Follow the TRENDING local news in Corpus Christi for the past few days

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Magazine worthy & absolutely stunning panoramic,unobstructed views of Corpus Christi's Bayfront…including Whataburger Field,Harbor Bridge & USS Lexington!Incredible,one-owner,custom-designed Atlantic Loft in the heart of downtown Corpus Christi!2014 sq.ft. open floor plan w/modern design,exquisite finishes, unparalled elegance & attention to detail throughout!Wood-Look tile flooring & carpet! Chef's kitchen w/custom,cypress wood cabinets & combination quartz & granite countertops,SS GE Café Series appliances!Gorgeous reclaimed wood planking in livng room & Owner's Suite!1 bedrm 1.5 bath w/room to expand to an additional bedroom & full bathroom.Luxurious Owner's Suite w/fabulous views,large walk-in tile shower w/Kohler fixtures,double vessel sinks & more!Pre-wired for satellite television & internet!2 assigned parking spaces & storage unit! Several pictures on this MLS listing show another unit w/similar floor plan that has the additional bedroom & bathroom built out.AMENITIES ATTACHED.

A Condo with a WATER VIEW, SECURITY ENTRANCE, and walking distance to the Seawall, restaurants and downtown living! This 2 bedroom condo is located in Cliff House. Enjoy the Gulf breeze from the large balcony. Large bedrooms offer walk-in closets. Secure entrance and gated parking garage for added safety. Enjoy the community pool and the Dog Park. HOA covers exterior insurance, exterior maintenance and grounds upkeep also all utilities: water, trash, full-time on-site management electricity, cable and Wi-Fi. Visit your new condo today.