Want to know what is TRENDING around Stockton?

Stockton, CA

Stockton Daily
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Stockton

Hundreds Of Community Members Gather To Honor Fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn During Funeral Procession

As hundreds of family, friends, and fellow officers honored fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn inside the Christian Life Center Wednesday, hundreds of more community members lined the streets to pay their final respects.

California

Youngest UPS driver get his wish delivered as 6-year-old takes the wheel in California

A 6-year-old from California who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 had a dream to become a UPS driver. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, UPS and the community of Stockton, Mateo Toscano's wish became a reality even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newark

Newark mayor unveils a guaranteed-basic-income program for residents

The mayor of Newark, New Jersey, is launching an experiment in which hundreds of individuals will receive free money for a period of two years, following a similar — and advocates say successful — guaranteed income pilot program in Stockton, California.

Stockton Daily

With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Stockton

Check out these Stockton-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Hiring Caregivers In Your Area - $500 Signing Bonus; 2. Sales Representative Part Time $700-$1000 week - no cold calling; 3. Outside Sales Rep; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!; 6. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 7. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Childcare Provider $15/HR;
This is the cheapest gas in Stockton right now

(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.30 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 2512 Waterloo Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Ready for a change? These Stockton jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Stockton: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Virtual Sales Representative warm Leads - Recession Proof; 3. Electrical Project Manager; 4. Receiving Adminstrator; 5. Route Delivery Driver CDL; 6. Licensed Real Estate Tour Assistant; 7. General Manager for Cannabis Company; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. Retail Sales Associate; 10. Administrative Assistant;
California State

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer.
California State

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency's West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
California State

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state's median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year's pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California State

Bubble Watch: 'Question the sustainability' of California home prices

"Bubble Watch" digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: "Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don't already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle."
ABC10

California budget includes $35 million for basic income programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use a sliver of the state's massive budget surplus to encourage guaranteed income programs. These programs give poor people money each month and they decide how to spend it. Newsom's proposal, announced Friday, would not create a statewide guaranteed income program. Instead, it sets aside $35 million over five years to help local governments fund pilot programs.
Lodi, CA

After dire forecasts a year ago, Lodi now has healthy financial outlook

Despite worldwide doom and gloom forecasts of fiscal disaster from economic experts last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lodi has remained financially stable, and the next five years look to be no different. Deputy city manager Andrew Keys presented a preview of the 2021-22 budget.
ABC10

A San Joaquin County city is rewarding people who get the COVID-19 vaccine

LODI, Calif. — Over in the city of Lodi, a trip to the next COVID-19 vaccine clinic could save you $25 or more on your utility bill. It's part of the city's new vaccine incentive program that is supported with American Rescue Plan funds. In a phone interview, Mayor Alan Nakanishi said the city got $16 million in funds and could use about $250,000 on vaccine incentives in the future. He said the idea for the utility credit came about because some residents were struggling with their utility bills.
These Stockton companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Chemical Engineer - Sales & Service to Customers - Modesto, CA 2. Customer Service Representative 3. Entry Level Appointment Setter 4. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Great Benefits 5. CDL Delivery Driver Class A or B *TRAINEE* (New Grads) 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Truck Driver CDL A - Local | Stockton, CA 9. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr
Lodi News-Sentinel

News briefs: Local restaurants receive resilience grants

LODI — More than two dozen restaurants in San Joaquin and Sacramento counties recently received grants from the California Restaurant Foundation, including three local eateries: Angelo's Mexican Restaurant and the Golden Ox Diner in Lodi, and Wimpy's Marina Cafe in Walnut Grove.
No experience necessary — Stockton companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Juvenile Detention Officer Assistant & OFFICER 2. Sales Account Executive (Entry Level) 3. Customer Service Representative - Platinum Hyundai of Tracy 4. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 5. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 6. HR Generalist - Payroll/Benefits 7. Entry Level Customer Service/ General Labor 8. Customer Service Representative 9. CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE 10. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week