newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

TRENDING local news happened around Honolulu

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJQJZ_0a7JvYX300

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Honolulu / hawaiinewsnow.com

Bodycam video from fatal police shooting of teen contradicts HPD’s argument for withholding footage

Bodycam video from fatal police shooting of teen contradicts HPD’s argument for withholding footage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six weeks after Honolulu police fatally shot 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in McCully, the department is still keeping bodycam videos from the incident secret. But HNN has obtained the April 5 footage from the officer who fired the first shots, and is airing the video in the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Honolulu / kitv.com

City crews remove privately-owned gate, allowing public access to Beach Right of Way in Portlock

City crews remove privately-owned gate, allowing public access to Beach Right of Way in Portlock

The public can now access a new Beach Right of Way (BROW) in Portlock following a court ruled in favor of the City & County of Honolulu. BROW 122A off Portlock Road was officially opened to the public Wednesday after a resolution was passed that authorized the City to file a lawsuit to acquire the pedestrian easement through eminent domain. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Honolulu / hawaiinewsnow.com

Unemployment claimants will once again need to show they’re looking for work

Unemployment claimants will once again need to show they’re looking for work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning May 29, unemployment claimants will need to start attesting they are searching for work ― a requirement that was suspended during the pandemic. Gov. David Ige said the requirement is being reinstated because the public health crisis is easing up while the economy is revving... Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HI
137
Followers
156
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Corporation#Newsbreak#Hyperlocal News#Community#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

House hunting? Check these Honolulu townhomes

(HONOLULU, HI) If you’re on the market for a home in Honolulu, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Wednesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Honolulu: 1. 1450 Ala Moana Blvd #2004 (808) 949-4010; 2. 4211 Waialae Ave (808) 732-0781; 3. 1330 Pali Hwy (808) 536-5542; 4. 1620 N School St (808) 841-0724; 5. 2750 Woodlawn Dr (808) 988-2151; 6. 2470 S King St (808) 947-2651; 7. 848 Ala Lilikoi St (808) 833-2597; 8. 1030 S King St (808) 591-8402; 9. 5156 Kalanianaxcaxbbole Hwy (808) 377-9643; 10. 500 N Nimitz Hwy (808) 528-3581; 11. 1441 Kapiolani Blvd #304 808-955-9500; 12. 888 Kapahulu Ave 808-733-2606; 13. 1234 S Beretania St 808-535-1785; 14. 750 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-945-9841; 15. 1290 S Beretania St (808) 522-5071; 16. 1520 N School St 808-845-7111; 17. 1613 Nuuanu Ave 808-536-5370; 18. 1121 S Beretania St 808-593-0403; 19. 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste C119a 808-395-9023; 20. 1520 Liliha St #201 808-533-6990; 21. 615 Piikoi St #105 808-593-4600; 22. 1032 Fort Street Mall 808-489-9836; 23. 700 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-955-8441;
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Honolulu

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Honolulu: 1. Insurance Sales - Make 100k+ Per Year; 2. Sales Representative: How To Make 100K+ In One Year; 3. Sales Representative / Customer service; 4. Cath Lab Travel Nurse RN - $3440 per week in HI; 5. PROGRAM MANAGER; 6. Project Manager; 7. Front of House (Restaurant) Manager; 8. Heavy / Medium Duty Equipment Mechanic; 9. Territory Sales Representative; 10. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+;
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

These Honolulu companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Honolulu are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 2. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 4. Remote Sales Position; 5. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 6. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. *REMOTE* Senior Python Engineer; 9. Sales Account Manager - remote office; 10. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/REMOTE (LICENSE REQUIRED);
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

No experience necessary — Honolulu companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 3. Customer Service Specialist(Both FT & PT Need)-No experience required 4. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 5. Client Services Assistant/Laborer 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter 7. Sales Professional- Entry Level 8. Entry Level Sales Manager
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.57 per gallon

(HONOLULU, HI) Depending on where you fill up in Honolulu, you could be saving up to $1.57 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 520 Alakawa St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 520 Ward Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.96.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

A job on your schedule? These Honolulu positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Honolulu-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. $100K+/Year--Full Time--Work From Home; 2. Territory Sales Representative; 3. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly); 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. Tour Driver *PAID CDL TRAINING*; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Retail Sales - Customer Service (Part-time, Full-time, Management); 8. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 9. Sales Clerk PT 3942;
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Don’t lease public land for 100 years

Land truly does equal power in Hawaii, with acreage bringing money and influence. Factor in the complicated political history of the Hawaiian kingdom’s overthrow, which continues into land-revenue disputes today, and it’s a complex equation that requires ultra- careful decisionmaking. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii commercial fishers’ catch down 15% in 2020

Hawaii’s commercial fishers caught 6 million pounds fewer pelagic species of fish and brought in $27 million less in revenue in 2020 — a product of the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed demand for fish. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Honolulu Hale lights up for Emergency Medical Services Week

Beginning Sunday, May 16th, through May 22nd, Honolulu Hale will be illuminated to honor National Emergency Medical Services Week. The city building will be lit up in light blue, signifying the EMS Star of Life. “We are incredibly proud of the men and women of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
Hawaii Stateclick orlando

‘It’s like being in prison:’ Clermont couple forced to quarantine in Hawaii

Alayne and Milton Thompson thought they’d finally made it. They landed in Honolulu this past weekend to begin the honeymoon they’d dreamed of since marrying in 2019. They brought their negative COVID-19 test results with them, as Hawaii has some of the strictest COVID-19 requirements in the U.S. for travelers. They even took along their cards showing both had been fully vaccinated.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Column: We are not prepared for a hurricane

Ketchup and M&Ms — that’ll be our survival diet within a couple of days of a Category 3 hurricane hitting Oahu’s south shore. So says David Lopez, the executive officer of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA). Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story....
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Hiring now! Jobs in Honolulu with an immediate start

These companies in Honolulu are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 2. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 3. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support; 7. *REMOTE* Senior Python Engineer; 8. Sales Account Manager - remote office; 9. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 10. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/REMOTE (LICENSE REQUIRED);
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Letters: Intergenerational care for keiki and kupuna; Bill provides protection for sharks in Hawaii; COVID restrictions have caused too much harm

In response to the expanding need for child care, and Hawaii’s rapidly aging population, the state should support the development of intergenerational (IG) care programs. The state and county governments could work with the private nonprofit sector to develop new IG facilities by providing land and funding for construction. Government- funded lead grants could then attract matching grants.
Hawaii Statehawaiinews.online

83 New Hawaii COVID-19 Cases: DATE

In the latest COVID-19 cases report from the Government of the Aloha State, 83 new Hawaii COVID-19 cases were reported bringing the total to 33,834 (up 0.2% from the previous day). To date, 1,543,950 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with 33,676 resulting in a positive reading and marking today’s positivity rate at 1.6%.