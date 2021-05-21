Local news digest for the past few days in West Palm Beach

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Man charged 10 months after fatal crash near airport WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Charges have been filed against a man in connection to a crash that killed two people in West Palm Beach. Authorities charged 30-year-old Travon Mitchell with two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of driving without a license in a crash causing injury or death. Read more

Chance of tropical development continues to increase WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We are continuing to monitor an area in the tropics that has an increased chance of development. This non-tropical low has developed and will likely continue to organize. As it moves west-southwest over warmer waters on Friday, it will probably become a short-lived subtropical cyclone. It poses no threat to us in the United States. Read more

NOAA predicts an active 2021 hurricane season WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at the day's top headlines, forecast. NOAA, the organization which oversees the National Hurricane Center, is predicting an active hurricane season for 2021. The forecast was released Thursday. NOAA is predicting 13-20 named storms. Fourteen named storms are expected on an... Read more

