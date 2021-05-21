newsbreak-logo
Corpus Christi, TX

Follow the TRENDING local news in Corpus Christi for the past few days

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mKS2_0a7JwCK600

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Corpus Christi / kristv.com

Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries, 2 people arrested

Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries, 2 people arrested

Stabbing victim dies, police charge 2 people with murder Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Corpus Christi / kztv10.com

Corpus Christi Vector Control resumes the mosquito war

Corpus Christi Vector Control resumes the mosquito war

City Vector Control will begin spraying in the streets Friday night Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Corpus Christi / kristv.com

Sterling B. Martin Middle School evacuated

Sterling B. Martin Middle School evacuated

Sterling B. Martin Middle School was evacuated early Thursday afternoon after police investigated reports of what the school termed in a tweet as a "report of an unknown device." Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi, TX
157
Followers
156
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corpus Christi Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Texas StatePosted by
Q92

$500 Fines for Public Camping in Texas are One Step Closer

Texas has been cracking down on its homeless problem over the past few years. Texas Senate recently passed House Bill 1925 which includes a statewide homeless camping ban (in public places). The Senate voted 28 to 3, passing the Bill and getting it closer and closer to Governor Abbot's desk for final approval.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

3,300 without power, LP&L working to repair equipment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are directing traffic at multiple major intersections after traffic signals were reported down, Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers have been issued to Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289, 34th Street and West Loop 289, and 19th Street and Quaker Avenue.
Texas City, TXFox News

Texas city flooded with homelessness

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.