Reno, NV

TRENDING local news happened around Reno

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Reno / recordnet.com

City of Reno starts cleaning up homeless camps along Truckee River near downtown

City of Reno starts cleaning up homeless camps along Truckee River near downtown

The city of Reno began cleaning up homeless camps along the Truckee River from the Kuenzli Street bridge to the Wells Avenue overpass on Thursday morning. Dozens of empty tents, piles of old clothes, rusty metal, syringes and cigarette butts lined the sidewalk. City employees had notified the people living... Read more

Nevada / kolotv.com

Staffing shortages in northern Nevada

Staffing shortages in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business owners across northern Nevada say they’re struggling to fill open positions. Job opening signs line many business fronts in Washoe County. “We simply cannot stay open with our existing staff without burning them out,” said Kenn Sturtz, Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort General Manager. Read more

Reno / thisisreno.com

Reno’s massive tent city comes down (video and photos)

Reno’s massive tent city comes down (video and photos)

Story and Video by Bob Conrad | Photos by Ty O’Neil. Reno’s largest homeless encampment was bulldozed today after weeks of city officials saying they would begin clearing the area near the Wells Avenue overpass. They made good on their word, but not without generating confusion. The area has been... Read more

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

