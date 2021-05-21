newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Want to know what is TRENDING around Lexington?

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2PPd_0a7JwJVB00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lexington / wtvq.com

Fayette coroner seeks info on man’s family

Fayette coroner seeks info on man’s family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office needs the community’s help finding relatives of of a 48-year-old homeless man who died May 15, 2021. According to Gary Ginn, Peter Welch Johnson died in Constitution Park at 1670 Old Paris Road in Lexington of natural causes. Johnson, who was... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lexington / foxlexington.com

Meijer offering small incentive for vaccinated customers

Meijer offering small incentive for vaccinated customers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Meijer is encouraging people to get vaccinated with a small incentive. The grocer is giving customers a $10 coupon if they get fully vaccinated at a Meijer store. They’re also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase for customers who got vaccinated elsewhere. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Lexington / wtvq.com

Woman hit by what may have been random gunfire

Woman hit by what may have been random gunfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman enjoying the night air was shot early Wednesday morning in what may have been random gun fire. According to Lexington Police, a woman said she was sitting in the breezeway at her apartment complex in the 3700 block of Trent Circle when she heard a gunshot. She then realized she’d be struck. Read more

We are to make life a little easier. At Newsbreak, we remind you of hyperlocal news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
104
Followers
164
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Break#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Community#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Work remotely in Lexington — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Outside Sales Agent (Insurance) - Remote; 2. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 3. Remote Sales-NO COLD CALLS,No Commute 100K+first year; 4. Licensed Insurance Agent (Remote) - Top Agents Make $150k+; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Remote Call Center Representative;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lexington: 1. 3097 Todds Rd (859) 266-3202; 2. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr (859) 272-2575; 3. 150 W Lowry Ln #190 (859) 276-2119; 4. 1650 Bryan Station Rd (859) 293-6476; 5. 1808 Alexandria Dr (859) 277-0767; 6. 3650 Boston Rd (859) 223-0959; 7. 3101 Richmond Rd (859) 269-4637; 8. 4750 Hartland Pkwy (859) 245-5855; 9. 1060 Chinoe Rd #190 (859) 335-2380; 10. 3175 Beaumont Centre Cir (859) 219-1842; 11. 1600 Leestown Rd #150 (859) 259-0965; 12. 704 Euclid Ave (859) 687-3270; 13. 2155 Paul Jones Way #100 859-264-3010; 14. 351 Meijer Way #100 859-219-3710; 15. 1063 E New Circle Rd 859-253-2885; 16. 2290 Nicholasville Rd 859-276-1553; 17. 2209 Richmond Rd 859-269-8832; 18. 2001 Harrodsburg Rd 859-278-9911; 19. 6401 Polo Club Ln 859-294-0510; 20. 2700 Richmond Rd 859-269-5396; 21. 3813 Dylan Pl 859-219-0102; 22. 2284 Versailles Rd 859-278-3471; 23. 3349 Tates Creek Rd 859-266-0413; 24. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr STE 156, STE 156 859-273-0222; 25. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr #80 859-223-0701; 26. 3120 Pimlico Pkwy #178 859-273-7963; 27. 260 E New Circle Rd 859-225-8903; 28. 3001 Pink Pigeon Pkwy 859-543-8665; 29. 101 E Reynolds Rd 859-272-0476; 30. 110 Towne Center Dr 859-288-2172; 31. 4051 Nicholasville Rd 859-971-0572; 32. 500 W New Cir Rd 859-381-9370; 33. 2350 Grey Lag Way 859-263-0999; 34. 4230 Saron Dr 859-272-1272; 35. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr 859-224-0840;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lexington: 1. 3097 Todds Rd (859) 266-3202; 2. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr (859) 272-2575; 3. 150 W Lowry Ln #190 (859) 276-2119; 4. 1650 Bryan Station Rd (859) 293-6476; 5. 1808 Alexandria Dr (859) 277-0767; 6. 3650 Boston Rd (859) 223-0959; 7. 3101 Richmond Rd (859) 269-4637; 8. 4750 Hartland Pkwy (859) 245-5855; 9. 1060 Chinoe Rd #190 (859) 335-2380; 10. 3175 Beaumont Centre Cir (859) 219-1842; 11. 1600 Leestown Rd #150 (859) 259-0965; 12. 704 Euclid Ave (859) 687-3270; 13. 2155 Paul Jones Way #100 859-264-3010; 14. 351 Meijer Way #100 859-219-3710; 15. 1063 E New Circle Rd 859-253-2885; 16. 2290 Nicholasville Rd 859-276-1553; 17. 2209 Richmond Rd 859-269-8832; 18. 2001 Harrodsburg Rd 859-278-9911; 19. 6401 Polo Club Ln 859-294-0510; 20. 2700 Richmond Rd 859-269-5396; 21. 3813 Dylan Pl 859-219-0102; 22. 2284 Versailles Rd 859-278-3471; 23. 3349 Tates Creek Rd 859-266-0413; 24. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr STE 156, STE 156 859-273-0222; 25. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr #80 859-223-0701; 26. 3120 Pimlico Pkwy #178 859-273-7963; 27. 260 E New Circle Rd 859-225-8903; 28. 3001 Pink Pigeon Pkwy 859-543-8665; 29. 101 E Reynolds Rd 859-272-0476; 30. 110 Towne Center Dr 859-288-2172; 31. 4051 Nicholasville Rd 859-971-0572; 32. 500 W New Cir Rd 859-381-9370; 33. 2350 Grey Lag Way 859-263-0999; 34. 4230 Saron Dr 859-272-1272; 35. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr 859-224-0840;
Lexington, KYLexington Herald-Leader

Lexington’s $2.5 million program for small businesses opens Tuesday. How to apply.

An economic stimulus program that will award up to $2.5 million in grants to qualifying small businesses in Fayette County will start taking applications Tuesday. The program will allow eligible small businesses to apply for up to $25,000 based on sustaining or increasing employment or total payroll within one year. If those businesses can maintain those employment or payroll goals, the loan will not have to be repaid.
Kentucky StateWSIL TV

1.9 Million people in Kentucky have received at least first COVID-19 shot

(WSIL) -- On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
WTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Commerce Lexington to manage city’s latest small business stimulus program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following the success of last year’s local economic stimulus grants for small business, Lexington has approved a second round of funding. “Small businesses in Lexington and across the country have been hit hard by fallout from the pandemic,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “The more support we provide, the faster our economy will rebound.” The grant program in 2020 resulted in nearly $2.4 million in funding for local small businesses and nonprofits, with about 67% going to businesses owned by women and/or minorities.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Despite guidance, not all businesses willing to drop face coverings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Millions of Americans enjoying their first full weekend with loosened COVID restrictions in over a year. But there’s also confusion following the CDC’s recent guidance on mask-wearing. Thursday, the agency announced people no longer have to wear a mask if they’re fully vaccinated or practice social...
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Report: Kentucky seeing job growth but still facing workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The...
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Confusion continues over when people still have to wear masks in public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced changes to Kentucky’s mask mandate. For unvaccinated people, nothing really changed. However, for people who are vaccinated, whether or not you’ll need to wear a mask will really depend on where you’re going. The change made it so people who...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Fayette seven-day COVID average drops to lowest level in months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases dropped to 24, the lowest level in months, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday. The department also reported 14 cases from Saturday, the lowest Saturday in weeks. The 14 new cases raised the...