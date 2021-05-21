newsbreak-logo
Retirement as the Second of Three Acts: The NEW Retirement Paradigm.

By Michael Petrilli
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Paula de Vos of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC, retirement is no longer a final act but a second act for many people. Many “traditional retirement-age” people are choosing to continue flourishing in their chosen occupation beyond the age of 65. While there are many reasons for this new norm, such as longevity factors & senior health, people desiring a continued “a sense of purpose” seems to be just as much a contributing element. For this reason, those who focus on diligently building a retirement fund are now opting to work past 65 before retiring.

