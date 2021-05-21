newsbreak-logo
Akron, OH

Local news digest for the past few days in Akron

Akron Times
Akron Times
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Akron / cleveland19.com

13-year-old boy arrested after shooting 15-year-old girl, Akron police say

13-year-old boy arrested after shooting 15-year-old girl, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers arrested a 13-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon after he shot and injured a 15-year-old girl. The teen boy faces charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police. The 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were sitting inside a parked car... Read more

Akron / cleveland19.com

‘That’s what we like to see, APD!’: Akron Police officer plays catch with neighborhood kids

‘That’s what we like to see, APD!’: Akron Police officer plays catch with neighborhood kids

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - “That’s what we like to see, APD!” is what the woman who filmed an officer playing catch with neighborhood kids is heard saying on camera. Akron Police identified their own as Ofc. Gregg. Gregg stopped to throw the ball around after responding to a call on... Read more

Akron / shorenewsnetwork.com

Akron teen charged with murder at Metro Transit bus

Akron teen charged with murder at Metro Transit bus

Two juveniles were taken into custody yesterday for a shooting murder that took place on a Metro Transit bus. According to police, Kavon Jackson, 17, who was also a passenger on the bus, was charged with Aggravated Murder in connection with the victim’s death after the victim passed away. When Jackson was taken into custody, a handgun was recovered from his waistband, which investigators believe was used in the shooting. Read more

We are to make life a little easier. At Newsbreak, we remind you of hyperlocal news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

