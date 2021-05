Irusha Peiris of O'Neil Global Advisors joined the Investing with IBD podcast this week to discuss the dangers of a "trendless" market when trading growth stocks. He also reviewed how looking at industry groups and relative strength trends can help investors uncover stocks that are working. Plus, we take a look at a few stocks applying this lesson: Valero Energy (VLO), Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and XPO Logistics (XPO). VLO stock is building a base and is up 46% since February.