northern South Plains over the next few hours. There will be a threat of 1-3+ inch hail and.
Texas StateLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock, much of West Texas at heightened risk for severe weather Monday

Lubbock and much of the region have a heightened risk for severe weather, including the possibility of large hail and tornadoes, later Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center put a red bullseye over Lubbock and portions of the South Plains extending into the Rolling Plains and Big Country region, placing the area in a level 4 out of 5 "moderate risk" for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. The remainder of the South Plains, most of the Panhandle and North Central Texas are under an "enhanced risk" - level 3 out of 5 - for the day.