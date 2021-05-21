Want to know what is TRENDING around Columbia?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SC man wanted for strong arm robbery at Walmart COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a strong arm robbery after a shoplifting turned physical, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. Thursday, around 11 a.m., a man and woman walked out of Walmart on Killian Road with items they failed to... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Lawmakers grill South Carolina’s juvenile prisons director COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina legislators are pushing to replace the director of the state’s embattled juvenile prisons, who stumbled through more than three hours of questioning Thursday. Lawmakers are scrutinizing the department after a scathing report released by the Legislative Audit Council last month found there has been... Read more

TOP LIKED

Kindergartners’ questions helped get them off hijacked school bus, driver says: ‘Enough already’ The hijacker forced his way onto the school bus with a rifle and commands to “Get out of town, now!” It was “one of the scariest” scenarios possible, law enforcement said later — 18 children and their driver, at the whims of a man with a gun earlier this month. Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.