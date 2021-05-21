newsbreak-logo
Fort Wayne, IN

Local news digest for the past few days in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Indiana / wreg.com

Boyfriend arrested in death of Indiana toddler whose heart was 'ripped in half'

Boyfriend arrested in death of Indiana toddler whose heart was ‘ripped in half’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating the death of a toddler earlier this week as a homicide. It was around 12:30 p.m. Monday when Fort Wayne Police were alerted about a child who was taken from a home in the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive, in the Brookmill Courts Apartments complex off Covington Road, to a local hospital in critical condition. Read more

Fort Wayne / wfft.com

Afternoon shooting on South Anthony leaves at least 1 injured in Fort Wayne

Afternoon shooting on South Anthony leaves at least 1 injured in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police say at least one person is hurt after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Fort Wayne's south side. Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 2800 block of South Anthony Boulevard for a reported shooting. FOLLOW... Read more

Fort Wayne / fortwaynesnbc.com

Man arrested in brutal beating death of child out on bond

Man arrested in brutal beating death of child out on bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) — The man who is charged in the beating death of his girlfriend's toddler is now out of custody after posting bond. Shaquille Rowe, 27, was arrested and preliminarily charged with battery to a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Read more

Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Job alert: These jobs are open in Fort Wayne

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Wayne: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Sales Representative / Sales Associate; 3. Customer Service Sales Representative; 4. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 5. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3024 per week in IN; 6. Licensed Insurance Agent (Remote) - Top Agents Make $150k+; 7. Implementation Specialist; 8. Work At Home Sales Account Executive- Spanish; 9. Router (2nd Shift); 10. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week;
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Wayne: 1. 2802 E State Blvd (260) 471-5521; 2. 4225 Hobson Rd (260) 422-7510; 3. 6310 E State Blvd (260) 493-1531; 4. 218 E Pettit Ave (260) 456-4736; 5. 601 E Dupont Rd (260) 637-6115; 6. 6002 St Joe Center Rd (260) 492-2054; 7. 5725 Coventry Ln (260) 432-2475; 8. 6309 Lima Rd 260-497-1010; 9. 5909 Illinois Rd 260-434-3910; 10. 10301 IN-37 260-492-1310; 11. 6736 Lima Rd 260-490-0626; 12. 4120 N Clinton St (260) 483-3185; 13. 7008 Bluffton Rd (260) 747-4136; 14. 1125 W State Blvd (260) 426-4487; 15. 10230 Chestnut Plaza Dr (260) 625-5949; 16. 11932 Lima Rd 260-637-6667; 17. 1701 E Paulding Rd 260-456-3429; 18. 6201 Stellhorn Rd 260-485-0755; 19. 110 Creighton Ave 260-456-1841; 20. 6730 Bluffton Rd 260-747-7563; 21. 10412 Coldwater Rd 260-637-0848; 22. 10211 Chestnut Plaza Dr 260-625-4831; 23. 2410 N Coliseum Blvd 260-483-5612; 24. 9030 US-24 260-432-7413; 25. 5830 N Clinton St 260-483-2191; 26. 6202 W Jefferson Blvd 260-432-5120; 27. 330 W State Blvd 260-482-5428; 28. 5435 E Dupont Rd 260-482-1653; 29. 10170 Maysville Rd 260-486-7295; 30. 5311 Coldwater Rd 260-484-4198; 31. 1710 Apple Glen Blvd 260-436-0113; 32. 10105 Lima Rd 260-490-6510; 33. 7502 N Southtown Crossing 260-441-7071;
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

INDOT hosting statewide job fair on May 20

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a job fair across the state on Thursday, May 20. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Positions include full-time highway maintenance technicians with starting pay at $19 per hour and full-time equipment mechanics at $21.96 per hour.
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Hiring now! Jobs in Fort Wayne with an immediate start

These companies in Fort Wayne are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Sales Representative $120K+ First Year - Top Comp level 140%; 2. Sales Agent - Work from Home Virtual or Office; 3. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Benefit Service Representative - Virtual Career Overview/Interview; 6. Medical Customer Service Representative; 7. Start your career from HOME! Remote Call Center Agent; 8. Remote Customer Service and Sales Representative (CSR);
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Delaware County, INwoofboomnews.com

Monday, 5/17/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds Hoosier taxpayers to file and pay their individual income tax returns by today. Individuals who are not able to file by May 17 can file an extension directly with DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted.
Fort Wayne, INwfft.com

City-wide scavenger hunts send groups across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thousands of super-sleuths filled Fort Wayne over the past weekend, working through multiple city-wide scavenger hunts. CluedUpp Games hosted an outdoor murder mystery throughout Downtown with prizes for solving the puzzles and creative costumes. The Fort Wayne Escape Room also kicked off it’s city-wide treasure...
Allen County, INwboi.org

May 17: COVID Numbers Improve

COVID-19 positivity rates are sliding down again around Indiana, including in northeast Indiana which is now at 5 percent after the weekend. Just under 40 percent of the state’s vaccine-eligible population is now fully-inoculated against the virus, and some area counties are offering the vaccines through their health departments along with other regular vaccinations.
Fort Wayne, INWISH-TV

Franklin Electric acquires Indy water treatment company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) has acquired a water treatment business headquartered in Indianapolis. The company says the all-cash deal for New Aqua LLC is valued at $150 million. New Aqua currently operates under the brand names Aqua Systems and...
Indiana StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

May 17: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Monday, May 17, 2021:. Fort Wayne, Ind. (May 17, 2021) – Another 33 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 17 confirmed PCR cases and 16 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,099 cases and 678 deaths Monday. The Allen County case count...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

I-69 Rolling slowdowns tomorrow – 5/16/2021

Rolling Slowdowns are planned for I-69 tomorrow, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Allen County, Indiana (May 14, 2021) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces rolling slowdowns for I-69 in Fort Wayne. The rolling slowdowns will be conducted on May 16 starting at 7 a.m. There will be two slowdowns for...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

ACDH COVID-19 update – 5/16/2021

Today’s Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, COVID-19 update:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (May 16, 2021) – Another 37 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 confirmed PCR cases and 25 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,066 cases and 678 deaths Sunday. The...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....