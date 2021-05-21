Follow the TRENDING local news in Toledo for the past few days

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

2-month-old baby dies, mother found unresponsive in Toledo apartment TOLEDO, Ohio — A 2-month-old boy is dead and his 17-year-old mother is hospitalized after both were found unresponsive at home. Toledo Police and Fire crews responded to 24 Wayman Palmer Ct. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive juvenile. The boy and mother were located inside. Both were taken... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is being charged with felonious assault after she allegedly chased the father of her children around an east Toledo neighborhood. Erica McCuian appeared in court Thursday morning, where a judge set her bond at $100,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the victim. Read more

TOP LIKED

Toledo police seeking suspects who beat a youth unconscious in west Toledo TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking people to take a look at several photos of four males suspected of assaulting a child on Monday, beating him until he was unconscious. TPD said the assault took place in west Toledo in the 4200 block of Walker Avenue at Whittier Elementary... Read more

Don’t forget to hit that follow button and never miss again trending news in your area. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.