Knoxville, TN

Follow the TRENDING local news in Knoxville for the past few days

Knoxville Journal
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Knoxville / wvlt.tv

VIDEO: Bear cubs spotted playing in Dollywood parking lot

VIDEO: Bear cubs spotted playing in Dollywood parking lot

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was visiting Dollywood Wednesday when he spotted two bear cubs playing in the park parking lot. Clarence Mathis of Knoxville shared a video with WVLT News of the encounter in the Dollywood Junkies Facebook group.

Knoxville / apnews.com

Ex-Pilot president wants Black judge replaced for 2nd trial

Ex-Pilot president wants Black judge replaced for 2nd trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The white former president of Pilot Co., the nation's largest fuel retailer, wants a Black federal judge to recuse himself from overseeing the retrial of a fraud case against him. In court filings last week, Mark Hazelwood claimed the judge appeared biased against him after hearing...

Knoxville / wvlt.tv

Police: One dead after East Knoxville shooting

Police: One dead after East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday night. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 2239 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 10:12 p.m. Upon arrival officers found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Knoxville, TN
With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

