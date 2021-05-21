Want to know what is TRENDING around Stockton?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Hundreds Of Community Members Gather To Honor Fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn During Funeral Procession As hundreds of family, friends, and fellow officers honored fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn inside the Christian Life Center Wednesday, hundreds of more community members lined the streets to pay their final respects. Read more

Youngest UPS driver get his wish delivered as 6-year-old takes the wheel in California A 6-year-old from California who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017 had a dream to become a UPS driver. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, UPS and the community of Stockton, Mateo Toscano's wish became a reality even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On May... Read more

Newark mayor unveils a guaranteed-basic-income program for residents The mayor of Newark, New Jersey, is launching an experiment in which hundreds of individuals will receive free money for a period of two years, following a similar — and advocates say successful — guaranteed income pilot program in Stockton, California. Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, a Democrat and member... Read more

