Columbia, SC

Want to know what is TRENDING around Columbia?

Posted by 
Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Columbia / wistv.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SC man wanted for strong arm robbery at Walmart

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SC man wanted for strong arm robbery at Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a strong arm robbery after a shoplifting turned physical, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. Thursday, around 11 a.m., a man and woman walked out of Walmart on Killian Road with items they failed to... Read more

South Carolina / apnews.com

Lawmakers grill South Carolina’s juvenile prisons director

Lawmakers grill South Carolina’s juvenile prisons director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina legislators are pushing to replace the director of the state’s embattled juvenile prisons, who stumbled through more than three hours of questioning Thursday. Lawmakers are scrutinizing the department after a scathing report released by the Legislative Audit Council last month found there has been... Read more

Columbia / washingtonpost.com

Kindergartners’ questions helped get them off hijacked school bus, driver says: ‘Enough already’

Kindergartners’ questions helped get them off hijacked school bus, driver says: ‘Enough already’

The hijacker forced his way onto the school bus with a rifle and commands to “Get out of town, now!” It was “one of the scariest” scenarios possible, law enforcement said later — 18 children and their driver, at the whims of a man with a gun earlier this month. Read more

News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia: 1. 3055 Broad River Rd (803) 612-2841; 2. 9712 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-8582; 3. 3312 Devine St (803) 748-8588; 4. 3403 Forest Dr (803) 782-4027; 5. 10136 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-4141; 6. 1028 Roberts Branch Pkwy (803) 234-7150; 7. 501 Gervais St (803) 255-6101; 8. 10128 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-1655; 9. 4840 Forest Dr #10 (803) 790-4929; 10. 150 Harbison Blvd (803) 407-0923; 11. 2800 Rosewood Dr (803) 799-0801; 12. 4611 HardScrabble Rd (803) 736-9599; 13. 2732 N Lake Dr (803) 407-2632; 14. 733 Fashion Dr 803-223-0994; 15. 350 Harbison Blvd 803-749-9838; 16. 5426 Forest Dr 803-790-1581; 17. 175 Forum Dr 803-699-7067; 18. 2725 Clemson Rd 803-678-4887; 19. 7801 Garners Ferry Rd 803-647-7638; 20. 1941 Blossom St 803-212-1015; 21. 1532 Lake Murray Blvd 803-732-1975; 22. 9001 Two Notch Rd 803-419-3664; 23. 4520 HardScrabble Rd 803-419-7507; 24. 6118 St Andrews Rd 803-798-4010; 25. 2300 Decker Blvd 803-788-3728; 26. 6500 Garners Ferry Rd 803-695-6015; 27. 4730 Forest Dr 803-787-7362; 28. 2708 Rosewood Dr 803-799-0036; 29. 4467 Devine St 803-787-2527; 30. 3501 Forest Dr 803-743-4373; 31. 1223 St Andrews Rd 803-731-5120; 32. 360 Harbison Blvd 803-781-0762; 33. 7520 Garners Ferry Rd 803-783-1277; 34. 10060 Two Notch Rd 803-736-8123; 35. 5420 Forest Dr 803-782-0323; 36. 321 Killian Rd 803-754-8884;
JobsPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Columbia-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 2. Inside Virtual Sales - Work from Home - Business Builder - Leadership - Insurance - Leave a Legacy; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. Outerwear Sales Associate;
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Work remotely in Columbia — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Family Advisor (Remote); 3. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING; 6. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 7. Remote Sales-No Cold Calls,Home-Based,100K+ First Year; 8. Sales Representative - Remote; 9. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 10. Client Service Representative (Virtual Interview - Work from Home);
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

This is the cheapest gas in Columbia right now

(COLUMBIA, SC) According to Columbia gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5426 Forest Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.51 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2020 Gervais St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Study ranks Columbia as the fifth best city to start a career

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to wallethub.com, Columbia is the fifth best city in the country to start a career. The survey was based on factors like the availability of entry level jobs, average starting salary and housing affordability. Charleston came in at sixth and Salt Lake City, Utah was ranked...
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Columbia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Columbia: 1. 6 Figures FT = Work from Anywhere - PT Available (Job: CGMD120); 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. Medicare Sales Agent - South Carolina; 4. Immediately Hiring Entry Level Positions- Perfect for New Grads!; 5. Part Time Administrative Assistant; 6. Account Recruiter; 7. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 8. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. Class A CDL Driver .60 CPM HEALTH BENEFITS!;
Columbia, SCThe Post and Courier

Filing Notices - R&R Improvements DBA One 4 Coffee

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that R&R Improvements DBA One 4 Coffee intends to apply to the South Carolina Department Of Revenue for a license that will allow the on premises consumption of beer, wine and liquor at 114 Jungle Rd Unit F Edisto Beach South Carolina 29438. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 2, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1939799.
Columbia, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Cleckley named Richland Library entrepreneur-in-residence

Columbia entrepreneur and multimedia personality Shennice Cleckley is Richland Library’s new entrepreneur-in-residence. Cleckley’s residency runs from May until September. Initially developed in 2019, the library’s entrepreneur-in-residence program aims to make a diverse group of leaders with proven expertise available to area businesses and entrepreneurs. Cleckley, a graduate of Columbia College...
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Hiring now! Jobs in Columbia with an immediate start

These companies in Columbia are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Sales Gurus - High Impact High Income; 2. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 5. Licensed Property & Casualty Customer Service - Work From Home $17; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative; 7. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 8. Remote Call Center Representative; 9. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 10. Virtual Sales Associate - Remote from Home or Office;
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Columbia pools open Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia outdoor pools will reopen Saturday, May 29, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced. Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Colonial Pipeline flowing again, but gas prices are still up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are filling up at the pump here in the Midlands, it may take a few more days until you see shorter lines and more fuel. According to GasBuddy, more than half of the gas stations in the state have fuel, as of Monday afternoon. That is thanks to the Colonial Pipeline flowing again.
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Columbia, SCabcnews4.com

DHEC: SC adds on almost 230 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — DHEC reported 229 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 confirmed death on Monday. These new numbers bring the statewide total of confirmed cases to 489,047 and total deaths to 8,500. Monday's report also found that Greenville had the highest amount of cases at 31. For county-by-county...
Columbia, SCTimes and Democrat

SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote in a May 13 letter to...