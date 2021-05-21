Local news digest for the past few days in Akron

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

13-year-old boy arrested after shooting 15-year-old girl, Akron police say AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers arrested a 13-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon after he shot and injured a 15-year-old girl. The teen boy faces charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police. The 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were sitting inside a parked car... Read more

‘That’s what we like to see, APD!’: Akron Police officer plays catch with neighborhood kids AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - “That’s what we like to see, APD!” is what the woman who filmed an officer playing catch with neighborhood kids is heard saying on camera. Akron Police identified their own as Ofc. Gregg. Gregg stopped to throw the ball around after responding to a call on... Read more

Akron teen charged with murder at Metro Transit bus Two juveniles were taken into custody yesterday for a shooting murder that took place on a Metro Transit bus. According to police, Kavon Jackson, 17, who was also a passenger on the bus, was charged with Aggravated Murder in connection with the victim’s death after the victim passed away. When Jackson was taken into custody, a handgun was recovered from his waistband, which investigators believe was used in the shooting. Read more

