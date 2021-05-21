TRENDING local news happened around Richmond

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Richmond picks Urban One casino in South Side for November referendum A panel of Richmond officials has selected Urban One’s casino project in South Richmond, concluding a monthslong evaluation of various casino development plans the city requested. While Richmond voters will decide whether to permit the project in a referendum on Nov. 2, pending City Council approval, the evaluation panel’s decision... Read more

Urban One Wins Bid For Richmond Casino The Richmond Resort Casino Evaluation Panel has recommended that the ONE Casino + Resort move forward as the city’s preferred casino gaming operator. The Evaluation Panel’s recommendation is supported by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “ONE is thrilled the Richmond casino selection committee has chosen the best project with the best... Read more

EDITORIAL: Why can't Virginia's DMV be more like ABC? DRINK OR drive? The Commonwealth of Virginia seems to favor the former. OK, it’s not as clear as a vodka martini, but consider this:. Starting Friday, May 14, state-run Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores resumed normal, pre-pandemic hours. Actually, it hasn’t been all that hard at any point in recent months to pick up a pint or a fifth from a state liquor store. You just had to adjust to the shorter hours. Read more

