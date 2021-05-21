TRENDING local news happened around Grand Rapids

newsbreak-logo
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city.

Michigan / mix957gr.com

3 Michigan Cities Named Worst Summer Travel Destinations

3 Michigan Cities Named Worst Summer Travel Destinations

After a year of lockdowns, masks, and COVID restrictions, people are ready to get out and take a vacation. But a new survey by WalletHub.com ranked 3 Michigan cities as some of the worst travel destinations of 2021. The survey by WalletHub ranked the 100 largest metro areas in the... Read more

Michigan / club937.com

Living Together is Illegal — Lawmaker Wants to Change ‘Michigan’s Silliest Law’

Living Together is Illegal — Lawmaker Wants to Change ‘Michigan’s Silliest Law’

Unmarried couples who live together in Michigan are breaking the law. Hey, I'm not judging! I'm just letting you know that it's technically against the law and that there's a lawmaker in your corner hoping to put you back on the right side of the law. Representative David LaGrand from... Read more

Grand Rapids / mlive.com

Meijer offering $10 discounts for shoppers who receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Meijer offering $10 discounts for shoppers who receive COVID-19 vaccinations

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer is offering $10 discounts for shoppers who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Walker-based retailer said in a news release that it’s providing customers who are vaccinated at a Meijer store with a $10 coupon for any purchase. In addition, Meijer says it’s providing customers who have been vaccinated at any provider, including Meijer, with a $10 coupon for purchases of $50 or more. Read more

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Grand Rapids as of Wednesday

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Grand Rapids as of Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Grand Rapids: 1. 5120 28th St SE (616) 222-4890; 2. 2060 E Paris Ave SE #102 (616) 805-4601; 3. 4021 Cascade Rd SE (616) 974-9792; 4. 5531 28th St SE 616-954-6010; 5. 1540 28th St SE 616-248-2610; 6. 3757 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1410; 7. 2410 Burton St SE 616-949-5710; 8. 2000 Lake Michigan Dr NW 616-453-2473; 9. 2130 Wealthy St SE 616-451-0711; 10. 4550 Cascade Rd SE 616-957-8934; 11. 425 Fuller Ave NE 616-776-9925; 12. 800 Leonard St NW 616-458-8300; 13. 3610 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1221; 14. 6790 Cascade Rd SE 616-954-2408; 15. 8 68th St SW 616-827-0270; 16. 1964 Fuller Ave NE 616-364-7071; 17. 6020 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-698-9165; 18. 5100 E Beltline Ave NE 616-361-1758; 19. 2643 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-452-4870; 20. 5859 28th St SE 616-949-7670;
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

No experience necessary — Grand Rapids companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $85,000/Year - Excellent Benefits 3. Management Positions - Customer Service Experience - Entry Level 4. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience - Entry Level 5. Warehouse Packer 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Work remotely in Grand Rapids — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales- No Cold Calls, Work From Home 100K+ First Year; 2. Sales Representative - Work From Home - Leads - Uncapped Income; 3. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 4. Resolution Call Center Representative; 5. 100% Remote CSR; 6. Entry Level Call Center Representative - $13/hr; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Remote Call Center Representative; 9. Sales Support Specialist; 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!;
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids gas at $1.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Rapids, you could be saving up to $1.75 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 3434 Remembrance Rd Nw. Regular there was listed at $1.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at BP at 1169 E Beltline Ave Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Looking For Your Input On Parks

Grand Rapids is looking for your input on the city's parks. With the help of a social media challenge, the city wants you to help shape its future. The PhotoVision challenge is directed at capturing stories and experiences in the Grand Rapids parks. David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director told Fox 17,
Wayland, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Gun Lake Casino boosts starting minimum wage to $14

WAYLAND, MI — Gun Lake Casino is increasing its starting minimum wage for non-tipped positions to $14, an increase of more than 30%, as it seeks to hire over 200 people. “We recognize the value of recruiting and retaining top-tier talent at all levels of our organization. Providing the best starting wage in the area will continue to solidify our mission and demonstrate the appreciation we have for our valued team members,” Sal Semola, the casino’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “I applaud the Gun Lake Tribe for the continued investment into the local community and for their dedication to preserving Gun Lake Casino as a leading employer in the region.”
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City of GR introduces park photo challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The City of Grand Rapids is asking for public input through social media to help shape the future of the city park system. The PhotoVision challenge is aimed at capturing the stories and experiences of residents at Grand Rapids parks. To participate in the challenge, residents...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Vaccine database: Grand Rapids sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Grand Rapids: 1. 5120 28th St SE (616) 222-4890; 2. 2060 E Paris Ave SE #102 (616) 805-4601; 3. 4021 Cascade Rd SE (616) 974-9792; 4. 5531 28th St SE 616-954-6010; 5. 1540 28th St SE 616-248-2610; 6. 3757 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1410; 7. 2410 Burton St SE 616-949-5710; 8. 2000 Lake Michigan Dr NW 616-453-2473; 9. 2130 Wealthy St SE 616-451-0711; 10. 4550 Cascade Rd SE 616-957-8934; 11. 425 Fuller Ave NE 616-776-9925; 12. 800 Leonard St NW 616-458-8300; 13. 3610 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1221; 14. 6790 Cascade Rd SE 616-954-2408; 15. 8 68th St SW 616-827-0270; 16. 1964 Fuller Ave NE 616-364-7071; 17. 6020 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-698-9165; 18. 5100 E Beltline Ave NE 616-361-1758; 19. 2643 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-452-4870; 20. 5859 28th St SE 616-949-7670;