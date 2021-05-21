Want to know what is TRENDING around Baton Rouge?

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Gov. Edwards refuses request to end federal jobless aid for now BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana business organizations have called on Gov. John Bel Edwards to join Republican-led states in cutting off the extra $300 in federal unemployment assistance going to the jobless. The groups argue the added benefit is harming employer efforts to rehire workers. The Democratic governor’s said... Read more

Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service warned Wednesday that more rain is expected this week in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, including areas where flooding has already caused misery this week. Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain could fall in southeast... Read more

Rain continues to drench South after more than three days of severe weather ravaged region Parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma have been struck by several days of torrential rain, hail, tornadoes and flash flooding. Janet Shamlian reports from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Read more

