Follow the TRENDING local news in Madison for the past few days

LATEST NEWS

Republicans reject a majority of Evers’ plan to combat homelessness MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Republicans on the budget committee slashed funding in Gov. Tony Evers' budget aimed at combating homelessness, rejecting about $70 million dollars over the biennium. This was the latest move by Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee to remove several components of Evers’ budget proposal. The... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Experts predict Covid vaccination honor system could result in some masking truth MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The CDC’s announcement giving fully vaccinated people the green light to ditch the mask assumes most Americans will be truthful about vaccine status. In Dane County, on June 2 the mask mandate is lifted. However, businesses still have the authority to require masks in their building. Some... Read more

TOP LIKED

Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old Madison man shot and killed a 27-year-old co-worker late Thursday night at his home in Janesville after discovering the latter man had rekindled a relationship with the mother of his child and with whom he had recently gotten back together, according to the Janesville Police Dept. Read more

