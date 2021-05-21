Local news digest for the past few days in Wichita

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

City of Wichita identifies suspect accused of damaging city property, harassing wildlife WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After asking for assistance from the public, the City of Wichita has identified the suspect accused of damaging city property and harassing animals. The city said on Twitter that the suspect has posted several videos showing him destroying Wichita golf property and harassing protected wildlife. Read more

TOP VIEWED

KAKE News Investigates: Group accused of harassing with liens WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's not out of the ordinary for Sedgwick County Chief Judge Jeff Goering to make people mad. "This is just one of those things that, you know, judges are expected to deal with," Goering said. Maybe an angry letter or an outburst during court. But what... Read more

TOP LIKED

South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators said. Fire investigators said a motor in the couch that raised its footrest likely caught fire overnight. A resident in the house, near 44th and Cherry, tried moving the couch out of their home, but they eventually evacuated. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.