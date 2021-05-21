Want to know what is TRENDING around Spokane?

newsbreak-logo
Spokane / khq.com

Spokane resident's wake up to man kicking in apartment door, confront him with firearm

Spokane resident's wake up to man kicking in apartment door, confront him with firearm

SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a two Spokane residents were sleeping in their Pine Valley apartment when they head loud noises from the front door, according to Spokane County Sheriffs. One of the residents grabbed a nearby firearm and aimed at the intruder who had kicked in... Read more

Spokane / scrubsmag.com

Nurse Suspected of Murder After Abusing His Colleague

Nurse Suspected of Murder After Abusing His Colleague

Joshua Phillips, a nurse at Eastern State, a psychiatric hospital in Spokane, WA, has a history of aggressive, violent behavior outside of work. He nearly killed a colleague he was dating, but that didn’t stop his supervisors from keeping him on the job. Now, he’s suspected of killing another nurse he was romantically involved with. Prosecutors have charged Phillips with first-degree murder and attempted murder. His trial is scheduled for later this year. Read more

Spokane / fox28spokane.com

New court documents in road rage shooting case say there may have been a knife on the scene

New court documents in road rage shooting case say there may have been a knife on the scene

UPDATE: MAY 20 AT 4:27 P.M. New court documents have revealed new information that could have major implications on Richard Hough’s case. The original court documents said police never found a knife at the scene. Hough claimed he saw one. Newly filed documents say there may have indeed been a... Read more

Spokane, WAPosted by
KREM2

Explaining Spokane’s high rentals and low supply

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local experts are calling Spokane’s housing situation a crisis, because of high prices and low vacancy rates. According to the Executive Director of Spokane’s Low-Income Housing Consortium, Ben Stuckart, apartment prices have increased 14% from 2020 to 2021. In just April of 2021, prices increased by 5%.
Spokane, WAKREM

3 Things to know Monday

Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Spokane County, WAwa.gov

Newman Lake public access to close May 19-21

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) public water access site at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close May 19 through 21 to allow Spokane County Public Works to treat the lake with a one-time application of alum (aluminum sulfate). Access to the site is required as a staging and loading area for a large tanker truck to transfer the alum to a barge that will then distribute it throughout the lake.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.