Tallahassee, FL

TRENDING local news happened around Tallahassee

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Gadsden County / wtxl.com

First Gadsden County High School student to graduate from TCC Honors Program

First Gadsden County High School student to graduate from TCC Honors Program

Here's a first for Gadsden County: 17-year-old Ya'Mya Roberts is the first ever to complete the Tallahassee Community College Honors Program. Read more

Tallahassee / wctv.tv

Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube

Tallahassee police body cam videos from Sunday DUI arrest posted on YouTube

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has released body camera and surveillance videos from Sunday’s DUI arrest. An eight-second video of the arrest circulated widely on social media Monday. TPD’s incident briefing video was posted to the City of Tallahassee’s YouTube channel Thursday morning. The video is 46 minutes and 36 seconds long. Read more

Florida / tampafp.com

Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off After Car Breaks Down

Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off After Car Breaks Down

The Florida Lottery announced that Curtis Fuller, 38, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00. Fuller says the winning ticket came into his... Read more

ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Vaccine database: Tallahassee sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tallahassee: 1. 3090 S Monroe St (850) 877-4119; 2. 3831 N Monroe St (850) 536-0417; 3. 3035 Apalachee Pkwy (850) 402-4046; 4. 3644 Coolidge Ct (850) 219-6370; 5. 822 W Pensacola St (850) 841-1049; 6. 1167 E Tennessee St (850) 577-1890; 7. 101 N Blair Stone Rd #301 (850) 219-6221; 8. 3521 Thomasville Rd (850) 893-1143; 9. 3122 Mahan Dr (850) 402-0808; 10. 2111 Capital Cir NE (850) 523-9857; 11. 5678 Capital Cir NW (850) 782-4766; 12. 6753 Thomasville Rd (850) 668-5706; 13. 5032 Capital Cir SW #1 (850) 878-1740; 14. 800 Ocala Rd (850) 575-6997; 15. 1700 N Monroe St (850) 222-8992; 16. 6615 Mahan Dr (850) 878-5559; 17. 3551 N Blair Stone Rd (850) 219-1301; 18. 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd 850-671-5959; 19. 140 Capital Cir SW 850-575-0063; 20. 1202 N Magnolia Dr 850-877-3075; 21. 3531 Thomasville Rd 850-907-0112; 22. 3820 N Monroe St 850-514-8423; 23. 3535 Apalachee Pkwy 850-656-2732; 24. 5500 Thomasville Rd 850-668-2511; 25. 4400 W Tennessee St 850-574-3588; 26. 3221 N Monroe St 850-562-8383; 27. 4021 Lagniappe Way 850-656-2151;
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tallahassee

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) According to Tallahassee gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.08 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gate at 3571 Blairstone Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.73 at Marathon at 2315 Capital Circle Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Saturday has sun for Tallahassee — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tallahassee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Coming soon: Tallahassee events

1. Sundown Music Showcase; 2. Toosii : Thank you For Believing Tour Saturday October 23 @ Potbelly’s; 3. So Funny Sunday Starring Justin Whitehead and Others!; 4. Rhythm and Hues; 5. 2021 Teacher Appreciation 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5;
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Local leaders react to audit of Tallahassee’s Ethical Culture

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The latest audit of the City of Tallahassee’s Ethical Culture has been released; it’s the first one conducted since 2008. The City’s new Inspector General, Dennis Sutton, spearheaded the study and report. The report says the goals were to:. determine whether City employees understood ethical values,...
Florida Stateleoncountyfl.gov

Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for Florida Emancipation Day

Leon County Holiday Closures and Service Changes for. The following closures and service changes will occur in observance of the Florida Emancipation Day holiday on Thursday, May 20. Previously, on September 29, 2020 Leon County became the first county in Florida to officially recognize Florida Emancipation Day and to commemorate this important holiday.
Tallahassee, FLwfsu.org

Tallahassee Wedding Industry Is Rebounding After Pandemic Lull

The wedding industry is one of many that saw a dramatic drop off in business during the pandemic. Many Tallahassee couples chose to postpone their nuptials amid fears of transmitting the coronavirus during large gatherings. Now that the CDC has lifted some regulations and vaccines are plentiful, wedding professionals say business is starting to pick back up again.
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Tallahassee as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tallahassee: 1. 3090 S Monroe St (850) 877-4119; 2. 3831 N Monroe St (850) 536-0417; 3. 3035 Apalachee Pkwy (850) 402-4046; 4. 3644 Coolidge Ct (850) 219-6370; 5. 822 W Pensacola St (850) 841-1049; 6. 1167 E Tennessee St (850) 577-1890; 7. 101 N Blair Stone Rd #301 (850) 219-6221; 8. 3521 Thomasville Rd (850) 893-1143; 9. 3122 Mahan Dr (850) 402-0808; 10. 2111 Capital Cir NE (850) 523-9857; 11. 5678 Capital Cir NW (850) 782-4766; 12. 6753 Thomasville Rd (850) 668-5706; 13. 5032 Capital Cir SW #1 (850) 878-1740; 14. 800 Ocala Rd (850) 575-6997; 15. 1700 N Monroe St (850) 222-8992; 16. 6615 Mahan Dr (850) 878-5559; 17. 3551 N Blair Stone Rd (850) 219-1301; 18. 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd 850-671-5959; 19. 140 Capital Cir SW 850-575-0063; 20. 1202 N Magnolia Dr 850-877-3075; 21. 3531 Thomasville Rd 850-907-0112; 22. 3820 N Monroe St 850-514-8423; 23. 3535 Apalachee Pkwy 850-656-2732; 24. 5500 Thomasville Rd 850-668-2511; 25. 4400 W Tennessee St 850-574-3588; 26. 3221 N Monroe St 850-562-8383; 27. 4021 Lagniappe Way 850-656-2151;