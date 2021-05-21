TRENDING local news happened around Honolulu

News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Bodycam video from fatal police shooting of teen contradicts HPD’s argument for withholding footage HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six weeks after Honolulu police fatally shot 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in McCully, the department is still keeping bodycam videos from the incident secret. But HNN has obtained the April 5 footage from the officer who fired the first shots, and is airing the video in the... Read more

TOP VIEWED

City crews remove privately-owned gate, allowing public access to Beach Right of Way in Portlock The public can now access a new Beach Right of Way (BROW) in Portlock following a court ruled in favor of the City & County of Honolulu. BROW 122A off Portlock Road was officially opened to the public Wednesday after a resolution was passed that authorized the City to file a lawsuit to acquire the pedestrian easement through eminent domain. Read more

TOP LIKED

Unemployment claimants will once again need to show they’re looking for work HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning May 29, unemployment claimants will need to start attesting they are searching for work ― a requirement that was suspended during the pandemic. Gov. David Ige said the requirement is being reinstated because the public health crisis is easing up while the economy is revving... Read more

Follow us on the Newsbreak app for the latest information and never stay out of the loop. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.