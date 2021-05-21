Follow the TRENDING local news in Knoxville for the past few days

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

VIDEO: Bear cubs spotted playing in Dollywood parking lot SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was visiting Dollywood Wednesday when he spotted two bear cubs playing in the park parking lot. Clarence Mathis of Knoxville shared a video with WVLT News of the encounter in the Dollywood Junkies Facebook group. “Thank you to everyone that has showed love... Read more

Ex-Pilot president wants Black judge replaced for 2nd trial KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The white former president of Pilot Co., the nation’s largest fuel retailer, wants a Black federal judge to recuse himself from overseeing the retrial of a fraud case against him. In court filings last week, Mark Hazelwood claimed the judge appeared biased against him after hearing... Read more

Police: One dead after East Knoxville shooting KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday night. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 2239 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 10:12 p.m. Upon arrival officers found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim... Read more

