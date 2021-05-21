newsbreak-logo
Toledo, OH

Follow the TRENDING local news in Toledo for the past few days

Toledo News Watch
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Toledo / wtol.com

2-month-old baby dies, mother found unresponsive in Toledo apartment

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 2-month-old boy is dead and his 17-year-old mother is hospitalized after both were found unresponsive at home. Toledo Police and Fire crews responded to 24 Wayman Palmer Ct. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive juvenile. The boy and mother were located inside. Both were taken... Read more

Toledo / 13abc.com

Woman chases man through east Toledo neighborhood with rifle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is being charged with felonious assault after she allegedly chased the father of her children around an east Toledo neighborhood. Erica McCuian appeared in court Thursday morning, where a judge set her bond at $100,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the victim. Read more

Toledo / wtol.com

Toledo police seeking suspects who beat a youth unconscious in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking people to take a look at several photos of four males suspected of assaulting a child on Monday, beating him until he was unconscious. TPD said the assault took place in west Toledo in the 4200 block of Walker Avenue at Whittier Elementary... Read more

Toledo, OH
With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Wednesday

These Toledo companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Toledo

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Toledo

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Toledo

Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Restaurant Inspections: 5/16

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations. Pizza Hut, 124 Chesterfield, Maumee, inspected May 7. Pizza Hut, 3165 Navarre, Oregon, inspected May 7. Olney Lakeside Market, 1950 Stadium, Oregon, inspected May 7. Speedway, 14155 Airport, Swanton, inspected May 7. McDonald’s of Swanton, 14225 Airport, Swanton, inspected May 7.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.