Local news digest for the past few days in Lubbock

Texas man captures massive tornado forming on video during storms that swept the state A Lubbock man took this video of a tornado forming outside of his home Monday evening while parts of Texas were slammed with storms, flooding and dangerous winds. "I was just intrigued by the storm and figured I could capture some pictures and videos to share with family from back home," Enrique Andres Flores said. "I wasn’t really worried. I knew that if it were to get worse that I needed to take shelter, but it would have been a quick sprint into the house and into the closet if needed." Read more

Left-wing groups sue to stop ‘sanctuary for the unborn’ ordinance Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are suing to stop a Texas city from implementing a “sanctuary for the unborn” ordinance that seeks to outlaw abortions. Voters in Lubbock, Texas, passed the ordinance earlier this month, bucking council members in the West Texas city, who warned it would cause a legal battle and it isn’t enforceable, the Texas Tribune reported. Read more

Planned Parenthood sues to block 'sanctuary city for unborn' in Texas Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the pro-life sanctuary-city ordinance passed by voters in Lubbock, Texas — the latest twist in the community battle over a recently opened abortion clinic. The lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas seeks to... Read more

