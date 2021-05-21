Follow the TRENDING local news in Mobile for the past few days

newsbreak-logo
Mobile, AL

Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 4 days ago
Mobile / fox10tv.com

Mobile Police narcotics investigation leads to 23 arrests

Mobile Police narcotics investigation leads to 23 arrests

MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department has received numerous complaints of drug activity in the community around the Trinity Gardens and Crichton area. As a response, during the last three months, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit has conducted an operation that consisted of purchasing illegal narcotics, concentrated street level enforcement, and the execution of warrants to arrest drug dealers and seize their contraband.

Mobile / fox10tv.com

Accused drug kingpin who escaped from jail is person of interest in murders of Honeykomb Brazy's grandparents

Accused drug kingpin who escaped from jail is person of interest in murders of Honeykomb Brazy's grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused drug kingpin who briefly escaped jail on Tuesday is a person of interest in the murders of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy. For the first time since the couple was killed in their home, FOX10 News has learned that...

Mobile / fox10tv.com

Mobile woman convicted on federal anti-riot charge for smashing window of police vehicle

Mobile woman convicted on federal anti-riot charge for smashing window of police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --A federal jury in Mobile found a woman guilty of violating an anti-rioting statute. Tia Pugh was arrested in May 2020 after she smashed the window of an unoccupied Mobile Police vehicle during a downtown protest. It was nearly a year ago -- May 31, 2021 --...

Mobile News Flash

Mobile News Flash

Mobile, AL
With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

Vaccine database: Mobile sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mobile: 1. 6901 Airport Blvd (251) 634-2273; 2. 9985 Airport Blvd (251) 633-2273; 3. 900 Government St (251) 432-8320; 4. 2550 Dauphin St (251) 471-1573; 5. 8650 Cottage Hill Rd #101 (251) 607-9800; 6. 4628 Airport Blvd (251) 341-5749; 7. 2370 Hillcrest Rd Unit J (251) 661-5395; 8. 100 N Florida St (251) 509-0394; 9. 3719 Dauphin St (251) 344-9630; 10. 601 E I-65 Service Rd S 251-479-1346; 11. 4880 Lakeland Dr STE F (251) 661-0066; 12. 6395 Airport Blvd 251-342-0153; 13. 1731 Spring Hill Ave 251-431-9858; 14. 3151 Dauphin St 251-287-9581; 15. 2912 Dauphin Island Pkwy SUITE L 251-406-8327; 16. 1351 N University Blvd #1 251-288-6182; 17. 3948 Airport Blvd 251-345-3394; 18. 2420 Dawes Rd 251-633-0110; 19. 9948 Airport Blvd 251-633-5100; 20. 5705 Cottage Hill Rd 251-661-7763; 21. 2490 Schillinger Rd S 251-633-2704; 22. 5530 Three Notch Rd 251-666-0249; 23. 1320 Government St 251-432-0445; 24. 370 Schillinger Rd S 251-776-6347; 25. 2050 Government St 251-476-1825; 26. 685 Schillinger Rd S 251-633-2211; 27. 5245 Rangeline Service Rd 251-666-7972; 28. 101 East Interstate 65 Service Rd S 251-471-1105; 29. 1300 N University Blvd 251-586-6227; 30. 2500 Dawes Rd 251-633-6023; 31. 6575 Airport Blvd 251-370-9845; 32. 6350 Cottage Hill Rd 251-661-1717; 33. 1970 S University Blvd 251-666-3373; 34. 2570 Government Blvd 251-586-6481; 35. 1550 Government St 251-476-0648; 36. 740 Schillinger Rd N 251-639-5150; 37. 5440 US-90 251-602-1811; 38. 6300 Grelot Rd 251-633-4938; 39. 9948 Airport Blvd 251-639-1788;
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Mobile

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mobile: 1. Insurance Sales Representative; 2. Sales Representative Needed - Work From Home; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Remote Work- Account Representative Customer Service; 5. Technical Resource Specialist - Temporary Assignment; 6. Administrative Assistant; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 8. Class A Cdl Truck Driver Great Home Time; 9. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

