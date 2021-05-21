Want to know what is TRENDING around Greensboro?

newsbreak-logo
Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Greensboro

Beef Burger closing after 50 plus years serving up Greensboro

Beef Burger closing after 50 plus years serving up Greensboro

Beef Burger is permanently closing its doors after 50 plus years serving Greensboro. Recently, Beef Burger was rumored to close after the owner, Mr. Ralph was in the hospital. However, they stayed open for a few more weeks. This week, a sign announcing the permanent closure was found on the restaurant's door. It read, "Beef Burger is CLOSED PERMANENTLY. Ralph appreciates all the thoughts and prayers from customers and friends. We humbly thank you all for years of service!"

Greensboro

Food trucks and live music return to Greensboro's downtown.

Food trucks and live music return to Greensboro's downtown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fridays are great all on their own but throw in food trucks and live music and now you've got something. "We decided that, since restrictions are mostly lifted, it was time to bring back Food Truck Friday Grooves," said Downtown Greensboro Parks President Rob Overman, "And we combined it with the 'Musical Moods' music program we used to do as well."

Greensboro

UPS to hire 150 people in Greensboro

UPS to hire 150 people in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is looking to hire 150 people in Greensboro, the company announced Thursday. The increase of online shopping has created a need for more people to help ship products, UPS officials said. These jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that...

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro News Flash

Greensboro, NC
ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

COVID-19 vaccine: Greensboro sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Greensboro: 1. 309 E Cornwallis Dr (336) 274-0179; 2. 1040 Alamance Church Rd (336) 272-4121; 3. 3712 Lawndale Dr 336-790-7343; 4. 701 Francis King St (336) 834-8028; 5. 5710 W Gate City Blvd (336) 235-0711; 6. 401 Pisgah Church Rd (336) 286-9433; 7. 4010 Battleground Ave (336) 288-2246; 8. 3330 W Friendly Ave (336) 297-1467; 9. 1605 New Garden Rd (336) 855-6949; 10. 2639 Lawndale Dr (336) 545-1083; 11. 6029 W Gate City Blvd (336) 804-6243; 12. 4418 W Wendover Ave 336-852-6212; 13. 1600 Spring Garden St 336-333-7440; 14. 300 E Cornwallis Dr 336-275-9471; 15. 3001 E Market St 336-275-7657; 16. 2998 Northline Ave 336-632-0448; 17. 2403 Randleman Rd 336-274-0983; 18. 3611 Groometown Rd 336-856-7437; 19. 1700 Battleground Ave 336-574-1599; 20. 901 E Bessemer Ave 336-275-7644; 21. 3701 W Gate City Blvd 336-315-8672; 22. 4701 W Market St 336-854-7827; 23. 3529 N Elm St 336-540-0381; 24. 3703 Lawndale Dr 336-540-1344; 25. 3738 Battleground Ave 336-282-6754; 26. 4424 W Wendover Ave 336-292-5070; 27. 2107 Pyramids Village Blvd 336-375-5445; 28. 3605 High Point Rd 336-895-5010; 29. 121 W Elmsley St 336-370-0775; 30. 1050 Alamance Church Rd 336-291-0567; 31. 5611 W Friendly Ave 336-291-4969;
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. "Work From Home" Virtual Benefits Available; 2. Client Service Representative (Virtual Interview Work from Home); 3. Remote Appointment Setter; 4. Remote Work Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative - Remote Work; 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend shifts.; 9. Customer Service Associate; 10. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate;
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Greensboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Greensboro: 1. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 2. Account Representative Entry Level; 3. Insurance Sales Agent - Winston Salem, NC; 4. Truck Drive / Shipping Clerk; 5. Assistant Manager; 6. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 7. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 8. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. Customer Service;
No experience necessary — Greensboro companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $72,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome 2. PT Administrative Assistant ($13.50/Hour + Flight Privileges) Delta 3. Field Service Representative - Automotive 4. Junior Account Executive (Entry Level) 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
Save $1.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greensboro

(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Greensboro area, but if you're willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.64 per gallon. Sheetz at 1300 Battleground Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4200 W Gate City Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Work remotely in Greensboro — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Inbound Sales Representatives - Remote; 2. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in North Carolina; 3. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 4. Remote Appointment Setter; 5. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 6. Remote Call Center Representative; 7. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 8. Client Service Representative ( Virtual Interview - Work from Home); 9. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 10. Customer Service Associate;
Plan Your Summer at Greensboro Online

Looking for COVID-safe summer plans? The City has you covered with Greensboro Online. Greensboro Online is the go-to spot to find in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, programs, and events sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, Department of Libraries and Museums, and Creative Greensboro. "While we're excited that...
High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, "HBAL536" Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Beef Burger, the iconic Greensboro burger joint, permanently closes

GREENSBORO — Beef Burger, the iconic burger joint, has permanently closed its doors after serving the Greensboro community for more than six decades. According to a family member of owner Ralph Havis, Beef Burger officially ended its lease with the property owner of the West Gate City Boulevard building on Monday.
Gate City180 looks to help people turn their lives around

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all have things we struggle with in life. For some the battle is tougher than for others. No one knows that better than Gate City 180's founder Dana Daughtry. Daughtry. Dana struggled with addiction and homelessness for close to 15 years. Now fully clean and on...
COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 688 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 991,956. There were a total of 15,715 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
City Conducting Recycling Audit

The City of Greensboro is now conducting a recycling audit throughout the city. The audit focuses on the type of materials found in residential and commercial recycling containers. Until May 21, random samples will be collected from 60 different recycling routes and examined in order to identify the overall composition of recyclables, amount of contamination in recycling, and areas where recycling education needs to be enhanced.
Outling Says Council Never Voted On Employee Step Plan

With little discussion and no vote, the City of Greensboro is beginning a drastic change in the way it compensates employees with the 2021-2022 budget. According to the preliminary budget presentation on May 11, the city will begin the process of moving employees from a merit system to a step system where every employee on the same step is paid the same salary regardless of performance evaluations.