TRENDING local news happened around Reno

City of Reno starts cleaning up homeless camps along Truckee River near downtown The city of Reno began cleaning up homeless camps along the Truckee River from the Kuenzli Street bridge to the Wells Avenue overpass on Thursday morning. Dozens of empty tents, piles of old clothes, rusty metal, syringes and cigarette butts lined the sidewalk. City employees had notified the people living... Read more

Staffing shortages in northern Nevada RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business owners across northern Nevada say they’re struggling to fill open positions. Job opening signs line many business fronts in Washoe County. “We simply cannot stay open with our existing staff without burning them out,” said Kenn Sturtz, Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort General Manager. Read more

Reno’s massive tent city comes down (video and photos) Story and Video by Bob Conrad | Photos by Ty O’Neil. Reno’s largest homeless encampment was bulldozed today after weeks of city officials saying they would begin clearing the area near the Wells Avenue overpass. They made good on their word, but not without generating confusion. The area has been... Read more

