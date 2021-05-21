Want to know what is TRENDING around Baton Rouge?

newsbreak-logo
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 4 days ago
Baton Rouge

Gov. Edwards refuses request to end federal jobless aid for now

Gov. Edwards refuses request to end federal jobless aid for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana business organizations have called on Gov. John Bel Edwards to join Republican-led states in cutting off the extra $300 in federal unemployment assistance going to the jobless. The groups argue the added benefit is harming employer efforts to rehire workers. The Democratic governor’s said... Read more

Louisiana

Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service warned Wednesday that more rain is expected this week in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, including areas where flooding has already caused misery this week. Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain could fall in southeast... Read more

Baton Rouge

Rain continues to drench South after more than three days of severe weather ravaged region

Rain continues to drench South after more than three days of severe weather ravaged region

Parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma have been struck by several days of torrential rain, hail, tornadoes and flash flooding. Janet Shamlian reports from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Read more

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge Voice

Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

D’Argent Companies bought shopping center in East Baton Rouge for $5.6 million

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million. D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Travel at Baton Rouge Metro rebounding as vaccination rates increase

Travel through the Baton Rouge Metro Airport is rising after the pandemic deterred vacations and business trips for the past year. Total passenger volume through the airport for April was down 37.5% compared to April of 2019, according to Jim Caldwell, spokesman for the airport. But compared to April 2020, passenger volume is up more than 1,200%.
List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

First ever TEDx event in north Baton Rouge to be announced Monday

BATON ROUGE - A TEDx event is coming to north Baton Rouge, and event details will be announced by the mayor on Monday morning. According to a news release from the office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the public will be informed of all pertinent details associated with the upcoming TEDxScotlandville event Monday, around 11 a.m.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Desperate for workers, local and national restaurants and stores raising pay

McDonald’s, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher. Here in Baton Rouge, many restaurants and attractions are upping pay and offering perks to increase their employee count ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer, according to this WBRZ story from late April.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana StateWestport News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Nature hikes, drive-in movies and more this week in Baton Rouge

Embark on a relaxing and educational night hike at BREC’s Hooper Road Park this Friday, May 21. The program includes a variety of games and activities, as well as lessons on local ecology and nocturnal wildlife throughout the hike. The event is open to adults and children 6 and older,...