Retirement as the Second of Three Acts: The NEW Retirement Paradigm.
According to Paula de Vos of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC, retirement is no longer a final act but a second act for many people. Many “traditional retirement-age” people are choosing to continue flourishing in their chosen occupation beyond the age of 65. While there are many reasons for this new norm, such as longevity factors & senior health, people desiring a continued “a sense of purpose” seems to be just as much a contributing element. For this reason, those who focus on diligently building a retirement fund are now opting to work past 65 before retiring.thriveglobal.com