COVID-19 vaccine: Mobile sites that have it on hand

Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Mobile

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mobile: 1. Sales Representative with High Compensation; 2. $150k - $250k + In The First Year!!! 100% VIRTUAL FROM HOME!!!; 3. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,035 per week; 5. Urgent ! Desktop Support/ IT Support Administrator; 6. Camera Store Seeking Help in Sales and Social Media Management; 7. Wood Assembler; 8. Owner Operators Needed; 9. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Mobile

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Mobile: 1. Health Insurance Agents Wanted- Full Support/ Free Leads/ Paid Direct; 2. Hiring Diesel Mechanics; 3. General Manager; 4. Admin Assistant; 5. Computers Sales- Weekends; 6. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 7. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 9. Sales Representative- flexible schedule - part time - $1500+ per week; 10. Now Hiring Diligent Sales Consultants - Remote Contractors;
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

These Mobile companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Mobile are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. Now Hiring Diligent Sales Consultants - Remote Contractors; 3. Remote Sales-NO COLD CALLS,No Commute 100K+first year; 4. Insurance Agent - Sales - Work from Home - NO COLD CALLING!; 5. Driven Sales Reps Needed to Work From Home - No Cold Calls; 6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+); 7. Remote Appointment Setter; 8. MSR (June 14th); 9. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home); 10. Remote Member Services Representative- Night Shifts;
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News Vault: City of Mobile Urges Downtown Businesses to Renovate (1975)

Today we're going back to 1975, with a look at Mobile city leaders' push to get businesses in the downtown area to renovate.
Mobile, AL WALA-TV FOX10

Vaccine opportunities this week in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you want or need one, you have more opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Today, the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street in Mobile is offering the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. On Tuesday, you can get a Moderna...
Mobile, AL WPMI

Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution and vaccine clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On May 22, Feeding the Gulf Coast along with Winn-Dixie and the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group will distribute food boxes including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products to include yogurt, milk and cheese; and meat to more than 1,000 individuals and families at Hank Aaron Stadium. Additionally, Winn-Dixie Pharmacy will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals interested in receiving a vaccine.
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

These Mobile companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Pharmaceutical Sales Representative - Entry and Experienced 3. Immediately Hiring - Customer Service Associates 4. Customer Service Representative - ASAP START 5. Customer Service Representative 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 7. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 8. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required
Mobile, AL WALA-TV FOX10

Vaccination clinics continue as restrictions roll back

As the vaccine rollout continues -- so for more than 2.7-million doses have been administered. And in an effort to get the shot to more people -- the Mobile County Health Department had volunteers on hand Saturday morning in downtown Mobile.
Mobile, AL telegraphherald.com

Tucker: Curb unemployment by paying a living wage

MOBILE, Ala. — In March 2014, Shanesha Taylor, a Black single mother, was arrested after police found her two young children, ages 6 months and 2 years, in her parked car while she went inside for a job interview with a State Farm Insurance agency in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the immediate aftermath, her children were taken from her custody. Though they were returned to her in a few months, she was sentenced to 18 years (yes, years) of supervised probation.
Mobile, ALPosted by
Mobile News Flash

A job on your schedule? These Mobile positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Mobile-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. (Virtual) $125K Motivated Sales Rep Work from Home PT/FT; 2. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 3. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Sales Representative - $1500 per week; 5. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance; 6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 7. Rehab Coordinator-Part-time-$10/hr;
Mobile, AL Electronic Frontier Foundations

How A Camera Patent Was Used to Sue Non-Profits, Cities, and Public Schools

Patent trolls are everyone's problem. A study from 2019 showed that 32% of patent troll lawsuits are directed at small and medium-sized businesses. We told the stories of some of those small businesses in our Saved by Alice project. But some patent trolls go even further. Hawk Technology LLC doesn't...
Mobile, AL WALA-TV FOX10

Carnival Sensation arrives in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is in Mobile this morning, and the crew will play a huge role in the efforts to resume cruises from U.S. ports. The City of Mobile is assisting in vaccinating the ship's crew against COVID-19. As cruise lines work toward resuming...