Since we won't see the S'mores Frappuccino on shelves this summer, here's how you can make the fan-favorite drink at home!. Like many of you, I was super disappointed to hear that Starbucks has decided to discontinue its S'mores Frappuccino, at least for this summer. I mean, I know it's a limited-edition menu item, but I had hoped to sip away the year that was 2020. Of course, I started craving the delicious drink as soon as I started thinking about it. So, I decided to take it upon myself to find a similar recipe that I could make at home and enjoy whenever I wanted.