TRENDING local news happened around Richmond

Richmond, VA

Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Richmond / richmond.com

Richmond picks Urban One casino in South Side for November referendum

Richmond picks Urban One casino in South Side for November referendum

A panel of Richmond officials has selected Urban One’s casino project in South Richmond, concluding a monthslong evaluation of various casino development plans the city requested. While Richmond voters will decide whether to permit the project in a referendum on Nov. 2, pending City Council approval, the evaluation panel’s decision... Read more

Richmond / radioink.com

Urban One Wins Bid For Richmond Casino

Urban One Wins Bid For Richmond Casino

The Richmond Resort Casino Evaluation Panel has recommended that the ONE Casino + Resort move forward as the city’s preferred casino gaming operator. The Evaluation Panel’s recommendation is supported by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “ONE is thrilled the Richmond casino selection committee has chosen the best project with the best... Read more

Virginia / fredericksburg.com

EDITORIAL: Why can't Virginia's DMV be more like ABC?

EDITORIAL: Why can't Virginia's DMV be more like ABC?

DRINK OR drive? The Commonwealth of Virginia seems to favor the former. OK, it’s not as clear as a vodka martini, but consider this:. Starting Friday, May 14, state-run Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores resumed normal, pre-pandemic hours. Actually, it hasn’t been all that hard at any point in recent months to pick up a pint or a fifth from a state liquor store. You just had to adjust to the shorter hours. Read more

Richmond, VA
Richmond Voice

Vaccine database: Richmond sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Richmond: 1. 2738 W Broad St (804) 359-2497; 2. 4715 Walmsley Blvd (804) 275-9235; 3. 5100 S Laburnum Ave (804) 222-7827; 4. 3514 W Cary St (804) 355-8533; 5. 11120 Patterson Ave (804) 740-0238; 6. 2400 E Main St (804) 643-1383; 7. 1401 Mall Dr 804-464-9111; 8. 9480 W Broad St (804) 270-1816; 9. 4816 S Laburnum Ave (804) 226-0010; 10. 1356 Gaskins Rd (804) 740-0011; 11. 3507 W Cary St (804) 254-6400; 12. 304-C, 1601 Willow Lawn Dr (804) 288-3859; 13. 901 N Lombardy St (804) 213-3623; 14. 7000 Tim Price Way (804) 772-8541; 15. 11895 W Broad St (804) 360-3268; 16. 1510 Eastridge Rd (804) 288-4396; 17. 2250 John Rolfe Pkwy (804) 591-4324; 18. 4591 S Laburnum Ave (804) 591-4321; 19. 7045 Forest Hill Ave (804) 253-0351; 20. 9900 Independence Park Dr #100 804-747-1750; 21. 520 W Broad St 804-225-1340; 22. 1104 Courthouse Rd 804-378-1877; 23. 2664 New Market Rd 804-795-5141; 24. 1214 Westover Hills Blvd 804-230-6335; 25. 5122 Hull Street Rd 804-232-4399; 26. 1157 Azalea Ave 804-261-4734; 27. 2924 Chamberlayne Ave 804-321-7068; 28. 4720 Nine Mile Rd 804-222-7914; 29. 3715 Mechanicsville Turnpike 804-329-1555; 30. 4845 S Laburnum Ave 804-226-4581; 31. 7901 Brook Rd 804-553-8432; 32. 2501 Sheila Ln 804-320-6991; 33. 1504 N Parham Rd 804-270-6034; 34. 5221 Brook Rd 804-266-4768; 35. 6920 Forest Ave 804-774-2236; 36. 5001 Nine Mile Rd 804-253-1528; 37. 5700 Hopkins Rd 804-253-0445;
Richmond, VA
Richmond Voice

Work remotely in Richmond — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 2. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 3. Customer Service Specialist 2nd Shift; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. 100% Remote - Closing Manager;
Richmond, VA
Richmond Voice

No experience necessary — Richmond companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed 2. Customer Service/Call Center Representative (BHJOB1435_26402) VR 3. Entry Level Appointment Setter 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Class A Truck Driver
Jobs
Richmond Voice

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Virtual Customer Service Representative "Work from Home"; 2. Customer Service Representative Needed!; 3. Call Center Representatives- VEC | Call Center Rep; 4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Richmond, VA; 5. Customer Service Representative (10641); 6. Remote Call Center Representative;
Virginia State

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia State

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Henrico County, VA

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Virginia State

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Richmond, VA

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Richmond, VA

Dept. of Wildlife Resources to host ‘Run for the Wild’ 5K/walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resouces will host its “Run for the Wild” 5K/walk in May. The virtual running event will support the DWR’s mission to ensure wildlife has a healthy place to live and thrive in Virginia. Proceeds will benefit the Restore the Wild initiative...