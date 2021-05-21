newsbreak-logo
Tulsa, OK

Local news digest for the past few days in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city. Here we got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Tulsa / okcfox.com

Honorary Black Lives Matter street to be unveiled in Tulsa

Honorary Black Lives Matter street to be unveiled in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Black Lives Matter Tulsa has announced the unveiling of the honorary BLM street. The City approved the organization's request for the street name in March. The street will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at Pine and Peoria on Friday, May 28. Read more

Tulsa / washingtonpost.com

One of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — 107 years old — wants justice

One of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — 107 years old — wants justice

An earlier version of this story misspelled the name Hughes "Uncle Red" Van Ellis. This version has been corrected. She had just turned 7 years old when a White mob descended on her all-Black neighborhood in a murderous rage. “I’m a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre,” Viola Fletcher, 107,... Read more

Tulsa / apnews.com

Stacey Abrams to deliver keynote at Tulsa Massacre event

Stacey Abrams to deliver keynote at Tulsa Massacre event

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who has become a leading national voice on ballot access, will deliver the keynote address at the “Remember & Rise” event commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, officials announced Wednesday. Abrams, whose work on voter access and political infrastructure is... Read more

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Start immediately with these jobs in Tulsa

These companies in Tulsa are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Rep - Work from Home - Mentorship - Supportive Team; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. Sales Representative - Remote; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. Remote Sales: No Cold Calling, No Set Hours, No Experience Required; 6. *REMOTE WORK*Customer Service Representative; 7. Licensed Health Sales Agent - $20/hr - Work from Home; 8. Inside Sales Representative;
Tulsa Post

COVID-19 vaccine: Tulsa sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tulsa: 1. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 2. 6342 E Admiral Pl N (918) 836-1715; 3. 10101 S Memorial Dr (918) 369-4911; 4. 4107 S Harvard Ave (918) 747-6690; 5. 2110 S Harvard Ave (918) 749-5438; 6. 7041 S Yale Ave (918) 477-7185; 7. 11223 E 31st St (918) 622-3563; 8. 9122 S Yale Ave (918) 494-5647; 9. 8010 East 51st Street South (918) 270-1438; 10. 6116 S Lewis Ave (918) 742-1643; 11. 1701 E 15th St S (918) 743-6383; 12. 1701 S Yale Ave (918) 293-0196; 13. 2516 E 15th St (918) 728-6420; 14. 6214 S Sheridan Rd (918) 940-6767; 15. 12020 E 31st St 918-622-0641; 16. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 17. 5906 E 31st St #2 (918) 508-7008; 18. 11916 S Oxford Ave #103 918-994-7645; 19. 2440 E 81st St (918) 477-5190; 20. 7302 S Yale Ave 918-392-3366; 21. 115 W 3rd St #820 (918) 585-3069; 22. 7757 S Olympia Ave 918-877-4546; 23. 6922 S Mingo Rd 918-252-9503; 24. 4420 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-1443; 25. 3404 S Yale Ave (918) 743-6623; 26. 1150 S Garnett Rd 918-437-9677; 27. 3063 S Sheridan Rd 918-384-0260; 28. 4423 Southwest Blvd 918-446-3541; 29. 6040 S Yale Ave 918-494-4040; 30. 5046 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-6464; 31. 11332 E 31st St 918-622-9684; 32. 9106 S Sheridan Rd 918-492-3735; 33. 2115 S Memorial Dr 918-622-5184; 34. Memorial Park Shopping Center, 4971 S Memorial Dr 918-663-4578; 35. 1424 S Yale Ave 918-834-2864; 36. 207 S Memorial Dr 918-834-8700; 37. 6625 S Memorial Dr 918-294-3800; 38. 2019 E 81st St 918-488-8791; 39. 10938 S Memorial Dr 918-394-4000; 40. 9411 S Delaware Ave 918-299-8316; 41. 6606 E 81st St 918-524-1435; 42. 4720 E 21st St 918-392-7020; 43. 3116 S Garnett Rd 918-622-7797; 44. 4404 S Peoria Ave 918-749-1577; 45. 3139 S Harvard Ave 918-984-6290; 46. 3606 M.L.K. Jr Blvd (918) 425-1385;
Tulsa Post

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Tulsa

Check out these Tulsa-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. LICENSED LIFE AGENTS ONLY! WE HAVE A REAL VIRTUAL SALES OPPORTUNITY!; 2. Appointment Setter; 3. Entry Level Sales Representative - Insurance Agent; 4. Retail Merchandiser; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. Wireless Customer Service Associate-FULL-TIME/PART-TIME; 7. Customer Service Representative-Full-Time And Part-Time; 8. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 9. Retail Associates - Part Time and Full Time;
Tulsa Post

Work remotely in Tulsa — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Full Stack Developer; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Experienced Inside Sales/ Appointment Setter/ SDR no relocation necessary (no relocation necessary); 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Adult Protective Services Specialist - Remote Work - Must reside in Tulsa, OK Area; 7. Warm Inbound Phone Sales - Virtual / Remote Call Center - Dog Training;
Tulsa Post

Events on the Tulsa calendar

1. Sassing Up Your Social: A How-To On Writing For the 'Gram; 2. Boba (Bubble) Tea Fun; 3. Umphrey's McGee; 4. The Cadillac Three; 5. Tulsa - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!;
Tulsa Post

TRENDING local news happened around Tulsa

1. Viola Fletcher, Oldest Known Survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, Celebrates 107th Birthday | 2. The Fight to Preserve Greenwood | 3. My great-grandmother survived the 1921 Tulsa massacre. We're not heeding her history
Oklahoma StateMiddletown Press

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Tulsa Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tulsa

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tulsa: 1. Driver Class A CDL Team OTR; 2. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. CL A Drivers 1 Yr Exp Run Oilfield-$1600-$2400+/WK-No Prev Oilfield Needed; 5. Field Operations Manager; 6. Union Representative Customer Service Preferred; 7. Service Advisor Customer Service Preferred; 8. Product Development and National Sales Admin; 9. Polish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 10. Owner Operators Needed;
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.
Osage, OKKTUL

Osage Casinos raising minimum wage, offering $1,000 sign-on bonus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage Casinos announced Monday that it's raising the minimum wage for hourly employees to $12 an hour and offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to select positions. The wage increase goes into effect immediately for current employees. The company says it seeks to hire new employees in...
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma Stateagfax.com

Oklahoma Wheat: Prepare Storage Facilities Prior to Harvest

Preparing grain bins and storage facilities prior to wheat harvest is one of several critical steps to help ensure that grain quality is maintained throughout the storage period. If preparation is not completed, the stored commodity has a greater chance to deteriorate more quickly. After a storage facility is emptied...
Tulsa, OKIdaho8.com

Gifts arriving for church-goer whose feel-good story went viral

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — It seemed like a feel-good story had run its course. Then surprises started arriving in the mail. La Verne Ford Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools administrator, gained global recognition and acclaim in March because she was at the center of a story-gone-viral: She dressed in her Sunday best for a year’s worth of Metropolitan Baptist Church services even though she was watching services from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Tulsa Post

Start tomorrow? Tulsa companies hiring immediately

These companies in Tulsa are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. High Paying Sales Position - Will Train - Work From Home; 2. LICENSED LIFE & HEALTH AGENT * WORK REMOTE * NO COLD CALLING; 3. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 4. Inbound Sales Representatives - Remote; 5. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 6. CSR & SALES REPS NEEDED- Remote/Virtual Role; 7. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 8. Remote Call Center Representative; 9. Adult Protective Services Specialist - Remote Work - Must reside in Tulsa, OK Area; 10. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote;