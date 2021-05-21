Want to know what is TRENDING around New Orleans?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Louisiana girl takes the wheel from grandfather on highway, saves his life NEW ORLEANS — While Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent Cpl. Joshua Laviolette was making sure fishermen in New Orleans East had their fishing licenses Sunday night, a girl ran up to him asking him to help her grandpa. In the driver's seat of a truck about 100 yards away,... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Offshore lift boat flipped while lowering legs, turning NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An offshore oil industry boat had begun to lower its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board report... Read more

TOP LIKED

5th Cir affirms TM attorneys' fees for Louisiana nonprofit (Reuters) - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Wednesday that the Coalition for Better Government and its attorney and principal Darleen Jacobs owe fellow New Orleans nonprofit Alliance for Good Government nearly $150,000 in attorneys’ fees after infringing its trademarks. A New Orleans federal court had the authority... Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.