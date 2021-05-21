Local news digest for the past few days in Fort Wayne
Boyfriend arrested in death of Indiana toddler whose heart was ‘ripped in half’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating the death of a toddler earlier this week as a homicide. It was around 12:30 p.m. Monday when Fort Wayne Police were alerted about a child who was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive, in the Brookmill Courts Apartments complex off Covington Road, to a local hospital in critical condition. Read more
Afternoon shooting on South Anthony leaves at least 1 injured in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police say at least one person is hurt after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Fort Wayne's south side. Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 2800 block of South Anthony Boulevard for a reported shooting. FOLLOW... Read more
Man arrested in brutal beating death of child out on bond
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) — The man who is charged in the beating death of his girlfriend's toddler is now out of custody after posting bond. Shaquille Rowe, 27, was arrested and preliminarily charged with battery to a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Read more
