Viewpoint: Kudos to those helping make the airport soar again

By Richard Cerilli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease fasten your seat belts. The Pittsburgh International Airport is taking off - with a new look and feel. News late last week that Amazon Air will lease space for its cargo service at Pittsburgh International Airport, coupled with Friday's announcement that newly launched airline Breeze Airways has chosen Pittsburgh as one of its first set of destination cities, are yet more signs that the efforts and vision of Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis and her team are paying off.

