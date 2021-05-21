Want to know what is TRENDING around Lexington?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Fayette coroner seeks info on man’s family LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office needs the community’s help finding relatives of of a 48-year-old homeless man who died May 15, 2021. According to Gary Ginn, Peter Welch Johnson died in Constitution Park at 1670 Old Paris Road in Lexington of natural causes. Johnson, who was... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Meijer offering small incentive for vaccinated customers LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Meijer is encouraging people to get vaccinated with a small incentive. The grocer is giving customers a $10 coupon if they get fully vaccinated at a Meijer store. They’re also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase for customers who got vaccinated elsewhere. Read more

TOP LIKED

Woman hit by what may have been random gunfire LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman enjoying the night air was shot early Wednesday morning in what may have been random gun fire. According to Lexington Police, a woman said she was sitting in the breezeway at her apartment complex in the 3700 block of Trent Circle when she heard a gunshot. She then realized she’d be struck. Read more

We are to make life a little easier. At Newsbreak, we remind you of hyperlocal news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.