Want to know what is TRENDING around Greensboro?

Beef Burger closing after 50 plus years serving up Greensboro Beef Burger is permanently closing its doors after 50 plus years serving Greensboro. Recently, Beef Burger was rumored to close after the owner, Mr. Ralph was in the hospital. However, they stayed open for a few more weeks. This week, a sign announcing the permanent closure was found on the restaurant's door. It read, "Beef Burger is CLOSED PERMANENTLY. Ralph appreciates all the thoughts and prayers from customers and friends. We humbly thank you all for years of service!" Read more

Food trucks and live music return to Greensboro's downtown. GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fridays are great all on their own but throw in food trucks and live music and now you've got something. "We decided that, since restrictions are mostly lifted, it was time to bring back Food Truck Friday Grooves," said Downtown Greensboro Parks President Rob Overman, "And we combined it with the 'Musical Moods' music program we used to do as well." Read more

UPS to hire 150 people in Greensboro GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is looking to hire 150 people in Greensboro, the company announced Thursday. The increase of online shopping has created a need for more people to help ship products, UPS officials said. These jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that... Read more

