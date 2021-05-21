newsbreak-logo
Riverside, CA

TRENDING local news happened around Riverside

Riverside News Watch
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

Orange / cbslocal.com

4 More Shootings Reported On Southland Freeways Wednesday

4 More Shootings Reported On Southland Freeways Wednesday

The California Highway Patrol reported an additional four freeway shootings Wednesday in Orange and Riverside counties, the latest in a string of similar shootings that have occurred on area freeways over the past few weeks involving BB or pellet guns in multiple counties, including Los Angeles. Read more

Anaheim / latimes.com

CHP patrol car window shot out on 91 Freeway in Anaheim amid string of similar incidents

CHP patrol car window shot out on 91 Freeway in Anaheim amid string of similar incidents

Authorities are investigating whether a string of shootings since April that have shattered windshields and startled drivers along the 91 Freeway from Cerritos to Riverside are related. The most recent incident took place on Tuesday morning, when a projectile blew out the windshield of a BMW on the westbound FasTrak... Read more

Riverside / iheart.com

Vehicles Continue to Be Targeted by Shooter on 91 Freeway

Vehicles Continue to Be Targeted by Shooter on 91 Freeway

CORONA (CNS) - Four more vehicles were damaged today by BB or pellet gun fire on the Riverside (91) and Garden Grove (22) Freeways in the Garden Grove and Corona areas, and investigators still have no leads on a suspect. California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas told City News Service... Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Riverside, CA
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Ambitious silkworm project unraveled but helped create Riverside

Lots of people with clever ideas have succeeded in the Inland Empire, but 150 years ago one group’s rather ambitious plan went nowhere. But it should be noted that this failed scheme had one rather positive bit of fallout — the creation of the city of Riverside. In the early...
Riverside County, CAThe Valley Chronicle

Advocates Warn Seniors and Caregivers About Scams Around Vaccinations

Riverside County clinics do not require payment for COVID-19 shots or appointments RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Seniors and their caregivers should never give out financial information to callers, websites or emailers who insist the data is required to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, Riverside County officials advised this week. “Riverside County does not ask residents to pay for vaccinations or vaccination appointments,” said Jewel Lee, director of Office on Aging. “Scammers are preying on seniors and at-risk adults who are seeking services during the pandemic recovery.” One-fifth of Riverside County’s 2.5 million residents are age 60 or older. They are frequent targets for fraudsters and phishing scams because they own assets, said Michaela.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
eminetra.com

Corpus Christi readies for possibly more rain and flooding – Riverside, California

Corpus Christi, Texas — The following statement was issued by the City of Corpus Christi. The City of Corpus Christi and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continue to monitor the potential for heavy rains and floods this week. The city begins to dry on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the National Weather Service predicts more rainfall from Wednesday to Thursday.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Riverside County, CAThe Valley Chronicle

Time period to file with Riverside County for unclaimed property tax refunds opens

Property owners have until August 2 to respond Owners of residential or business property in Riverside County who have unclaimed property tax refunds may file to receive reimbursement starting today (May 3). The time period to file will run through August 2. “This is a reminder to all residents to check the Treasurer-Tax Collector website to see if they are due for a refund,” said Treasurer-Tax Collector Matthew Jennings. “Don’t be caught short by the deadline. Our team is available to help residents through the process.” Almost 600 refunds totaling more than $540,000 remain unclaimed. Most refunds stem from valuation reductions by the county assessor and are related to corrections or.
Temecula, CAspectrumnews1.com

Pechanga Resort to fully reopen next week

TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will completely reopen to the public next week, with all amenities available in time for the summer season, after more than a year of many facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced. What You Need To Know.
Valley News

Romoland and Paloma Valley library branches to close for relocation

As the Riverside County Library System prepares to move into the new Menifee Library, doors of the neighboring Romoland and Paloma Valley branches will be closed permanently to centrally combine and offer full library services to the community of Menifee. The Riverside County Library System has partnered with Perris Union High School District since 2007 to offer public library services through Romoland Public Library, located at Heritage High School and Paloma Valley Public Library, located at Paloma Valley High School. These two branches will end their limited library services permanently and close their doors at 2 p.m. May 15. The new home of the Menifee Library, 28798 La Piedra Road, is scheduled to open early summer. The modern, 20,000 square-foot state-of-the-art library will of.
Riverside, CAPosted by
Riverside News Watch

Riverside calendar: What's coming up

1. Low End Presents: Planet 808; 2. Supervised Visitations Training; 3. How to Make Money Selling Food From Home | Free Info Session with Foodnome; 4. Riverside Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 5. Tributes to Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, & KISS;
Riverside, CAPosted by
Riverside News Watch

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Riverside

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Riverside: 1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1000 Sign On Bonus!; 2. Wholesale Sales Representative; 3. Mechanic - Senior; 4. Grocery Shopper - Hiring Immediately; 5. Shipt Shopper - Hiring Immediately; 6. CDL A Regional Refrigerated Driver in Ontario, CA; 7. CDL A OTR Refrigerated Driver in Ontario, CA; 8. Class A CDL Delivery Driver - $7500 Sign-On Bonus!; 9. Local Class A CDL Driver; 10. Sales Associate;