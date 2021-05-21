Want to know what is TRENDING around New Orleans?

newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 4 days ago
LATEST NEWS
Louisiana / wwltv.com

Louisiana girl takes the wheel from grandfather on highway, saves his life

Louisiana girl takes the wheel from grandfather on highway, saves his life

NEW ORLEANS — While Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent Cpl. Joshua Laviolette was making sure fishermen in New Orleans East had their fishing licenses Sunday night, a girl ran up to him asking him to help her grandpa. In the driver's seat of a truck about 100 yards away,... Read more

TOP VIEWED
New Orleans / apnews.com

Offshore lift boat flipped while lowering legs, turning

Offshore lift boat flipped while lowering legs, turning

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An offshore oil industry boat had begun to lower its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board report... Read more

TOP LIKED
Louisiana / reuters.com

5th Cir affirms TM attorneys' fees for Louisiana nonprofit

5th Cir affirms TM attorneys' fees for Louisiana nonprofit

(Reuters) - The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Wednesday that the Coalition for Better Government and its attorney and principal Darleen Jacobs owe fellow New Orleans nonprofit Alliance for Good Government nearly $150,000 in attorneys’ fees after infringing its trademarks. A New Orleans federal court had the authority... Read more

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Check out these New Orleans-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Professional Sales Representative-High Compensation;2. Local Contract Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $65 per hour;3. ** Virtual ** Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided;4. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Excellent Incentives;5. Call Center Representative - Work From Home!;6. CDL-A Drivers: Independent Contractors and Owner Operators;7. CDL A OTR Lease Operator - Make 90% of Gross Line Haul;8. Registered Nurse | RN | LTAC (Contract);9. Local Contract Nurse RN - Med Surg - $39 per hour;10. Experienced Distribution & Receiving Clerk: Part-time;