Wichita, KS

Local news digest for the past few days in Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Wichita / kake.com

City of Wichita identifies suspect accused of damaging city property, harassing wildlife

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After asking for assistance from the public, the City of Wichita has identified the suspect accused of damaging city property and harassing animals. The city said on Twitter that the suspect has posted several videos showing him destroying Wichita golf property and harassing protected wildlife. Read more

Sedgwick County / kake.com

KAKE News Investigates: Group accused of harassing with liens

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's not out of the ordinary for Sedgwick County Chief Judge Jeff Goering to make people mad. "This is just one of those things that, you know, judges are expected to deal with," Goering said. Maybe an angry letter or an outburst during court. But what... Read more

Wichita / kwch.com

South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators said. Fire investigators said a motor in the couch that raised its footrest likely caught fire overnight. A resident in the house, near 44th and Cherry, tried moving the couch out of their home, but they eventually evacuated. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

Wichita COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wichita: 1. 3149 E Harry St (316) 686-1583; 2. 2014 West 21St Ave. N (316) 821-9678; 3. 9700 E Kellogg Dr 316-226-7152; 4. 800 N Carriage Pkwy 316-858-5890; 5. 9450 E Harry St (316) 651-2732; 6. 8828 W 13th St N (316) 722-9733; 7. 7707 E Central Ave (316) 651-2703; 8. 4747 S Broadway St (316) 524-4228; 9. 3932 W 13th St N (316) 942-7636; 10. 10222 W 21st St (316) 729-1535; 11. 3707 N Woodlawn Blvd (316) 691-9134; 12. 3211 S Seneca St (316) 522-4545; 13. 2244 N Rock Rd Ct (316) 685-5740; 14. 10515 W Central Ave (316) 729-0431; 15. 13415 W Maple St (316) 729-5204; 16. 1910 W 21st St (316) 838-5908; 17. 3020 E Douglas Ave (316) 681-6834; 18. 640 N West St (316) 941-1927; 19. 5500 E Harry St (316) 686-9200; 20. 744 N Waco Ave (316) 263-5218; 21. 3084 N Maize Rd 316-347-2578; 22. 3415 N Rock Rd 316-634-6007; 23. 6200 W Kellogg Dr 316-945-3010; 24. 223 S Main St (316) 660-1029; 25. 13534 W Maple St 316-773-3162; 26. 5505 E Harry St 316-689-0866; 27. 710 N West St 316-943-2299; 28. 2229 N Maize Rd 316-722-0741; 29. 9525 E 21st St N 316-631-1401; 30. 1625 S Webb Rd 316-652-9147; 31. 555 N Maize Rd 316-729-6171; 32. 1330 N Woodlawn St 316-684-2828; 33. 333 W 13th St N 316-264-6189; 34. 3770 N Woodlawn Blvd 316-686-1838; 35. 1555 S Broadway 316-262-5383; 36. 501 E Pawnee St 316-267-2400; 37. 6110 W Kellogg Dr 316-945-2800; 38. 3030 N Rock Rd 316-636-4482; 39. 10600 W 21st St 316-729-5446; 40. 11411 E Kellogg Dr N 316-683-0735; 41. 5475 N Meridian Ave 316-831-9425; 42. 10550 W Central Ave 316-448-3567; 43. 2111 N Amidon Ave 316-361-3325; 44. 3137 S Seneca St 316-361-3345;
Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

Work remotely in Wichita — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales Agent, $75-$150K+, No Cold Calling; 2. Senior Recruiter - Skilled Trades - Remote; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. Enrollment Care Specialist- Full Time (Office And Some Work From Home); 5. Virtual Internship Program - $20/hr - Virtual/Remote; 6. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 7. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 8. Customer Service Associate; 9. Remote Sales Consultant; 10. Sales Rep - Remote - Make $2,250 + a week!;
Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

These Wichita companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Wichita are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Senior Recruiter - Skilled Trades - Remote; 2. Enrollment Care Specialist- Full Time (Office And Some Work From Home); 3. Sales Representative Needed - Work From Home; 4. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 5. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 6. Remote Sales: No Cold Calling, No Set Hours, No Experience Required; 7. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/Flexible (LICENSE REQUIRED); 8. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 9. (Entry Level) - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+); 10. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote);
Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Senior Recruiter - Skilled Trades - Remote; 2. Sales Representative Needed - Work From Home; 3. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+); 5. Customer Service Specialist (Remote); 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. Customer Service Rep - Work from Home; 8. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 9. Customer Service Associate; 10. Account Manager (WFH/Office);
Wichita, KS KWCH.com

McAfee Pool to open in northeast Wichita on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s McAfee Pool will open this summer along with the other five other public pools on Memorial Day. The former McAdams Pool, which was built back in 1969, was renamed for its architect, Charles McAfee. He said he designed the pool with Black children in mind -- who he said didn’t know anything about Olympic swimming and swimming lanes.
Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

Start immediately with these jobs in Wichita

These companies in Wichita are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. $100K+/Year--Full Time--Work From Home; 2. Enrollment Care Specialist- Full Time (Office And Some Work From Home); 3. Sales Representative Needed - Work From Home; 4. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 5. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 6. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 7. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 8. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 9. Customer Service Specialist (Remote); 10. Customer Service Rep - Work from Home;
Kansas State KMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Wichita, KS Wichita Eagle

What a survey revealed about Wichita attitudes toward a city-wide plastic bag ban

A survey conducted on behalf of a Wichita government task force found that most respondents supported either a city-wide ban of single-use plastic bags or a fee to discourage their use. The survey was conducted to help task force members gauge citizen interest in measures that would reduce or ban plastic bag use and was developed by researchers at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita.
Kansas State 921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Wichita, KS
Wichita Bulletin

These Wichita companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Management - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 2. Entry Level Sales Management 3. ($800-$900 weekly) Entry Level Inbound Sales Specialist 4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $10,000 Sign-On 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. CDL-A Truck Driver 7. CDL A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly - No Experience Required
Kansas State eminetra.com

Active and rainy pattern persists, temperatures warming – Wichita, Kansas

Today is mostly cloudy with showers and showers. Highs will range from the late 1960s to the late 70s this afternoon. Those who live near the Oklahoma / Kansas border have some of the warmest temperatures. Some counties are still in flood warnings and warnings. Refrain from driving on flooded roads and take extra time to find another route. Tonight, another round of storms will form in the west. Generate large hail and watch out for isolated storms that are strong against strong winds. Flood concerns are rising as rainfall is likely to increase this week and the ground is already saturated with weekend storms.