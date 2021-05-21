newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Local news digest for the past few days in West Palm Beach

Posted by 
West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2PPd_0a7Jw8sR00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
West Palm Beach / cbs12.com

Man charged 10 months after fatal crash near airport

Man charged 10 months after fatal crash near airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Charges have been filed against a man in connection to a crash that killed two people in West Palm Beach. Authorities charged 30-year-old Travon Mitchell with two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of driving without a license in a crash causing injury or death. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
West Palm Beach / cbs12.com

Chance of tropical development continues to increase

Chance of tropical development continues to increase

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We are continuing to monitor an area in the tropics that has an increased chance of development. This non-tropical low has developed and will likely continue to organize. As it moves west-southwest over warmer waters on Friday, it will probably become a short-lived subtropical cyclone. It poses no threat to us in the United States. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
West Palm Beach / wpbf.com

NOAA predicts an active 2021 hurricane season

NOAA predicts an active 2021 hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at the day's top headlines, forecast. NOAA, the organization which oversees the National Hurricane Center, is predicting an active hurricane season for 2021. The forecast was released Thursday. NOAA is predicting 13-20 named storms. Fourteen named storms are expected on an... Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
76
Followers
168
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Palm Beach: 1. 4603 Okeechobee Blvd #118 561-268-2552; 2. 2939 Forest Hill Blvd (561) 855-7802; 3. 5044 Forest Hill Blvd (561) 967-9118; 4. 1301 N Dixie Hwy (561) 366-1125; 5. 926 S Military Trail (561) 616-3240; 6. 500 Belvedere Rd (561) 659-2118; 7. 831 Village Blvd (561) 615-6813; 8. 2895 N Military Trl (561) 687-0492; 9. 13880 Wellington Trace (561) 795-8589; 10. 828 Southern Blvd (561) 838-1857; 11. 10130 Northlake Blvd (561) 799-6808; 12. 8989 Okeechobee Blvd (561) 333-5301; 13. 4075 Haverhill Rd (561) 683-5214; 14. 6820 Okeechobee Blvd (561) 684-3064; 15. 4295 45th St 561-687-0098; 16. 6907 Okeechobee Blvd 561-478-1154; 17. 2200 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd 561-615-0415; 18. 2050 45th St 561-842-8799; 19. 9921 Okeechobee Blvd 561-793-6694; 20. 9990 Belvedere Rd 561-795-0017; 21. 4400 Forest Hill Blvd 561-530-1237; 22. 4225 45th St 561-683-8300; 23. 6901 Okeechobee Blvd 561-683-6909; 24. 4375 Belvedere Rd 561-242-8889;
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Palm Beach: 1. 4603 Okeechobee Blvd #118 561-268-2552; 2. 2939 Forest Hill Blvd (561) 855-7802; 3. 5044 Forest Hill Blvd (561) 967-9118; 4. 1301 N Dixie Hwy (561) 366-1125; 5. 926 S Military Trail (561) 616-3240; 6. 500 Belvedere Rd (561) 659-2118; 7. 831 Village Blvd (561) 615-6813; 8. 2895 N Military Trl (561) 687-0492; 9. 13880 Wellington Trace (561) 795-8589; 10. 828 Southern Blvd (561) 838-1857; 11. 10130 Northlake Blvd (561) 799-6808; 12. 8989 Okeechobee Blvd (561) 333-5301; 13. 4075 Haverhill Rd (561) 683-5214; 14. 6820 Okeechobee Blvd (561) 684-3064; 15. 4295 45th St 561-687-0098; 16. 6907 Okeechobee Blvd 561-478-1154; 17. 2200 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd 561-615-0415; 18. 2050 45th St 561-842-8799; 19. 9921 Okeechobee Blvd 561-793-6694; 20. 9990 Belvedere Rd 561-795-0017; 21. 4400 Forest Hill Blvd 561-530-1237; 22. 4225 45th St 561-683-8300; 23. 6901 Okeechobee Blvd 561-683-6909; 24. 4375 Belvedere Rd 561-242-8889;
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Work remotely in West Palm Beach — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 2. Customer Service Representative #106869; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative-; 4. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts; 5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!;
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Customer Support Specialist; 4. Customer Service Representative Remote Temporarily; 5. Customer Service Representative #106869; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative-; 7. REMOTE Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 8. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Relationship Manager;
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Where's the cheapest gas in West Palm Beach?

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across in the West Palm Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.76 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at RaceTrac at 200 N Congress Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.43 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Shell at 1850 Okeechobee Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Palm Beach County, FLcw34.com

Palm Beach County COVID Compliance Team now defunct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
West Palm Beach, FLWPBF News 25

People in Downtown West Palm Beach react to loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many people in Downtown West Palm Beach tell WPBF 25 News they are glad that many businesses are easing their COVID-19 restrictions. At Sassafras, the restaurant's general manager says masks are no longer mandatory for guests. She says, however, patrons are encouraged to wear them. Staff members are still required to wear masks and the general manager says the company's owners are still working to determine their policy moving forward.
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

State’s cases rise by 1,976, lowest in month; deaths’ increase 58 vs. 19 day before

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,976, the fewest since 1,613 on April 12 and one day after U.S.-high 2,482, as deaths increased by 58 after 19 Sunday, the least since 7 on April 11, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday. Also, the state’s daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the eighth day in a row, at 4.42, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 12 consecutive days at 4.04.