TRENDING local news happened around Tallahassee

First Gadsden County High School student to graduate from TCC Honors Program Here's a first for Gadsden County: 17-year-old Ya'Mya Roberts is the first ever to complete the Tallahassee Community College Honors Program. Read more

Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from Sunday’s DUI arrest. An eight-second video of the arrest circulated widely on social media Monday. TPD’s incident briefing video was posted to the City of Tallahassee’s YouTube channel Thursday morning. The video is 46 minutes and 36 seconds long. Read more

Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off After Car Breaks Down The Florida Lottery announced that Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00. Fuller says the winning ticket came into his... Read more

