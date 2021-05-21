Want to know what is TRENDING around Santa Ana?

newsbreak-logo
Posted by 
Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8deY_0a7JvszT00

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Santa Ana / newsantaana.com

The SAPD will be conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint this Friday night

The SAPD will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday night

The Santa Ana Police Department will be conducting a DUI / Driver’s License checkpoint on Friday, May 21, 2021. It will begin at 8:00 PM and is scheduled to conclude at 2:00 AM. The primary purpose of a DUI Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving, not to increase arrests. All... Read more

Santa Ana / vice.com

Jacob Ace is on a mission to celebrate Californian youth culture

Jacob Ace is on a mission to celebrate Californian youth culture

You may remember Jacob Ace as the rising star who took home the top prize of ’i-D Summer School’ last year. The 18-year-old photographer impressed us with his extensive research and exploration of his indigenous Hispanic heritage. Since then, Jacob has been honing his skills to expand his remit and, though he’s taken time off from his studies, he has continued to photograph his close circle of friends in Santa Ana, California. “With quarantine and lockdown, I had a lot of time to like, think about what I want to do and like about myself,” he explains. “I've gone on to experiment, randomly, with pictures that I've taken in the past or pictures I've just taken, and I’ve had a lot of time to really just think about my work. Read more

Santa Ana / latimes.com

Watching a street race could soon lead to fines and jail time in Santa Ana

Watching a street race could soon lead to fines and jail time in Santa Ana

It may soon be illegal to watch street races in Santa Ana. The City Council provided initial approval this week to an ordinance that allows police to target spectators who knowingly attend a street race within 200 feet of the event. Although a violation may include a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, the city must first provide a written warning to any accused spectator. Read more

Keep you and your family informed daily. Following our Newsbreak app is here to ensure you get local news. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.
California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Orange County Could Move To Yellow Tier By Wednesday

Orange County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals rose from 80 on Saturday to 82, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.