Local news digest for the past few days in Tulsa

LATEST NEWS

Honorary Black Lives Matter street to be unveiled in Tulsa TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Black Lives Matter Tulsa has announced the unveiling of the honorary BLM street. The City approved the organization's request for the street name in March. The street will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at Pine and Peoria on Friday, May 28. Read more

TOP VIEWED

One of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — 107 years old — wants justice An earlier version of this story misspelled the name Hughes "Uncle Red" Van Ellis. This version has been corrected. She had just turned 7 years old when a White mob descended on her all-Black neighborhood in a murderous rage. “I’m a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre,” Viola Fletcher, 107,... Read more

TOP LIKED

Stacey Abrams to deliver keynote at Tulsa Massacre event TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who has become a leading national voice on ballot access, will deliver the keynote address at the “Remember & Rise” event commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, officials announced Wednesday. Abrams, whose work on voter access and political infrastructure is... Read more

