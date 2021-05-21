TRENDING local news happened around Riverside

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

4 More Shootings Reported On Southland Freeways Wednesday The California Highway Patrol reported an additional four freeway shootings Wednesday in Orange and Riverside counties, the latest in a string of similar shootings that have occurred on area freeways over the past few weeks involving BB or pellet guns in multiple counties, including Los Angeles. Read more

CHP patrol car window shot out on 91 Freeway in Anaheim amid string of similar incidents Authorities are investigating whether a string of shootings since April that have shattered windshields and startled drivers along the 91 Freeway from Cerritos to Riverside are related. The most recent incident took place on Tuesday morning, when a projectile blew out the windshield of a BMW on the westbound FasTrak... Read more

Vehicles Continue to Be Targeted by Shooter on 91 Freeway CORONA (CNS) - Four more vehicles were damaged today by BB or pellet gun fire on the Riverside (91) and Garden Grove (22) Freeways in the Garden Grove and Corona areas, and investigators still have no leads on a suspect. California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas told City News Service... Read more

