Follow the TRENDING local news in Mobile for the past few days

Mobile Police narcotics investigation leads to 23 arrests MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department has received numerous complaints of drug activity in the community around the Trinity Gardens and Crichton area. As a response, during the last three months, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit has conducted an operation that consisted of purchasing illegal narcotics, concentrated street level enforcement, and the execution of warrants to arrest drug dealers and seize their contraband. Read more

Accused drug kingpin who escaped from jail is person of interest in murders of Honeykomb Brazy's grandparents MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused drug kingpin who briefly escaped jail on Tuesday is a person of interest in the murders of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy. For the first time since the couple was killed in their home, FOX10 News has learned that... Read more

Mobile woman convicted on federal anti-riot charge for smashing window of police vehicle MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --A federal jury in Mobile found a woman guilty of violating an anti-rioting statute. Tia Pugh was arrested in May 2020 after she smashed the window of an unoccupied Mobile Police vehicle during a downtown protest. It was nearly a year ago -- May 31, 2021 --... Read more

