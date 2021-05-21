Want to know what is TRENDING around Spokane?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Spokane resident's wake up to man kicking in apartment door, confront him with firearm SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a two Spokane residents were sleeping in their Pine Valley apartment when they head loud noises from the front door, according to Spokane County Sheriffs. One of the residents grabbed a nearby firearm and aimed at the intruder who had kicked in... Read more

Nurse Suspected of Murder After Abusing His Colleague Joshua Phillips, a nurse at Eastern State, a psychiatric hospital in Spokane, WA, has a history of aggressive, violent behavior outside of work. He nearly killed a colleague he was dating, but that didn’t stop his supervisors from keeping him on the job. Now, he’s suspected of killing another nurse he was romantically involved with. Prosecutors have charged Phillips with first-degree murder and attempted murder. His trial is scheduled for later this year. Read more

New court documents in road rage shooting case say there may have been a knife on the scene UPDATE: MAY 20 AT 4:27 P.M. New court documents have revealed new information that could have major implications on Richard Hough’s case. The original court documents said police never found a knife at the scene. Hough claimed he saw one. Newly filed documents say there may have indeed been a... Read more

