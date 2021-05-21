Want to know what is TRENDING around Santa Ana?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

The SAPD will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday night The Santa Ana Police Department will be conducting a DUI / Driver’s License checkpoint on Friday, May 21, 2021. It will begin at 8:00 PM and is scheduled to conclude at 2:00 AM. The primary purpose of a DUI Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving, not to increase arrests. All... Read more

Jacob Ace is on a mission to celebrate Californian youth culture You may remember Jacob Ace as the rising star who took home the top prize of ’i-D Summer School’ last year. The 18-year-old photographer impressed us with his extensive research and exploration of his indigenous Hispanic heritage. Since then, Jacob has been honing his skills to expand his remit and, though he’s taken time off from his studies, he has continued to photograph his close circle of friends in Santa Ana, California. “With quarantine and lockdown, I had a lot of time to like, think about what I want to do and like about myself,” he explains. “I've gone on to experiment, randomly, with pictures that I've taken in the past or pictures I've just taken, and I’ve had a lot of time to really just think about my work. Read more

Watching a street race could soon lead to fines and jail time in Santa Ana It may soon be illegal to watch street races in Santa Ana. The City Council provided initial approval this week to an ordinance that allows police to target spectators who knowingly attend a street race within 200 feet of the event. Although a violation may include a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, the city must first provide a written warning to any accused spectator. Read more

